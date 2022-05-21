TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City United almost scored as many goals as it has seniors.
Keep in mind United’s postgame Senior Night celebration took around 45 minutes Friday.
During that celebration, United’s 24 seniors basked in the glow of a 21-4 Division 1 regional quarterfinal win over Davison at Thirlby Field.
“It is really crazy, but it’s nothing new to me,” senior defenseman Parker Kolody said. “These are the guys I’ve been playing with since I was in sixth grade. It’s a great group of guys, and I wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone else.”
To put that in perspective, Traverse City Central’s football team that made it to the state championship game last fall had 21 seniors. United, a co-op of Central and West, is ranked No. 6 in Division 1.
“I know both schools across all athletic programs were saying that this is a good class for the last couple years,” United head coach Liberty Provost said. “They were right; it is a good class for athletes. I feel blessed and just lucky to have so many tools in the toolbox.”
A slow 1-2 start to the season paved the way for a 14-game winning streak as United learned its lesson from those first three contests and rebounded in spectacular fashion.
“Probably good for us in the long run,” Provost said. “A couple losses really helped these guys understand that, man, we can beat anybody and we can lose to anybody. It’s just all about us. We have to come out focused and do our thing.
There was no slow start Friday, as Nate Madion won the first three faceoffs and Traverse City (15-2) cashed those possessions in for not only an early lead, but to take charge of the game. Kyle McCrumb, Matt Ochoa and Conrad Dobreff scored goals in the first 3:31 for an early 3-0 advantage.
“We started off super fast,” McCrumb said. “The offensive was clicking on all cylinders, same as the defense. The offense had the ball almost the whole first quarter, which is a positive.”
United’s aggressive defense kept the Cardinals on their own perch, forcing turnover after turnover. Those frequently lead to scores of their own, and Traverse City led 12-2 by halftime.
United put off its Senior Day festivities, knowing they’d have a fairly high seed and a get a home game. But Friday’s weather made Provost a little nervous that a lightning delay would push the game late into the night.
Thunder held off until just after the Senior Night ceremony, although it rained off and on during the game. That didn’t put a damper on United’s offense, however.
“Sky’s the limit,” McCrumb said. “Just as long as we’re doing what we’re doing and doing things right, then I don’t know who could stop us.”
McCrumb scored six goals for the United. The senior, who started on the offensive line for TC West’s football team that also calls Thirlby home, said winning their final home game was big for the two dozen seniors.
“A lot of us have been playing together since sixth or seventh grade,” he said. “We’re a tight senior class. One last home game on Thirlby field as a senior, you get a little emotional because you play on this field for four years and it’s your last one and you’re with your brothers.”
Dobreff ended with three goals and a half dozen assists. Ochoa also doled out six helpers.
Jackson Dobreff, Tyler LeSarge, Remington Soper and Jack Schripsema each added two goals. Austin Sill, Aiden Lewandowski and Quinn McMillan each scored one.
Traverse City enacted the mercy rule and a running clock in the second half, leading by 15 goals on McCrumb’s sixth goal with 4:31 remaining.
“We’re having a great season,” Kolody said. “Obviously our record proves that, but it really comes down to all the work we’ve put in the offseason. We had a lot of Sunday open gyms and lots of opportunities to get better, and I think we capitalized on that and the results are showing up now.”
Keegan Opper made nine saves for United, and Ethan Gerber came on in the second half to stop two Cardinals shots.
United heads to Midland next Friday for a 7:15 p.m. game to face the winner of Saturday morning’s game between Grand Blanc and Lapeer.
“I can’t wait to come to practice Monday,” Provost said. “Glad we have another week to work.”
