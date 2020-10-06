PREP TENNIS
State rankings
Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association
LP DIVISION 1
1. Okemos
2. Ann Arbor Huron
3.Ann Arbor Pioneer
4. Northville
5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
6. Troy
7. Bloomfield Hills
8. Novi
9. Grosse Pointe South
10. Troy Athens
11. Hudsonville
12. Rockford
13. Plymouth
14. Rochester Adams
15. Detroit Catholic Central
16. Ann Arbor Skyline
LP DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
2. Mattawan
4. Birmingham Seaholm
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Mattawan Dow
7. Portage Central
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Portage Northern
10. Walled Lake Central
10. Berkley
10. Detroit Jesuit
13. Traverse City Central
14. Byron Center
15. Midland
16. Flushing
16. Gibraltar Carlson
LP DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. St. Clair
5. Chelsea
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Haslett
7. Holland Christian
11. Allegan
12. Hamilton
13. St. Joseph
14. Zeeland East
15. Sturgis
16. St. Johns
LP DIVISION 4
1. Kalamazoo Hackett
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Hudsonville Unity Christian
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Williamston
8. North Muskegon
9. Whitehall
9. Big Rapids
9. Glen Lake
9. Ludington
13. Comstock Park
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Grand Rapids West Catholic
16. Lansing Catholic
