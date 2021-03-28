Northern Michigan will be well represented at the individual wrestling state finals next weekend as 21 area wrestlers qualified during regionals Saturday.
While no team qualified for states last week, dozens of individual wrestlers participated in regionals across the state Saturday after finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes during districts.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class at regionals advance to states April 1-2.
The Record-Eagle coverage area saw five individual regional titles coming from four different schools.
Kingsley had two wrestlers take home the top spot on the podium in Kyan Fessenden (160) and Gavyn Merchant (112), while qualifying seven of 10 individuals who wrestled Saturday.
Traverse City Central’s Remy Cotton took home the Division 1 regional crown at 189 pounds. Benzie Central’s Sampson Ross won his regional in Division 3 at 140 pounds and TC St. Francis’ Gavin Wilmoth won at 132 in D4.
Seventeen other wrestlers qualified for the finals after finishing in the top four of their regional brackets, with the largest contingent coming from Kingsley.
Justin Grahn (130) took second, while Tanner Martindale (140), Aidan Shier (152), Sam Goethals (189) and Alex Smith (215) each took third for the Stags.
“We got 7 out of 10 through today,” Stags head coach Corey Crew said. “I think we have competed pretty well. I was hoping to get one more in, but came up a bit short.”
The Stags fell to Hart in the team regional championship last week, but Crew is happy that half of his team will be competing at Wings Event Center on Friday.
The Trojans also had Austin Bills qualify after grinding his way through the blood rounds to a fourth-place finish at 171 pounds in D1. The Trojans also had Jon LaLonde and Ethan Ramsay win matches, but did not qualify.
“We had a large very competitive bracket and our kids rose to the challenge and wrestled very tough,” TC Central head coach Don Funk said.
Boyne City had a spectacular day with all four wrestlers who competed qualify for states, although they didn’t have a regional champ.
Gavin Hernandez (285) took second place, Jacob Bush (171) third and Jordan McBee (130) and Tim Bowman (119) fourth for the Ramblers.
Grayling had Logan Malonen (285, 3rd) and Joe Armstrong (112, 2nd) qualify for states after falling to Boyne City at team districts.
Mancelona also has two representatives who will compete at Van Andel Arena with Wyatt Fleet (135) and Gage Tipton (119) taking second and third, respectively.
TC St. Francis also sends Josiah Schaub to the state tournament at 130 after he took third place in D4.
Forest Area had a couple of wrestlers participate Saturday, but only Josh Saylor qualified at 189 after placing fourth.
Traverse City West’s lone individual qualifier, Christian Boivin, fell in the blood round of the D1 215-pound bracket.
The Divisions 1 and 3 state finals take place at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo and Divisions 2 and 4 compete at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Division 2 and 3 finals take place on April 2 while the Division 1 and 4 finals take place on April 3 at their respective locations.