Mesick’s Colton Eckler runs the ball at Mesick High School on Friday.

2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Coach of the Year: Brad Blauvelt, Martin

FIRST TEAM

QB – Luke Gorzinski, Powers North Central

QB – Joel Tack, Merrill

RB – Caleb Lentner, Peck

RB – Bruce Thelen, Fulton

WR – Justin Wickey, Colon

WR – Mekhi Wingfield, Concord

L – Max Nason, Powers North Central

L – Tucker Lafler, Colon

L – Steven VanConant, Peck

L – Mason Totzke, Ontonagon

LB – Collin Davis, Adrian Lenawee Christian

LB – Dillon Raab, Powers North Central

DB – Denver Coty, Merrill

DB – Jamari Hughes, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

ATH – Karter Ribble, Martin

ATH – J.R. Hildebrand, Martin

K – Brady McKelvey, Adrian Lenawee Christian

P – Cordell Jones-McNally, Marcellus

SECOND TEAM

QB – Simon Vinson, Colon

QB – Reid Haskins, Bridgman

RB – Jack McCaw, Mendon

RB – Josiah Peramaki, Munising

WR – Ryan Wolfgang, Breckenridge

WR – Gage Long, Mio

L – Riley Murk, Munising

L – Jordan Messenger, Powers North Central

L – Cameron Raftery, Merrill

L – Gibson Adema, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

LB – Collin Sitts, Breckenridge

LB – Devon Groleau, Stephenson

DB – Kane Nebel, Munising

DB – Sam Jager, Martin

ATH – Mason Salisbury, Marion

ATH – Keagan Bender, Au Gres

ATH – Michael Nunn, Farwell

K – Jacob Nolan, Rudyard

Coach: Leo Gorzinski, Powers North Central

HONORABLE MENTION

QB – DeAngelo Persons, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

RB – Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary; Sam McKissack, Crystal Falls Forest Park; Isaac Paul, Rogers City; Colton Eckler, Mesick

WR – Bryce Buzzo, Ontonagon; Miguel Pedroza, Inland Lakes; Kaleb Walker, Merrill; Jake Willey, Litchfield

L – Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

LB – Jacob Mattson, Munising; Drew McGowan, Morrice; Hayden Johnston, Alcona; Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay, Luke Dengler, Bay City All Saints

DB – Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes; Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic Central, Owen Corlis, Kingston; Logan Drummond, Ashley; Aiden Bickel, Rudyard; Jaxon Laubscher, Breckenridge; Luke Schinker, Mendon

ATH – Braden Prielipp, Marion; Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

P – Jacob Sheets, Battle Creek St. Philip

Coach: Aren Cooper, Brown City; Isaac Gregory, Breckenridge; Chad Grundy, Marion; Travis Waddell, Farwell

Voting panel: Paul Adams, Huron County View; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Dan Hardenbrook, Newberry News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Patrick Nothaft, Kalamazoo Gazette; Lee Thompson, Bay City Times; Marc Vieau, Cadillac Evening News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal.

