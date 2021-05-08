TRAVERSE CITY — Cold weather, rainy conditions and a strong headwind were no match for Traverse City track and field teams Friday afternoon at Traverse City Central.
The Traverse City Central girls and the Traverse City West boys each took home the top spot in Friday’s 44th annual Ken Bell Invitational, defeating East Kentwood for the first time in at least six years.
The scaled-down meet only featured seven schools from the upper divisions, plus Suttons Bay and Traverse City St. Francis, whose meet with Lake City was cancelled Friday morning.
The TC Central girls team dominated everyone with a team score of 202.5, beating out East Kentwood (138), Benzie Central (90), Hudsonville (86), St. Francis (57), Big Rapids (48), Manistee (28.5) and Suttons Bay (4).
The TC West boys team nearly matched that dominance with 196 points, running away from East Kentwood (142), TC Central (132.5), Hudsonville (63), St. Francis (58.5), Benzie Central (31), Manistee (22) and Big Rapids (17).
“I cannot be more proud of our kids; it was tough today,” TC West assistant boys coach Jason Morrow said. “It was tough to compete in the weather in general and there are a lot of things you don’t have control over. We wanted to win this meet and a lot of our kids have bigger aspirations than that.”
The Titans had an impressive showing in the sprints and short relays, qualifying a total of six runners for regionals in the 100 after senior Patrick O’Connor set a personal-best 11.43 Friday. Titan teammate Dominik Glew also set a PR, running a 11.05 in the 100 to take home the win over fellow Titan senior Tony Gallegos (11.21).
Senior Mackenna Burkholder shined for the Trojans’ girls with three event wins and a second-place finish with her 400 relay team. Burkholder took first in the 200 with a personal-best 27.11, first in the 100 hurdles with a PR 16.27 and first in the 300 hurdles with a 48.54.
“She has put so much work into get better with the off year,” TC Central girls coach Paul Anderson said. “She really performed today and the kids were out there having fun regardless of the weather. With Hudsonville and East Kentwood we weren’t able to get over the hump but today I think we did a great job.”
The Trojans girls won the 1600 relay with a team of Anna Gunn, Ella Kirkwood, Kathleen Venhuizen and Madylin McLean in 4:15.40. TCC also won the 3200 relay in 9:53.59 with a team of Venhuizen, Alexis Ball, Ella Kirkwood and Alison Hankins.
TC Central’s girls team won a total of 11 events including Leah Dozema in the shot put (43’4”), discus (129’9”). Paige LaMott won the pole vault with a height of 4’10”, Avery McLean won the 400 (1:01:59, PR) and 3200 (11:06.4, PR) in Julia Flynn’s absence for the Trojans. Flynn was downstate competing in an elite two-mile race.
The Titans boys won a total of seven events. Senior Mason King won the pole vault with a height of 13’9”, Christian Boivin won the shot put with a throw of 44’7.5”, Preston Dion won the 300 hurdles in 40.72 and Isaac Stone took home first in the 1600 with a personal-best 4:35.95 for TC West.
TC West won both the 400 and 800 relays in the boys race with Glew, Gallegos and Dion running both events and Remy Schulz and Patrick O’Connor each one.
The Trojans’ boys team was without several of their top runners in Drew Seabase and Drew Venhuizen, but sophomore Micah Bauer stepped in stride and won the 3200 in 9:59.3. TC Central boys also saw a win in the 1600 relay with the all-senior team of Andrew Ford, Jacob Schultz, Peyson Fraser and George Abner.
Josh Burnham won the high jump for the Trojans with a leap of six feet, his fourth win in the event in the last four meets he’s been in.
Sophomore Sophia Rhein was the lone winner on the day for TCSF, taking first in the 1600 with a personal-best time of 5:27.38.
“It was really a fun meet but West is loaded and they performed very well today,” TCC boys head coach John Lober said. “We are just sticking to it and trying to get a little better every week. It was cold, wet and windy, we were operating in 30 degree wind-chill today. I thought there some great performance all things considered.
