Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy. Rain and snow showers this morning will become snow showers for the afternoon. High 44F. W winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.