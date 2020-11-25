TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Football Conference saw 23 of its players named to the Division 5 and 6 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Region teams.
Glen Lake led the pack with seven players selected to the Division 6 team, with two awards for Finn Hogan. The Lakers were joined by players from Boyne City, Manistee, Benzie Central and Grayling in Division 6.
Five Kingsley Stags were named to the Division 5 team — offensive lineman Dylan Knight, running back Owen Graves, linebacker Brady Harrand, defensive back Will Whims and specialist Jayden Inthisone.
The Lakers had five defensive players earn all-region honors from MHSFCA. Henry Lerchen and Beau Harriger each took home a spot on the team for their work on the defensive line, Jacob Pleva at linebacker, and Justin Bonzelet and Hogan at defensive back.
Hogan also earned honors as a wide receiver for the Lakers.
Offensive lineman Sam Keys and quarterback Connor Ciolek earned offensive honors for Glen Lake.
Kaden Reynolds (OL), Bobby Hoth (RB), Jack Neer (QB), Braden Ager (DL), and Kaden Jewett (Specialist) were named in Division 6 for Boyne City.
Benzie Central had defen- sive back Chris Dunlop and offensive lineman Grant Hackbarth land on Region 21’s list.
The Grayling Vikings, the lone team left from northern Michigan in the Division 6 playoffs, had two players earn honors. David Millikin earned honors as both a running back and linebacker and was joined by Vikings teammate Andrew Kanary on the defensive line.
Landen Powers earned a distinction as a utility player for Manistee and was joined by teammates Joey Kott (DB), Brady Mikula (DL) and Nick Weaver (OL).
More All-region teams are set to be released by the MHSFCA this week.