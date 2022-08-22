Fiona Moord, MB, Leland, Jr.
The 2021 Record-Eagle Rookie of the Year, Moord earned MIVCA Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore among a young Leland Comets team. The 6-foot-1 sophomore had 168 kills hitting .272.
Natalie Bourdo, Libero, TC Central, Jr.
As a second-year varsity libero, Bourdo picked up her 1,000th dig during the 2021 district semifinals against Traverse City West after a season where she had 543. She finished last season with 78 assists, 26 aces and a 97 percent serve to earn Second Team All-Conference and MIVCA All-Region honors.
Carissa Musta, MH, Cadillac, Jr.
Musta was a key cog of the Vikings’ defense last season, and 2022 should be no differnt. The 6-foot-3 middle is known for her blocking, and she led the area with 155 swats last season. She had 276 kills with .300 efficiency, earning MIVCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention honors and a place on the MIVCA All-Region Dream Team. She was also Second Team All-Conference.
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, MH, McBain, Sr.
As a junior, VerBerkmoes led McBain to its state championship finals appearance in Battle Creek. She finished with 316 kills, a 0.316 hitting percentage, 63 solo blocks and 174 digs, good for a MIVCA Division 3 First Team All-State and MIVCA All-Region Dream Team selections.
Analiese Fredin, S, McBain, Sr.
Fredin assisted on 1,127 points as a junior and was an accurate server, too, with a 96 percent clip and 71 aces. She had 173 kills and 205 digs combined with solid play that earned her All-Conference, MIVCA Division 3 Third Team All-State and MIVCA All-Region honors.
Leah Fleis, OH, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr.
Fleis proved herself to be one of the most powerful hitters in Leelanau County and northern Michigan as just a sophomore. In the Eagles’ second season having a volleyball team, Fleis had 363 kills (3.78 kills/set) on a .280 attack. She had multiple games with more than 20 kills and also contributed with 64 blocks, 76 aces and a 92 percent serve-receive percentage.
Morgan Deming, MH, Boyne City, Sr.
Deming improved a lot from her sophomore to junior year, and she is likely to take another big step as a senior. In 2021, Deming recorded 308 kills (162 more than the year prior) and totaled 97.5 total blocks — 48 of which were solo. She was selected to the First Team All-Conference, MIVCA Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention and MIVCA All-Region.
Ryleigh Yocom, S, Elk Rapids, Sr.
As a junior, Yocom eclipsed 45 assists in a match three times (with games of 50, 51 and 64) to qualify for MHSAA records. The Elk finished her season with 86 aces and 1,159 assists during which Elk Rapids won it’s first district title since 2017. She earned First Team All-Conference and MIVCA All-Region accolades.
Jayden Marlatt, OH, Johannesburg- Lewiston, Jr.
In her sophomore campaign, Marlatt earned back-to-back First-Team All-Conference honors with 493 Kills, 84 aces, 410 digs and 91 percent serving. She also was named MIVCA All-Region and MIVCA All-State Honorable Mention in Division 3. She broke the school record for kills in a season and had double-digit kills in nearly every match in 2021.
Lexi Luce, S, Leland, Sr.
As a junior, Luce was named to the Division 4 Third-Team All-State and First Team All-Conference during a season in which she had 545 assists and 162 digs in her junior campaign. Luce should be a key cog in the perennial-contending machine that is the Comet volleyball program.
Mackenzie Bisballe, MH/S, Lake City, Jr.
The do-it-all Trojan had 331 kills in 88 sets with a hitting percentage of .340 as a sophomore for Lake City. As a setter, she had 194 assists and even contributed 93 blocks. She served at a clip of 96 percent and earned MIVCA Division 3 All-State Honorable Mention and MIVCA All-Region honors.
Avery Nance, Libero, TC St. Francis, So.
The runner-up for the 2021 Record-Eagle Rookie of the Year award, Nance quickly became the Gladiators’ floor captain as a freshman. She served 90 percent in play with 61 aces. The setter racked up 828 assists (8.28 per set), also digging out 226.
Gwyneth Bramer, MB, TC St. Francis, Sr.
Bramer looks to build on a strong junior campaign in her final year with the Gladiators. In 2021, Bramer grabbed MIVCA All-Region and All-Lake Michigan Conference honors. She was an efficient scorer with 181 kills on a .266 attack percentage, and she also tallied 41 blocks, 41 digs and nine aces.
Phoebe Humphrey, OH, TC Central, Jr.
Humphrey put together a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Trojans, who look to build on their 2021 successes and make 2022 even better. Humphrey garnered MIVCA All-Region and All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as as an efficient scorer, landing 212 kills on a .320 hitting percentage. She also tallied 93 blocks.
Ava Wendel, OH, TC Christian, Sr.
The Sabres are going to be in need of some serious firepower with Emma Mirabelli now graduated. Wendel could provide exactly that. As a junior, Wendel was named to the MIVCA All-Region team and racked up 58 aces, 310 kills, 10 blocks, 59 assists and 332 digs.
