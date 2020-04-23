TRAVERSE CITY — Forty-two area basketball players earned spots on the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan's BCAM's Best teams.
That total includes 24 boys players and 18 girls and 18 total on the Best teams, with the rest drawing honorable mention honors.
Boys BCAM's Best selections included Traverse City Central's Henry Goldkuhle, Cadillac's Tipp Baker, Boyne City's Pete Calcaterra, Glen Lake's Reece Hazelton, Charlevoix's Evan Solomon, Mancelona's Jayden Alfred, Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Shawn Bramer, Gaylord St. Mary's Brady Hunter, Forest Area's Chase Ingersoll, Leland's Gavin Miller, Frankfort's Jack Stefanski and Ellsworth's Ethan Tornga.
Girls Best picks include Cadillac's Molly Anderson, Kingsley's Brittany Bowman, Glen Lake's Grace Bradford, Manton's duo of Abby Brown and Jaden Wilder and Leland's Olivia Lowe.
Honorable mention selections: Boys — Peyton Smith, TC Central; Andy Soma, TC West; Dylan Cragg, Grayling; Preston Ball, Elk Rapids; JJ Bradford, Glen Lake; Brendan Chouinard, TC St. Francis; Jacob Haun, Manton; Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis; Jackson Raymond, East Jordan; Taylor Bennett, Onekama; Brock Broderick, TC Christian; and JJ Popp, Leland; Girls — Makenna Bryant, Cadillac; Aaliyah Reno, Kingsley; Margaret Stosio, Kalkaska; Hailey Helling, Glen Lake; Addie Nagel, Charlevoix; Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix; Elise Stuck, Charlevoix; Jayden Weber, East Jordan; Megan Grusczynski, Gaylord St. Mary; Kinzie Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary; Colleen McCarthy, Onekama; and Reagan Thorr, Frankfort.
Only players from teams whose coach is a member of BCAM can make the all-state teams.
Regional Coach of the Year: Boys region 13, Ryan Hiller, Manton; boys region 14, Matt Stuck, Charlevoix; girls region 14 Jason Bradford, Glen Lake.
Boys team academic all-state: First team — Glen Lake (3.68); Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3.56); Honorable mention — TC Central (3.532); TC West (3.52); Cadillac (3.60); Manistee (3.40); Boyne City (3.35); Grayling (3.25); Benzie Central (3.24); TC St. Francis (3.46); Elk Rapids (3.26); Onekama (3.34).
Girls team academic all-state: First team — Boyne City (3.93); East Jordan (3.86); Glen Lake (3.84); Onekama (3.94); Gaylord St. Mary (3.82); Honorable mention — Gaylord (3.84); TC West (3.68); TC Central (3.62); Kingsley (3.72); Benzie Central (3.68); Cadillac (3.65); Grayling (3.47); Manton (3.76); Charlevoix (3.75); Elk Rapids (3.74); Manistee Catholic (3.80); Brethren (3.74); Bellaire (3.61); Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3.553); Leland (3.49).
Team First award winners: Bella Martinek, Bellaire; Jenna Cole, Benzie Central; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick, Boyne City; Eleni Guenther, Brethren; Makayla Knight, Cadillac; Stuck, Charlevoix; Sharity Whitaker, East Jordan; Logan Mead, Gaylord; Gabrielle Lutz, Grayling; Sydney Townsend, Johannesburg-Lewiston; Maddie Bies, Kingsley; Audrey Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Tatum Kareck, Leland; Leah Stickney, Manistee Catholic; Jasmine Book, Manton; Liliana Valkner, Glen Lake; Hanna Hughes, Onekama; Siiri Asiala, TC Central; Olivia Farkas, TC West; Brock Bootz, Alba; Tai Babinec, Bear Lake; Cole Robinson, Bellaire; Carson Case, Benzie Central; Harry Moody, Boyne City; Logan Wilde, Cadillac; Trevor Zeeryp, East Jordan; Robert Fager, Elk Rapids; Johnny Stosio, Forest Area; Garrett Reilly, Grayling; Nathan Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Parker Siddall, Manton; River Dallas, Glen Lake; Mitch Stachnik, TC Central; Cole Wierda, TC Christian; Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis; Luke Robertson, TC West.
Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award winners (must play four years of basketball and have a 3.80 or better GPA): Teegan Dawson, Bellaire; Libby Derrer, Bellaire; Cole, Benzie Central; Andrea Taghon, Benzie Central; Carly Wade, Benzie Central; Fitzpatrick, Boyne City; Katelyn Gabos, Boyne City; Reagan May, Boyne City; Avery Stadt, Boyne City; Guenther, Brethren; Emma Buday, Charlevoix; Addie Nagel, Charlevoix; Elizabeth Petrosky, Charlevoix; Stuck, Charlevoix; Emma Wachler, Charlevoix; Molly Kitson, East Jordan; Lauren Peterson, East Jordan; Rowan Janis, Elk Rapids; Mikayla Ealy, Gaylord; Jazlyn Hagenbuch, Gaylord; Rylee Harding, Gaylord; Rachel Klepadlo, Gaylord; Isabel Duda, Grayling; Margaret Stosio, Kalkaska; Bies, Kingsley; Bowman, Kingsley; Jane Dunlap, Kingsley; Sidny Hessem, Kingsley; Aspen Reamer, Kingsley; Rylee Feliczak, Manistee Catholic; Nicole Kaminski, Manistee Catholic; Wilder, Manton; Karrigan LaCross, Glen Lake; Valkner, Glen Lake; Ella Acton, Onekama; Sydnee Hrachovina, Onekama; Hanna Hughes, Onekama; McCarthy, Onekama; Darcy Daenzer, TC West; Conor McLaren, Benzie Central; Moody, Boyne City; Baker, Cadillac; Wilde, Cadillac; Chandler Bartig, East Jordan; Tornga, Ellsworth; Ingersoll, Forest Area; Robert Perkins, Forest Area; Eli Jackson, Grayling; Thomas Grant, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Cam Tarsa, Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Dallas, Glen Lake; Ben Kroll, Glen Lake; Brady McDonough, Glen Lake; Bennett, Onekama; Smith, TC Central; Aidan Bramer, TC St. Francis; Aiden Griggs, TC West; Soma, TC West.
