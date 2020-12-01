TRAVERSE CITY — Four local eight-player football players earned spots on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's all-region football teams.
Onekama coach John Neph also earned all-region coaching honors in Division 2.
Suttons Bay's Michael Wittman earned two selections to the team, drawing honors at both offensive line and linebacker in Division 1 as the Norsemen's lone representative. Inland Lakes, the team the Norse are slated to play when the playoffs resume, drew four picks.
Two Bear Lake players made the Division 2 team, with defensive back Jack Cook and specialist Bryce Harless on the squad. Onekama's Johnny Neph also made the team as a defensive back, with his father earning coaching honors.
In all, 60 area players made the MHSFCA's all-region teams in divisions 1-8 and eight-player, with another six Coach of the Year awards.
Two local players — Wittman and TC West's Christian Boivin — earned selection at two different positions.
Only players from teams whose head coach is a member of the MHSFCA can be selected to the teams. The association is slated to announced all-state and Dream Team selections at a later date.
The Record-Eagle's All-Region Dream Team, which encompases all divisions in the newspaper's coverage area, will be released later in December.