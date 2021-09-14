Division 1
School (first-place votes) (record) Points
1. Rockford (4) (3-0) 48
2. Chippewa Valley (1) (3-0) 46
3. Clarkston (3-0) 39
4. Detroit Cass Tech (2-1) 34
5. Belleville (2-1) 27
6. Saline (3-0) 26
7. Dearborn Fordson (3-0) 18
8. Rochester Adams (3-0) 16
9. Grand Blanc (3-0) 9
10. Brownstown Woodhaven (3-0) 6
Division 2
1. Warren De La Salle (4) (3-0) 49
2. Livonia Churchill (1) (3-0) 46
3. Caledonia (3-0) 31
4. Byron Center (3-0) 28
5. South Lyon (3-0) 25
(tie) North Farmington (3-0) 25
7. Forest Hills Central (2-1) 18
8. Mona Shores (2-1) 17
9. Temp. Bedford (3-0) 14
10. TC Central (2-1) 11
Division 3
1. Brother Rice (3-0) 40
(tie) Detroit King (4) (2-1) 40
3. DeWitt (2-1) 39
4. River Rouge (2-1) 34
5. Muskegon (2-1) 33
6. Orchard Lk. St. Mary’s (1) (3-0) 25
7. Mount Pleasant (3-0) 22
8. Zeeland West (1-1) 11
9. Allen Park (3-0) 9
(tie) St. Joseph (3-0) 9
Division 4
1. Chelsea (1) (3-0) 45
2. Det. Country Day (2) (3-0) 42
3. Edwardsburg (2) (3-0) 40
4. Unity Christian (3-0) 36
5. Freeland (3-0) 31
6. Notre Dame Prep (3-0) 23
7. Spring Lake (3-0) 17
8. Ortonville Brandon (3-0) 13
9. Milan (3-0) 12
10. Charlotte (3-0) 8
Division 5
1. GR Cath. Central (5) (3-0) 50
2. Portland (3-0) 43
3. Frankenmuth (3-0) 38
4. Kingsley (3-0) 35
5. GR West Catholic (3-0) 27
6. Kingsford (3-0) 19
7. Marine City (3-0) 15
8. Essexville Garber (3-0) 14
9. Gladwin (3-0) 13
10. Belding (3-0) 4
Division 6
1. Lansing Catholic (4) (3-0) 48
2. Constantine (3-0) 43
3. Millington (3-0) 31
4. Michigan Center (3-0) 21
(tie) Jonesville (3-0) 21
6. Montague (1) (2-1) 18
7. Watervliet (3-0) 14
(tie) Lake City (3-0) 14
(tie) Menominee (3-0) 14
10. Napoleon (3-0) 12
Division 7
1. Lumen Christi (2) (3-0) 44
2. TC St. Francis (2) (3-0) 39
3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (2-1) 35
4. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (3-0) 32
5. Detroit Loyola (2-1) 30
6. New Lothrop (2-1) 18
7. Bad Axe (3-0) 15
8. Reese (3-0) 12
(tie) Bishop Foley (3-0) 12
10. Lawton (3-0) 11
Division 8
1. Hudson (3) (3-0) 43
2. Lake Whiteford (1) (3-0) 42
3. Addison (3-0) 38
4. Reading (3-0) 32
5. Carson City-Crystal (3-0) 23
6. Ubly (1) (3-0) 20
7. White Pigeon (3-0) 18
(tie) Beal City (2-1) 18
9. Everest Catholic (2-1) 16
10. Sand Creek (2-1) 14
8 Player
1. Powers N. Central (5) (3-0) 69
2. Lenawee Christian (1) (3-0) 64
3. Portland St Patrick (1) (3-0) 60
4. Morrice (1) (3-0) 38
5. Suttons Bay (3-0) 31
6. Mendon (3-0) 28
7. Marion (3-0) 27
8. Colon (3-0) 20
(tie) Pickford (3-0) 20
10. Forest Park (3-0) 18
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Martin 15.