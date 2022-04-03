PETOSKEY — Skiing is life for Marley Spence.
That’s no surprise considering the Petoskey sophomore has been carving up the snow since she was a 2-year-old.
All of that time spent on those powdery, white hills has certainly paid off. Her accomplishments range from Big North Conference titles and regional titles in both the slalom and GS to a Division 2 state championship in the GS — and that was just this season alone. She also nabbed a runner-up in the state championship slalom race.
“That was one of my biggest accomplishments,” Spence said of winning a state title. “It was really a cool moment to stand up there on the podium with my best friends and have that top spot.”
Now, Spence garners another honor as the 2022 Record-Eagle Female Skier of the Year.
At a young age, Spence lived in Saginaw where there weren’t too many ski hills. So, to quench her thirst for skiing, she would travel north every weekend to visit her grandparents and head to Boyne Highlands. On those hills is where Spence fell in love with skiing — happily bundling up, strapping skis on her feet and spending hours out there until her cheeks were red.
Once her family moved to Petoskey, she was no longer just skiing on the weekends. It was every day of the week.
“It became my life 24/7,” Spence said. “I feel like my whole life has been taken over with skiing. I’ve always known growing up that it was something I wanted to do.”
When she started in race academies, skiing went from being a fun hobby to a serious — but still fun — competition. And that competition, Spence craved that, too.
“I just love all of the adrenaline and the kick I get out of it,” Spence said. “I have so many nerves coming up to race day or right before my runs, and I just love the feeling of finishing.”
Competing in the Midwest qualifiers for a chance to go to the junior championships in Colorado was an eye-opening experience for Spence. Not only did she finish in the top 20 to qualify, but she won one of the races as well.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I’m actually good enough to be with these skiers that are from all over the Midwest,’” Spence said.
Being a part of a community that revolves around the love of the sport is a major benefit as well. Spence even refers to her Petoskey teammates as her brothers and sisters.
“Everyone who goes to Nub’s Nob and skis there is always so welcoming and nice,” she said. “I feel like I’m part of a family there.”
Spence is also eyeing the future. Both she and Traverse City West’s Caleb Lewandowski — the 2022 Record-Eagle Male Skier of the Year — are sophomores. That bodes well for the sport, Spence said.
“All of these young skiers coming up are so talented,” she said. “Competition is going to kick up. It’s going to be really challenging.”
Although she’s looking ahead, Spence isn’t sure what the future holds for her.
“I might just want to finish my high school career,” she said. “Maybe I’ll ski in college, but I’m not sure.”
Whether or not she finds herself on the slopes after her senior year, Spence has the chance to make her mark in the next two seasons as one of the best skiers in the state.
The 2022 Record-Eagle All-Region Girls Alpine Ski Team
DREAM TEAM
Marley Spence — Petoskey
Elle Craven — Traverse City Central
Maddy Cox — Traverse City Central
Olivia Bageris — Traverse City West
Charlie Schultz — Traverse City West
Lila Warren — Traverse City West
Onalee Wallis — Cadillac
Avery Meyer — Cadillac
Cassidy Whitener — Petoskey
Michayla Ball — Onekama
SECOND TEAM
Dillyn Mohr — Traverse City West
Pearle Hale — Traverse City Central
Avery Sill — Traverse City Central
Lilly Kuberski — Traverse City Central
Ellie Gruber — Traverse City West
Georgette Sake — Cadillac
Taylor Stockwell — Lake Charlevoix
Avery Kita — Lake Charlevoix
Savannah Peck — Benzie Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaija Lazda, Gaylord; Clover Hamilton, Gaylord; Ella Doumanian, Lake Charlevoix; Allison Goelz, Petoskey; Emma Clark, Great North Alpine; Miriam Ahluwalia, Great North Alpine; Mairyn Kinnie, Cadillac; Emily Mason, Cadillac; Bridgette Duncan, Glen Lake; Anna Wolfe, Benzie Central; Brekken Cotter, Onekama.
The 2022 Record-Eagle All-Region Girls Nordic Ski Dream Team
Ella DeBruyn — Traverse City Central, So.
DeBruyn racked up the accomplishments in her sophomore campaign for the VASA Raptors. She earned three first-place finishes in the Women’s 12K Freestyle Noquemanon, the Michigan cup relays and the 6K Vasa Classic. DeBruyn grabbed three other top-five finishes — second in the Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet 7.5K Freestyle, third in the Michael Seaman Memorial 7.5K classic and fifth in the state championship skate sprint. She was also seventh in the state championship pursuit race. To cap off the season, DeBruyn qualified for and raced in the West Championship U16, representing the Great Lakes Team and placing in the top 10 in the two races — the skiathlon and Freestyle 5K.
Annie Paulson — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Paulson was another of the talented sophomores to excel in cross country skiing this season. The Gladiator raced for the VASA Raptors and placed first in the Michael Seaman Memorial 7.5K Classic as well as the MI Cup Relays. Other top-five finishes for Paulson included third in the Michigan state championship pursuit race and the championship sprint race. Paulson also competed on the national stage as a member of the U18 team that traveled to Maine and participated in the Eastern High School Championships to compete against the top high school skiers in New England.
Jorja Jenema — Elk Rapids, Jr.
Jenema heads into her senior season coming off a successful junior campaign that saw her finish in first place in the MI Cup Relays, a significant accomplishment for any cross country skier. At the Michigan Cross Country Ski Championships, Jenema was in the top 20 in both the pursuit and sprint races. She also had two other top-five finishes, taking third place in the Flying Squirrel 7.5K Freestyle and fourth place in the Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet 7.5K Freestyle.
Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, So.
Kelly continues the trend of sensational sophomores on the cross country skiing circuit. Not only is Kelly an exceptional cross country runner, but her skiing skills are top of the line as well. She finished first in both the Flying Squirrel 7K Freestyle and the White Pine Stampede 10K Freestyle. Other top-five finishes for the Huskie include third at the Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet 7.5K Freestyle and fifth in the Michigan Cross Country Ski State Championships in the pursuit race. She also finished 10th the championship sprint race.
Matilde Torgersen —Benzie Central, Sr.
Torgersen comes from a country known for producing skilled skiers. The exchange student from Norway has been skiing her entire life, and she brought great experiences to the Crystal Mountain nordic program as a senior. Her accomplishments included a second-place finish in the Flying Squirrel 7K Freestyle, fourth place in the Cote Dame Marie Ski Loppet 7.5K Freestyle and sixth in the Michigan Cross Country Ski State Championship sprint race. Torgersen no doubt left her mark on the VASA Raptors program.
