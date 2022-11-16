PREP BOYS SOCCER
2022 All-Big North Conference
FIRST TEAM
Ian Robertson, TC West, Sr.
Sawyer Webster, Petoskey, Sr.
Jacob Beaubien, Alpena, Sr.
Aiden Orth, TC West, So.
Ben Shuman, Petoskey, Sr.
Koen Burkholder, TC Central, Sr.
Luke Wiersma, TC West, Sr.
Austin Townsend, Alpena, Sr.
Aiden Norton, Petoskey, Sr.
Asher Paul, TC Central, So.
Trae Collins, TC West, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Charlie Holscher, Gaylord, Sr.
Dougie Rice, TC West, Jr.
Chase Shiller, Alpena, Sr.
Quinn Noyes, TC Central, Jr.
Parker Willbee, Gaylord, Sr.
Gabe Glawe, Alpena, Jr.
Jackson Cote, TC West, Jr.
Michael Squires, Petoskey, Sr.
Hector Gea Lozano, Gaylord, Sr.
Ben Shramski, TC West, Jr.
Jackson Jonker, Petoskey, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kurtis Mainland, Petoskey, Sr.
Charlie Smith, Petoskey, Jr.
Michael Hermann, Alpena, Jr.
Cameron Young, Alpena, Sr.
Ethan Gerber, TC Central, Sr.
Hunter Folgmann, TC Central, Sr.
Geordie Richmond, TC Central, So.
Layne Snyder, Gaylord, Jr.
Noah Fitzgerald, Gaylord, Jr.
Reed King, Cadillac, Fr.
Jack Lucas, Cadillac, Sr.
Bernardo Rojas, Cadillac, Sr.
Alex King, Cadillac, Sr.
NCAA hoops
Top 25 Fared
Wednesday
No. 1 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.
No. 2 Gonzaga (2-0) at No. 11 Texas. Next: vs. No. 4 Kentucky, Sunday.
No. 3 Houston (4-0) beat Texas Southern 83-48. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.
No. 4 Kentucky (2-1)did not play. Next: vs. SC St., Thursday.
No. 5 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Virginia, Friday.
No. 6 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Utah, Friday.
No. 7 Duke (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Friday.
No. 8 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Illinois, Friday.
No. 9 Arkansas (3-0) beat South Dakota St. 71-56. Next: vs. Louisville, Monday.
No. 10 Creighton (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Thursday.
No. 11 Texas (2-0) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga. Next: vs. N. Arizona, Monday.
No. 12 Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.
No. 13 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Friday.
No. 14 Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Tech, Thursday.
No. 15 TCU (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Thursday.
No. 16 Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Friday.
No. 17 San Diego St. (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio St., Monday.
No. 18 Alabama (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville St., Friday.
No. 19 Illinois (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.
No. 20 Michigan (3-0) beat Pittsburgh 91-60. Next: vs. Ohio, Sunday.
No. 21 Dayton (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Saturday.
No. 22 Tennessee (2-1) beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-50. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.
No. 23 Texas Tech (3-0) beat Louisiana Tech 64-55. Next: vs. No. 10 Creighton, Monday.
No. 24 Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray St., Thursday.
No. 25 UConn (3-0) beat Buffalo 84-64. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Friday.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 3 .800 —
Toronto 9 7 .563 3½
New York 7 7 .500 4½
Phila. 7 7 .500 4½
Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6
Southeast Division
NBA
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 6 .600 —
Washington 8 7 .533 1
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Orlando 4 11 .267 5
Charlotte 4 12 .250 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 3 .786 —
Cleveland 8 6 .571 3
Indiana 7 6 .538 3½
Chicago 6 9 .400 5½
Detroit 3 12 .200 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 9 6 .600 —
Memphis 9 6 .600 —
Dallas 8 6 .571 ½
San Antonio 6 9 .400 3
Houston 3 12 .200 6
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 10 4 .714 —
Denver 9 4 .692 ½
Utah 10 6 .625 1
Minnesota 7 8 .467 3½
Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 5 .615 —
Sacramento 7 6 .538 1
L.A. Clippers 8 7 .533 1
Golden State 6 8 .429 2½
L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101
New York 118, Utah 111
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Boston 126, Atlanta 101
Toronto 112, Miami 104
Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98
New Orleans 124, Chicago 110
Houston 101, Dallas 92
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Phila., 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phila., 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35
Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46
Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48
Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53
Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53
Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53
Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61
Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39
N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43
Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43
N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48
Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48
Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58
Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57
Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43
Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33
Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38
Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47
Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52
Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51
NHL
St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 39 52
Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42
Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63
Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45
Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58
Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50
San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62
Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70
Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4
Florida 5, Washington 2
New Jersey 5, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168
Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238
Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228
Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149
Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 8 1 0 .889 246 167
N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173
Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164
Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
West
NFL
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258
L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Phila. at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Phila., 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 17
No. 21 Tulane vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois, Noon
No. 4 TCU at Baylor, Noon
No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
No. 6 LSU vs. UAB, 9 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 16 UCLA, 8 p.m.
