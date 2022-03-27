TRAVERSE CITY — For Caleb Lewandowski, there’s no such thing as a sophomore slump. Only sophomore success.
The awards and accolades just continue to pile up for the Division 1 state champion skier and Traverse City West sophomore Titan.
On top of the gold he took home in the slalom race, the silver he nabbed in the giant slalom and the overall team title he helped West win at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals this season, Lewandowski was also a two-time First Team All-State selection by the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association.
Oh yeah, and he just qualified to compete nationally in the United States Alpine Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.
And to boot, Lewandowski is also the 2022 Record-Eagle Male Skier of the Year.
“It’s great,” Lewandowski said. “I just hope it can keep on going for my next two years in high school and possibly beyond that.”
Lewandowski had a road to go through in order to qualify for the national races, which take place the first week in April.
He first had to qualify in a race in the Upper Peninsula to earn the chance to race at the Rocky/Central Junior Championships in Vail, Colorado.
Once he did that, Lewandowski needed to finish in the top 15 among racers from 19 stats in order to make it to Sugarloaf.
Lewandowski finished in the top 10.
“That was really surprising because I fell in a few races,” he said. “I didn’t have the best week, but I still did all right and qualified. It was pretty cool.”
Lewandowski is one of just 45 ski racers in the 16-and-under division to make it that far.
Fifteen each made it from the Rocky/Central, Western and Eastern divisions.
TC West skiing head coach Ed Johnson called Lewandowski a “really special kid” with a “very natural, very raw athletic talent” that he said runs in the family.
Johnson isn’t wrong. Caleb’s older brother, Aiden, won the giant slalom state championship last season.
Johnson said combining that talent with the good fundamentals Lewandowski built while part of the Grand Traverse Ski Club and the United States Ski and Snowboard Association as well as “some really good, hard work ethic” produced one of the finest young skiers not only in Michigan but in the country.
“He knows what it takes to push it to another level,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty cool to see what he’s achieved at that age and that level. But he’s not done yet. We’re going to see more.”
Lewandowski cut his skiing chops on the slopes of Boyne Mountain and Hickory Hills. Growing up, he saw many of his friends ski race and had only one thought.
“I wanted to try it,” he said.
So what has been the key to his success?
“Practice helps a lot,” Lewandowski said. “But you also have to do dryland training like running and box jumps to work on your balance. And you’ve got to get in the weight room too to get stronger, which helps a lot.”
Balance is a major component, and the reason why is pretty simple.
“It keeps you up on your feet so you don’t fall,” Lewandowski said.
But Johnson said it is not just Lewandowski’s physical gifts that make him an elite ski racer.
The sophomore has the mental game down, too.
Johnson said in the past that Lewandowski seemed more interested in just having fun, which Lewandowski admits is a great part of skiing — the “just goofing around” part.
But something changed this year.
“With his increased level of maturity this year, it’s been fun to coach him because he really listens and doesn’t get super frustrated,” Johnson said. “If he has a bad run or a bad day, he understands that’s part of being a ski-racing athlete. There are going to be a lot of days that are just not to your expectations. He handles that really well.”
A short memory helps, too.
“If you have a bad day, you have to forget it and put it behind you,” Johnson said. “If you have a really good day, you have to celebrate and be humble and move on. He’s done a really good job with that.”
While he’s matured quickly, Lewandowski still enjoys the sport.
“When you’re going down the hill, it just feels amazing. It’s really fun,” he said. “I love the competition. It’s not a team sport, but you still have your race team with you to help you and push you to do better.”
And that is why he loves the skiing community in Michigan
“Everyone that ski races knows each other and are all friends with each other,” he said. “There’s still that competitive aspect to it — we all want to beat each other — but at the end of the day, we’re all friends.”
