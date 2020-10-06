Tennis4.jpg

PREP TENNIS

State rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association

LP DIVISION 1

1. Okemos

2. Ann Arbor Huron

3.Ann Arbor Pioneer

4. Northville

5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

6. Troy

7. Bloomfield Hills

8. Novi

9. Grosse Pointe South

10. Troy Athens

11. Hudsonville

12. Rockford

13. Plymouth

14. Rochester Adams

15. Detroit Catholic Central

16. Ann Arbor Skyline

LP DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

2. Mattawan

4. Birmingham Seaholm

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Mattawan Dow

7. Portage Central

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Portage Northern

10. Walled Lake Central

10. Berkley

10. Detroit Jesuit

13. Traverse City Central

14. Byron Center

15. Midland

16. Flushing

16. Gibraltar Carlson

LP DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. St. Clair

5. Chelsea

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Haslett

7. Holland Christian

11. Allegan

12. Hamilton

13. St. Joseph

14. Zeeland East

15. Sturgis

16. St. Johns

LP DIVISION 4

1. Kalamazoo Hackett

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Hudsonville Unity Christian

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Williamston

8. North Muskegon

9. Whitehall

9. Big Rapids

9. Glen Lake

9. Ludington

13. Comstock Park

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Grand Rapids West Catholic

16. Lansing Catholic

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you