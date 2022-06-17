2022 all-Lake Michigan Conference baseball teams
FIRST TEAM
Aaron Bess, Boyne City
Kaden Jewett, Boyne City
Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City
Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix
Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix
Troy Nickel, Charlevoix
Bryce Johnson, Charlevoix
Tommy Reid, East Jordan
Ben Reid, East Jordan
Chase DeArment, Elk Rapids
Alex Barber, Elk Rapids
Jake Huspen, Grayling
Cassidy Gudakunst, Harbor Springs
Clay Novak, Harbor Springs
Kaleb Warner, Harbor Springs
Landen Hart, Kalkaska
Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis
Josh Groves, TC St. Francis
Cody Richards, TC St. Francis
Harrison Shepherd, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Riley Ditmar, Boyne City
Mason Wilcox, Boyne City
Chas Stanek, Boyne City
Owen Waha, Charlevoix
Joshua House, Charlevoix
Jack Jarema, Charlevoix
Kaleb Schroeder, East Jordan
Mason Malpass, East Jordan
MacKenzie Barnhard, Elk Rapids
Dole Dickie, Grayling
Brady Keiser, Harbor Springs
Nate Schumaker, Harbor Springs
Christopher Gay, Kalkaska
Josh Prichard, TC St. Francis
Matthew Kane, TC St. Francis
Aidan Reamer, TC St. Francis
Patrick Gallagher, TC St. Francis
