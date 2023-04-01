PETOSKEY — Dynasties come and go, but Petoskey's ski team has kept it consistent for decades.
Petoskey junior Marley Spence has gotten to see and be a part of it for three seasons now.
"It's cool to keep a legacy going for the younger athletes coming up and have them fill the spots because our team is so good, and it keeps improving every year," Spence said.
Spence is the 2023 Record-Eagle Female Skier of the Year for her domination on the slopes this year. Spence is now a two-time Record-Eagle Female Skier of the Year after winning the award last season as well.
Spence put on a stellar ending to her junior campaign.
She collected a Big North Conference title in giant slalom and slalom, a regional title in GS and slalom, a Division 2 individual state medal in GS and slalom, and her second straight First-Team All-State nod. She also helped the girl's team — with only three girls – finish as the D2 state runner-up.
"All my hard work on and off the hill is showing with my results this year," Spence said. "I'm happy that I got chosen again."
Petoskey's dynasty started before Spence joined the team.
From 2010 to 2018, Petoskey finished first place every year in the states before falling to runner-up in 2019. Since then, Petoskey has collected four straight first-place finishes, as the 2023 boys team took home first place.
Petoskey's coach Ben Crockett wrapped up his third season with a third straight first-place podium finish at the state level. Winning never gets easy, according to Crockett, but he said having dedicated skiers at Petoskey makes it look easy.
Spence started skiing when she was 2 years old and has been immune to losing. With Spence adding more to her resume before her senior year, she has gotten well-deserved recognition in the area.
"This year, I was sitting in the chair lift with one of my friends, and one guy looked at me saying, 'Hey, are you, Marley Spence?'" Spence said, laughing. "It's easier to get recognized here because it's such a small town where everybody reads the newspaper, so they know who I am, but it's super cool."
Petoskey had just four girls competing all season. Spence and her teammates participated in every race for regionals just to qualify for state.
Spence has been given tons of advice over the years, but her coaches — Ben and Jan Crockett — have always preached that the team comes first.
"Something that has stayed with our team and with me is always skiing for the team and not for yourself," Spence said. "For regionals, we all had to ski for each other and not worry about ourselves because there were only four of us; so if someone made a mistake, we wouldn't have made it to state. Looking out for the team and being there for each other is a cool thing that (Crocketts) advises us to do."
Spence couldn't be prouder of her teammates for making runner-up possible and hopes it can get more girls to join the dynasty in Petoskey — since two girls are graduating.
"We're keeping that legacy going and for younger athletes coming up, and each of them has to fill the spots because our team is just good," Spence said. "The opportunities that we have at (Petoskey). We have some of the best ski hills in northern Michigan."
The Petoskey girl's ski team has finished in the top five for the sixth straight season, earning their first runner-up finish since 2018.
Spence hopes to continue to build onto Petoskey's reputation as the best high school ski team in Michigan. As Spence awaits for final season to do that, she already has her mind set on the 2023-24 season.
"I want to win every run and race next year," Spence said. "I want to win regionals again in both slalom and giant slalom, but I know next year there's a lot more pressure on me because, I'm expected to win more because it happens all the time."
The pressure of being a great skier at Petoskey hasn't dawned on Spence, but she knows the pressure will build once senior season starts.
"Next year, I am going to put all that built-up pressure and stress into my skiing and try to do the best I can," Spence said.
Spence hasn't decided what she is doing after high school, but her eyes are on having a shot at the Winter Olympics. Spence idolizes two-time Olympic gold medalist and 87-time World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin.
"She is someone I hope to be one day," Spence said.
With the dream of skiing for the United States a possibility after another stellar season, she's excited about what her final season may bring.