No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay, Noon
No. 9 Clemson vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.
No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
No. 11 Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
No. 13 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Washington vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.
No. 17 UCF vs. Navy, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Florida St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
No. 22 Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.
No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
No. 25 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Austin Davis on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated G Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return to practce from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Taco Charlton to the active roster from the New Orleans practice squad. Reinstated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve to the active roster. Released LB A.J. Klein.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami’s practice squad. Signed DT Roderick Perry to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Antonio Callaway, C Brock Hoffman and DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. Placed C Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad injured reserve. Released DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR D.J. Chark and DE Romeo Okwara to return to practice from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed LS Mithcell Fraboni on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Michael Dwumfour to return to practice from injured reserve. Claimed WR Amari Rodgers off waivers from Green Bay. Placed WR Tyron Johnson on waivers.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed Tyeler Davison. Placed DLs Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. Signed DL DAvid Moa to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp and OTs Chandler Brewer and Alaric Jackson on injured reserve. Designated G David Edwards to return to practice from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB David Johnson, DT Prince Emili, RB Derrick Gore and DE Niko Lalos to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Linval Joseph. Placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Tyree Jackson to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad. Designated DE Janarius Robinson to return to practice from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DE DeMarvin Leal to return to practice from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Chris Conley.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Keith Kinkaid to Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and D Andreas Englund from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL) as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher and G Ryan Fanti from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Simon Lavigne and F Rory Kerins to Rapid City (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled Fs Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson from Newfoundland (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zany McIntyre from Iowa (AHL). Placed G Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Zach Berzolla to Cincinnati (ECHL). Recalled C Kohen Olischefski from Cincinnati.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Billy Constantinou from Wichita (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa F Alex Kromm for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Kansas City on November 15.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Krishan Renfrow from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Francis Marotte to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Nick Rivera from injured reserve then placed on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Paul McAvoy on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve. Traded G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa.
FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Bryce Reddick. Activated F Brannon McManus from reserve. Placed F Austin Eastman on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Owen Savory.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Fedor from reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F/D Chad Pietroniro from reserve. Placed D chris martenet on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Carter Robertson from injured reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi to a standard player contract (SPC).
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Brian Hawkinson. Signed D Nolan Valleau and placed on reserve. Activated G Darion Hanson and F Marcus Kallionkieli from reserve. Placed G Jordan Papirny on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Thomas Sigouin from injured reserve. Activated D Francis Thibeault from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated D chris Perna and G Colton Ellis from reserve. Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve. Suspended F Jack Doremus.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Conor Breen and F Jack Quinlivan on injured reserve. Placed F Zack Bross on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on family/bereavement leave.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Nolan Norris to a three-year contract with options for 2026 and 2027.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Declined contract options for F Darwin Quintero, M Memo Rodriguez and D Jose Carlos Cracco Neto (Zeca).
NAHVILLE SC — Exercised contract options for Ds John Bauer, Ahmed Longmire, Jack Maher and Taylor Washington Ms Luke Haakenson and M Fafa Picault, F Jacob Shaffelburg and G Joe Willis. Declined contract options for D Robert Castellanos, M Irakoze Donaisiyano and Gs Bryan Meredith and Will Meyer. Extended the contract of M Dax McCarty.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Ali Ahmed to an MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2023.
