2022 all-Northwest Conference boys soccer team
FIRST TEAM
Offensive
Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, Leland, Sr.
Colby Connor, Leland, So.
Nick Simon, Buckley, Sr.
Andrew Thompson, Suttons Bay, Sr.
Jacob Crouse, Kingsley, So.
Midfielders
Brian Mosqueda, Leland, Fr.
Beltran de Vera, Buckley, Sr.
Garrett Ensor, Buckley, Sr.
Finnian Mankowski, Suttons Bay, Jr.
Drew Dezelski, Glen Lake, Sr.
Steve Barron, Benzie Central, Sr.
Defenders
Agustin Creamer, Leland, Jr.
Kyle Deshasier, Buckley, Sr.
Jake Romzek, Buckley, Sr.
Wes Richardson, Suttons Bay, Sr.
Goaltenders
Tucker Brown, Glen Lake, Sr.
Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr.
Nathan Lamie, Kingsley, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trey Roman, Leland, So.
Hunter Cox, Glen Lake, Fr.
Daniel Lint, Suttons Bay, Jr.
Patrick Sutherland, Glen Lake, So.
Alberto Lopez, Benzie Central, Sr.
Zakkeus Bedford, Kingsley, Sr.
