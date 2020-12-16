TRAVERSE CITY — Five area football players drew all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The MHSFCA released its teams for Divisions 5 and 6, with Kingsley and Grayling each landing two on the teams. Glen Lake receiver Finn Hogan joined Kingsley's Owen Graves and Brady Harrand and Grayling's David Millikin and Andrew Kanary.
Millikin posted a huge junior season for the Vikings, ringing up 1,257 rushing yards and averaging 9.5 yards a carry with 24 rushing touchdowns and 26 total TDs. He also piled up 108 tackles (50 solo) at linebacker.
Kanary posted 50 solo tackles, 35 assists, six sacks and 26 tackles for loss for the Vikings at defensive end.
Hogan was probably the biggest matchup problem in northern Michigan as the 6-foot-4 receiver hauled in 35 passes for 601 yards and 6 TDs, averaging 17.2 yards a catch. Also ran for 105 yards (on only six carries) and a TD. On defense, Hogan led team with three interceptions.
Graves, the Stags' senior running back, was named the Northern Michigan Football League's MVP after rushing for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns in 7 games. He added 9 catches for 205 yards and a TD and 36 tackles (32 solo) on defense at safety.
Harrand, a senior linebacker who also started on the offensive line for Kingsley, posted 68 tackles in eight games (47 solo) with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Part of an offensive line that paved the way for a team averaging 323 rush yards per game and 7.34 per carry.