2022 all-West Michigan D League baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
Jake Griffis, Bear Lake, Sr.
Zach Griffis, Bear Lake, So.
Wyatt Crawford, Mason County Eastern, Sr.
Caleb Linna, Mesick, Jr.
Connor Simmer, Mesick, So.
James Drake, Mason County Eastern, Jr.
Lee Pizana, Manistee Catholic, Jr.
Mason Salisbury, Marion, Jr.
Weston Cox, Marion, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Keegan Bates, Mason County Eastern, Sr.
Bryce Harless, Bear Lake, Sr.
Kevin Perez, Bear Lake, Sr.
Nate Sanderson, Bear Lake, Sr.
Ashtyn Simerson, Mesick, Jr.
Carter Simmer, Mesick, Jr.
Nathan Olenicaz, Manistee Catholic, So.
Gavin Prielipp, Marion, So.
Adin Yowell, Marion, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Connor Sisson, Mesick, So.
Ben Parrish, Mesick, Jr.
Eli Shoup, Mason County Eastern, Sr.
Keegan Nelson, Mason County Eastern, Fr.
Cole Merrill, Bear Lake, So.
Adull Dull, Brethren, Sr.
Luke Niedzielski, Manistee Catholic, So.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.