Other boys top-5 finishes: 100 — 4. Seth Stoltz (BC) 11.35; 200 — 4. Stoltz (BC) 22.92 PR; 5. Remy Schulz (TCW) 23.04 PR; 400 — 3. Zeeland Tarrant (TCSF) 53.18 PR; 4. Andrew Ford (TCC) 54.06 PR; 5. Michael Schermerhorn (TCW) 54.38; 800 — 2. Matt Ritter (TCC) 2:05.6 PR; 4. Ben Habers (TCW) 2:07.4; 1600 — 2. Jonah Hochstetler (TCW) 4:40.73; 3. Bauer (TCC) 4:42.72; 5. Joe Muha (TCC) 4:49.19 PR; 3200 — 2. Stone (TCW) 10:02.5 PR; 4. Hochstetler (TCW) 10:12.4; 110 hurdles — 2. Dion (TCW) 14.97 PR; 3. William Finnegan (TCC) 16.84 PR; 4. Mel Frechette (TCW) 16.94 PR; 300 hurdles — 3. Josiah Krommendyk (TCC) 43.71; 5. Frechette (TCW) 44.79 PR; 400 relay — 3. TC Central 45.15 (Nolan Breithaupt, Dante Williams, Carson Bourdo, Josh Burnham); 4. TCSF 47.09 (Briton Coaster, Joey Andrews, Burke Flowers, Brenden Endres); 5. Manistee 48.15 (Trevor Spencer, Max Miles, Luke Kooy, Anderson Johns); 800 relay — 3. TCSF 1:36.23 (Tarrant, Andrews, Flowers, Endres); 4. TCC 1:36.76 (Breithaupt, Williams, Abner, Burnham); 1600 relay — 2. TCSF 3:36.27 (Judge Moran, Bryson Ellalasingham, Thomas Richards, Tarrant); 3. TCW 3:37.57 (Habers, Jacob Patanella, John O’Connor, Isaac Hyatt); 3200 relay — 2. TCSF 8:35.68 (Tarrant, Jacob Herringa, Josh Kerr, Richards); 3. TCC 8:37.49 (Ritter, Jett Reimers, Brendan Coffman, Muha); 4. TCW 8:56.18 (Habers, Peter Worden, Carter Dean, Willem DeGood); 5. Manistee 9:11 (Trevor Mikula, Griffen Antal, Luke Senters, Abdul Ghennewa); Shot put — 3. Kadyn Warner (TCC) 41’6”; 4. Danny Rosa (TCW) 40’0.5”; 5. Ryan Kincaid (BC) 39’10”; Discus — 2. Zack Konchek (TCW) 118’5”; 3. Brett Weaver (TCC) 115’; 5. Donny Crossman (BC) 111’8”; High jump — 2. Mel Frechette (TCW) 5’10”; 3. Dante Williams (TCC) 5’6”; 5. Evan Scarlata (MAN) 5’4”; 5. Patanella (TCW) 5’4”; 5. Josh Hirschenberger (TCW) 5’4”; Pole vault — 2. Endres (TCSF) 12’; 3. Ben Wilson (TCC) 11’6”; 5. Kooy (MAN) 11’; Long jump — 2. Andrews (TCSF) 20’1” PR; 3. Patrick O’Connor (TCW) 20’; 4. John O’Connor (TCW) 20’; 5. Stoltz (BC) 19’11”.
Other girls top-5 finishes: 100 — 4. Addison Swanson (TCC) 13.66; 200 — 2. Ellen Bretzke (BC) 27.7 PR; 5. Megan Arntz (TCSF) 28.42; 400 — 3. Matilda Thoernqvist (BC) 1:06.27; 4. Paige LaMott (TCC) 1:06.93 PR; 800 — 2. Ella Kirkwood (TCC) 2:28.53 PR; 3. Elise Johnson (BC) 2:36.64; 5. Macy Adams (BC) 2:43.07; 1600 — 2. Madilyn McLean (TCC) 5:31.66 PR; 3. Cierra Guay (BC) 5:36.96; 3200 — Rhein (TCSF) 11:43.5 PR; 3. Alexis Ball (TCC) 11:45.10; 4. Alison Hankins (TCC) 11:47.9; 5. Guay (BC) 12:20; 100 hurdles — 4. Helen Ludka (TCSF) 18.45 PR; 300 hurdles — 2. Madison Teichman (BC) 50.85 PR; 400 relay — 2. TC Central 53.3 (Vivian Gunn, Addison Swanson, Burkholder, Grace Maitland); 4. Benzie Central 55.93 (Adrian Childs, Kara Johnson, Gloria Stepanovich, Thoernqvist); 5. TCSF 56.54 (Maddie Gallagher, Penelope Kleinrichert, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham); 800 relay — 3. Benzie Central 1:57.89 (Childs, Johnson, Stepanovich, Thoernqvist); 4. TCSF 1:59.31 (Katie Donahue, Arntz, Passinault, Ellalasingham); 5. Manistee 2:01.25 (Lacey Zimmerman, Kasey Eckhardt, Allie Thomas, Ashtyn Janis); 1600 relay — 3. Benzie Central 4:24.9 (Bretzke, Thoernqvist, Teichman, Johnson); 3200 relay — 2. Benzie Central 10:01.56 (Guay, Johnson, Kelly, Teichman); 5. TCSF 11:20 (Danielle Cronin, Rylee Duffing, Annie Paulson, Helen Meyer); Shot put — 4. Mackenzie Bohrer (TCC) 42’02.25”; 5. Liathano Ramirez 32’05”; Discus — 4. Bohrer (TCC) 105’03; 5. Emily Grant 93’11”; High jump — 2. Halli Warner (TCC) 4’08”; 3. Lola Reimers (TCC) 4’8”; 5. Libby McCarthy (MAN) 4’8”; Pole vault — 3. Kendal Waligorski (MAN) 7’; Long jump —3. Maren Milne (TCC) 13’9” PR; 4. Anna Gunn (TCC) 13’4”; 5. Helen Ludka (TCSF) 13’4”.