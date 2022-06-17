Central Lake-Mancelona Softball

Mancelona Lady Ironmen's Chloe Lanning gets the out Central Lake's Lizzy Ferry-Michael Thursday at Mancelona. 

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Joanie Moore

2022 all-Ski Valley Conference softball teams

FIRST TEAM

Jayden Marlatt, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.

Madison Brown, P, Pellston, Sr.

Taylor Larson, C, Onaway, Sr.

Natalie Wandrie, IF, Inland Lakes, Jr.

Lexi Cain, IF, Central Lake, Sr.

Autumn Vermilya, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

Ellen Roggenbeck, IF, Central Lake, Jr.

Cassie Tallman, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.

Elissa Prow, OF, Onaway, Sr.

Kierstyn Hall, OF, Forest Area, Jr.

Megan Vigneau, 1B, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Sydney Fernandez, Utility, Central Lake, Sr.

Emma Glasby, Utility, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Lexi Kovtun, P, Inland Lakes, Fr.

Breana Kniss, P, Forest Area, Sr.

Katelyn Wolgamott, C, Central Lake, Jr.

Emily Crandell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

Trinity Nelson, IF, Forest Area, Sr.

Caroline Crenshaw, IF, Pellston, So.

Ella Schram, IF, Mancelona, Fr.

Alyssa Bryne, OF, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Mackenzie Robbins, OF, Onaway, Jr.

Graycie Schroeder, OF, Forest Area, So.

Megan Bricker, 1B, Inland Lakes, Jr.

Ryann Clancy, Utility, Inland Lakes, Jr.

Gloria House, Utility, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maggie Grant, Inland Lakes, So.

Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

Kylie Brewbaker, Onaway, Sr.

Lainey Schimel, Onaway, Sr.

Ella Jones, Mancelona, So.

Whitney Meyer, Mancelona, Sr.

Chloe Lanning, Mancelona, Jr.

Alexa Belongia, Mancelona, So.

Gabby Landon, Pellston, Jr.

Clover Hamilton, Gaylord St. Mary, So.

Kaylee Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, 8th

Emily Perkins, Forest Area, Sr.

Francesca Meeder, Mancelona, Jr.

