2022 all-Lake Michigan Conference softball teams
FIRST TEAM
Isabella Cosier, Boyne City
Delaney Vollmer, Boyne City
Grace Lentz, Charlevoix
Anna Kemp, Charlevoix
Rhyen Olson, East Jordan
Reagann Merchant, Elk Rapids
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids
Morgan Wirtz, Elk Rapids
Jasmine Youngblood, Grayling
Cali D'Amour, Grayling
Anna Wood, Grayling
Mia Miller, Kalkaska
Lauren Judd, Kalkaska
London Birgy, Kalkaska
Jaycee Mitchell, Kalkaska
Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis
Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis
Stephanie Schichtel, TC St. Francis
Allee Shepherd, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Rachel Clausen, Boyne City
Katherine Wagnar, Charlevoix
Kylie Dorst, Charlevoix
Skylar Barnett, East Jordan
Abby Platt, Elk Rapids
Violet Sumerix, Elk Rapids
Sage Jones, Grayling
Katie Kanary, Grayling
Lauren Hartman, Grayling
Violet Porter, Kalkaska
Michelle Michelin, Kalkaska
Lorelei Simkins, Kalkaska
Sophia Hardy, TC St. Francis
Zoey Jetter, TC St. Francis
Hunter St. Peter, TC St. Francis
Kensley Thorpe, TC St. Francis
