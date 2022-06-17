2022 all-Lake Michigan Conference baseball teams

FIRST TEAM

Aaron Bess, Boyne City

Kaden Jewett, Boyne City

Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City

Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix

Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix

Troy Nickel, Charlevoix

Bryce Johnson, Charlevoix

Tommy Reid, East Jordan

Ben Reid, East Jordan

Chase DeArment, Elk Rapids

Alex Barber, Elk Rapids

Jake Huspen, Grayling

Cassidy Gudakunst, Harbor Springs

Clay Novak, Harbor Springs

Kaleb Warner, Harbor Springs

Landen Hart, Kalkaska

Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

Josh Groves, TC St. Francis

Cody Richards, TC St. Francis

Harrison Shepherd, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Riley Ditmar, Boyne City

Mason Wilcox, Boyne City

Chas Stanek, Boyne City

Owen Waha, Charlevoix

Joshua House, Charlevoix

Jack Jarema, Charlevoix

Kaleb Schroeder, East Jordan

Mason Malpass, East Jordan

MacKenzie Barnhard, Elk Rapids

Dole Dickie, Grayling

Brady Keiser, Harbor Springs

Nate Schumaker, Harbor Springs

Christopher Gay, Kalkaska

Josh Prichard, TC St. Francis

Matthew Kane, TC St. Francis

Aidan Reamer, TC St. Francis

Patrick Gallagher, TC St. Francis

