2022 all-Ski Valley Conference softball teams
FIRST TEAM
Jayden Marlatt, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.
Madison Brown, P, Pellston, Sr.
Taylor Larson, C, Onaway, Sr.
Natalie Wandrie, IF, Inland Lakes, Jr.
Lexi Cain, IF, Central Lake, Sr.
Autumn Vermilya, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Ellen Roggenbeck, IF, Central Lake, Jr.
Cassie Tallman, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.
Elissa Prow, OF, Onaway, Sr.
Kierstyn Hall, OF, Forest Area, Jr.
Megan Vigneau, 1B, Inland Lakes, Sr.
Sydney Fernandez, Utility, Central Lake, Sr.
Emma Glasby, Utility, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Lexi Kovtun, P, Inland Lakes, Fr.
Breana Kniss, P, Forest Area, Sr.
Katelyn Wolgamott, C, Central Lake, Jr.
Emily Crandell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Trinity Nelson, IF, Forest Area, Sr.
Caroline Crenshaw, IF, Pellston, So.
Ella Schram, IF, Mancelona, Fr.
Alyssa Bryne, OF, Inland Lakes, Sr.
Mackenzie Robbins, OF, Onaway, Jr.
Graycie Schroeder, OF, Forest Area, So.
Megan Bricker, 1B, Inland Lakes, Jr.
Ryann Clancy, Utility, Inland Lakes, Jr.
Gloria House, Utility, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Maggie Grant, Inland Lakes, So.
Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.
Kylie Brewbaker, Onaway, Sr.
Lainey Schimel, Onaway, Sr.
Ella Jones, Mancelona, So.
Whitney Meyer, Mancelona, Sr.
Chloe Lanning, Mancelona, Jr.
Alexa Belongia, Mancelona, So.
Gabby Landon, Pellston, Jr.
Clover Hamilton, Gaylord St. Mary, So.
Kaylee Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, 8th
Emily Perkins, Forest Area, Sr.
Francesca Meeder, Mancelona, Jr.
