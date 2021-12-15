TRAVERSE CITY — The most common question for Izzy Smith doesn't revolve around her sport.
It's about another one.
"I usually get 'Do you play volleyball?'" the 6-foot-1 Traverse City Central rower said. "I always say, 'No,' and they get disappointed."
But Smith certainly hasn't disappointed on the water. She signed a national letter of intent to row for Michigan State, one of four Trojans inking with Division 1 schools in their respective sports Wednesday.
"What a great day to be a Trojan," TC Central football head coach Schugars said.
Football players Josh Burnham (Notre Dame) and Keegan Opper (Cornell) and cross country runner Julia Flynn (Stanford) also signed in the auditorium event.
"This is what it's about," Traverse City Tritons rowing coach Chris Bott said. "This is it. This is what matters. This is where coaches get to win as well."
Smith and her friend Will Finnegan took up rowing when she was a sophomore. They ended up on different teams — Finnegan is on the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club — but Smith's late start didn't deter teams from finding the tall, athletic rower.
Smith also had offers from Clemson and Louisville, among others.
She'll become the fourth local athlete on the Spartan women's rowing team, joining fellow TC Central alums Carolynn Garner and Samantha Thoma, plus Cadillac freshman Madi Drabik.
"I knew that it was a place where I could excel not only athletically, but academically, too," said Smith, who plans to major in business and marketing. "That was just something that really drew me to it, and also the community aspect that the girls have there. They all know how to work hard, but they all have so much fun, so I'm really looking forward to it."
Flynn signed with Stanford just a few days after competing in the Eastbay Cross Country Nationals in San Diego, California.
"I feel like this past few weeks with having my commitment being announced and going to Nationals and competing in states, I've had a lot of attention," Flynn said. "It's all a lot. It's definitely been fun though, but it's definitely like all my hard work throughout my high school career is paying off."
Flynn placed 24th nationally last Saturday, competing alongside four other Stanford Cardinal commits in the race of the top 40 qualifiers from throughout the country.
"Throughout this recruitment process, I can imagine myself going to Stanford, but when you sign the paper it makes it so much more real," Flynn said. "In less than a year, I'll be at Stanford University as a student-athlete — that is just hard to realize as a reality."
Burnham rushed for more than 3,200 yards, threw for almost 3,000 more, scored 99 touchdowns and made 267 tackles in his Trojan career.
"It's never been about you," Schugars said to Burnham during the press conference announcement. "But today it is. This is your moment. You have a presence in the building like no other and that presence is going to be missed."
Schugars called Opper a "humble giant." The three-year starter heads to Cornell with a 3.85 grade-point average to major in medicine.
"I'm excited that Cornell is going to get one of our best," Schugars said.
Opper helped Central's line pave the way for consecutive seasons of breaking the school scoring record.