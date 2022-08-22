Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
The reigning Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Player of the Year is also a tremendously gifted football player. He led the Gladiators in both rushing (1,129) and receiving (554) yards as a junior, earning all-state from the Associated Press at wide receiver and from the MHSFCA at running back. Averaged 13.3 yards per carry and 19.8 yards a catch. Also returned a punt for a TD and threw two TD passes.
Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay, Sr.
The ultra-talented multi-sport athlete ran for 1,781 yards, averaging 11.6 yards a carry for the state finalist Norsemen in 2021. He scored 24 rushing TDs and added another 940 receiving yards and nine TDs. Had 89 tackles (54 solo and 13.5 for loss). He also averaged nearly 36 yards a punt.
Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix, Sr.
One of the best football players in northern Michigan, Sterrett reeled in 50 catches for an area-leading 962 receiving yards and 14 TDs, adding 452 rush yards for a 12.9 average and six TDs during the 2021 season. He put up 37 tackles and five interceptions on defense. Had nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards with returns included.
Mack Bontekoe, McBain, Sr.
It’s hard to miss this big fella on the field. The 305-pound right tackle for the Ramblers is a two-time MHSFCA first-team all-state selection through his first three years. Bontekoe is likely to be right back in that elite field in his final year at McBain.
Derek Rood, Cadillac, Sr.
The 6-3, 200-pounder logged 71 tackles (10 for loss), 9 sacks and 3 blocked punts in his junior season as one of the Big North Conference’s top pass rushers. He added 131 yards and two TDs as a tight end.
Joey Donahue, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Although he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Eight of the 2021 campaign, Donahue still ended up as the leading tackler for a team that played 13 games. He made 86 stops in less than eight games, including 12 tackles for loss. He also blocked a kick and had a 95-yard interception return for a TD.
Josh Klug, Traverse City Central, Sr.
The Louisville baseball commit made a big impact on the gridiron in his first season on varsity last year, leading the Trojans in tackles in the state finals with nine. He put up 59 tackles total, with a sack, 8.5 tackles for loss, an interception and five pass breakups. Also added 695 total yards of offense — 610 rushing, 85 passing — to account for 10 TDs.
Dylan Barnowski, Suttons Bay, Sr.
The lefty first-year starting QB fit right in for the perennial state championship-contending Norseman, throwing for 1,747 yards and 25 TDs (with only four INTs) during the 2021 season. Added 121 rush yards and a TD as Suttons Bay rolled to the Superior Dome for another appearance in the state title game.
Kaleb McKinley, Cadillac, Sr.
Opposing teams knew the Vikings would lean heavily on the rush game and was going to run the ball almost all the time. Yet McKinley still gained 894 rushing yards and scored 10 TDs to earn first-team all-conference at running back last season. He also added an interception on defense.
Reed Seabase, Traverse City Central, Sr.
The Trojans had two 1,000-yard rushers in 2021, with Seabase at 1,239 in addition to current Notre Dame Golden Domer Josh Burnham’s 1,487. Seabase averaged 10.8 yards a carry and scored 13 TDs in his first year as a starter, averaging 95.3 yards per game. Also chipped in 57 yards and a TD receiving on offense and 16 tackles on defense.
Caden VanSickle, Manistee, Sr.
The big (6-4, 275), powerful left tackle didn’t give up any sacks as a junior and only one as a sophomore (in the second round of the playoffs vs. Grayling). The Chip helped Manistee go 2-0 against rival Ludington and earn back-to-back playoff spots for only the second time in school history, as well as the team’s first playoff win in 2020.
Tucker Strohaver, Grayling, Sr.
Strohaver graded out at 86 percent blocking with 33 knockdowns as a junior. He helped the Viking offense run for 2,184 yards and throw for 1,222 in the regular season.
Brice Kempf, Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Kempf was pretty much automatic on extra points during 2021, hitting 59 of 64 (several of those misses were blocked). He was a first-team all-league pick in the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legends Division.
Ayden Fulton, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
The only underclassman to make the top two All-Region teams in 2021, Fulton earned first-team all-state from the MHSFCA. He made 98 tackles (65) to earn first-team all-conference at defensive end.
Chris Reinhold, Cadillac, Sr.
The Viking standout is getting Division 1 looks after a strong junior campaign saw him produce 106 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. He also added 389 rush yards and 7 TDs on offense. His senior year should be at another level.
Ethan Kucharek, Grayling, Jr.
The Vikings’ quarterback was not just a game manager as a sophomore, his arm was a legitimate weapon for Cadillac in an impressive season leading the offense. Kuchareck comes into his junior campaign with a wealth of experience under his belt that will only make him more dangerous under center.
Colton Eckler, Mesick, Sr.
The mega-athletic running back thrives in the 8-player game, and his senior campaign should only prove that even more. The Bulldogs are coming off a five-win season and a first-round exit in the playoffs, but look out for Eckler to lead Mesick to a better 2022.
