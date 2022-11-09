Leland2.jpg

Leland's Daniel Resendiz-Nunez and Muskegon Western Michigan Christian senior Bradey Grimm (12) both get a head on the ball at the same time in Wednesday's Division 4 state semifinal in Kentwood.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

2022 all-Northwest Conference boys soccer team

FIRST TEAM

Offensive

Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, Leland, Sr.

Colby Connor, Leland, So.

Nick Simon, Buckley, Sr.

Andrew Thompson, Suttons Bay, Sr.

Jacob Crouse, Kingsley, So.

Midfielders

Brian Mosqueda, Leland, Fr.

Beltran de Vera, Buckley, Sr.

Garrett Ensor, Buckley, Sr.

Finnian Mankowski, Suttons Bay, Jr.

Drew Dezelski, Glen Lake, Sr.

Steve Barron, Benzie Central, Sr.

Defenders

Agustin Creamer, Leland, Jr.

Kyle Deshasier, Buckley, Sr.

Jake Romzek, Buckley, Sr.

Wes Richardson, Suttons Bay, Sr.

Goaltenders

Tucker Brown, Glen Lake, Sr.

Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr.

Nathan Lamie, Kingsley, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Trey Roman, Leland, So.

Hunter Cox, Glen Lake, Fr.

Daniel Lint, Suttons Bay, Jr.

Patrick Sutherland, Glen Lake, So.

Alberto Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr.

Zakkeus Bedford, Kingsley, Sr.

