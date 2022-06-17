2022 all-Lake Michigan Conference softball teams

FIRST TEAM

Isabella Cosier, Boyne City

Delaney Vollmer, Boyne City

Grace Lentz, Charlevoix

Anna Kemp, Charlevoix

Rhyen Olson, East Jordan

Reagann Merchant, Elk Rapids

Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids

Morgan Wirtz, Elk Rapids

Jasmine Youngblood, Grayling

Cali D'Amour, Grayling

Anna Wood, Grayling

Mia Miller, Kalkaska

Lauren Judd, Kalkaska

London Birgy, Kalkaska

Jaycee Mitchell, Kalkaska

Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis

Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis

Stephanie Schichtel, TC St. Francis

Allee Shepherd, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Rachel Clausen, Boyne City

Katherine Wagnar, Charlevoix

Kylie Dorst, Charlevoix

Skylar Barnett, East Jordan

Abby Platt, Elk Rapids

Violet Sumerix, Elk Rapids

Sage Jones, Grayling

Katie Kanary, Grayling

Lauren Hartman, Grayling

Violet Porter, Kalkaska

Michelle Michelin, Kalkaska

Lorelei Simkins, Kalkaska

Sophia Hardy, TC St. Francis

Zoey Jetter, TC St. Francis

Hunter St. Peter, TC St. Francis

Kensley Thorpe, TC St. Francis

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you