PREP BOYS SOCCER

2022 All-Big North Conference

FIRST TEAM

Ian Robertson, TC West, Sr.

Sawyer Webster, Petoskey, Sr.

Jacob Beaubien, Alpena, Sr.

Aiden Orth, TC West, So.

Ben Shuman, Petoskey, Sr.

Koen Burkholder, TC Central, Sr.

Luke Wiersma, TC West, Sr.

Austin Townsend, Alpena, Sr.

Aiden Norton, Petoskey, Sr.

Asher Paul, TC Central, So.

Trae Collins, TC West, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Charlie Holscher, Gaylord, Sr.

Dougie Rice, TC West, Jr.

Chase Shiller, Alpena, Sr.

Quinn Noyes, TC Central, Jr.

Parker Willbee, Gaylord, Sr.

Gabe Glawe, Alpena, Jr.

Jackson Cote, TC West, Jr.

Michael Squires, Petoskey, Sr.

Hector Gea Lozano, Gaylord, Sr.

Ben Shramski, TC West, Jr.

Jackson Jonker, Petoskey, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kurtis Mainland, Petoskey, Sr.

Charlie Smith, Petoskey, Jr.

Michael Hermann, Alpena, Jr.

Cameron Young, Alpena, Sr.

Ethan Gerber, TC Central, Sr.

Hunter Folgmann, TC Central, Sr.

Geordie Richmond, TC Central, So.

Layne Snyder, Gaylord, Jr.

Noah Fitzgerald, Gaylord, Jr.

Reed King, Cadillac, Fr.

Jack Lucas, Cadillac, Sr.

Bernardo Rojas, Cadillac, Sr.

Alex King, Cadillac, Sr.

NCAA hoops

Top 25 Fared

Wednesday

No. 1 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.

No. 2 Gonzaga (2-0) at No. 11 Texas. Next: vs. No. 4 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 3 Houston (4-0) beat Texas Southern 83-48. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 4 Kentucky (2-1)did not play. Next: vs. SC St., Thursday.

No. 5 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Virginia, Friday.

No. 6 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Utah, Friday.

No. 7 Duke (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Friday.

No. 8 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Illinois, Friday.

No. 9 Arkansas (3-0) beat South Dakota St. 71-56. Next: vs. Louisville, Monday.

No. 10 Creighton (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Thursday.

No. 11 Texas (2-0) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga. Next: vs. N. Arizona, Monday.

No. 12 Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

No. 13 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Friday.

No. 14 Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah Tech, Thursday.

No. 15 TCU (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Thursday.

No. 16 Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Friday.

No. 17 San Diego St. (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio St., Monday.

No. 18 Alabama (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville St., Friday.

No. 19 Illinois (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

No. 20 Michigan (3-0) beat Pittsburgh 91-60. Next: vs. Ohio, Sunday.

No. 21 Dayton (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Saturday.

No. 22 Tennessee (2-1) beat Florida Gulf Coast 81-50. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

No. 23 Texas Tech (3-0) beat Louisiana Tech 64-55. Next: vs. No. 10 Creighton, Monday.

No. 24 Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray St., Thursday.

No. 25 UConn (3-0) beat Buffalo 84-64. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Friday.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 3 .800 —

Toronto 9 7 .563 3½

New York 7 7 .500 4½

Phila. 7 7 .500 4½

Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6

Southeast Division

NBA

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 9 6 .600 —

Washington 8 7 .533 1

Miami 7 8 .467 2

Orlando 4 11 .267 5

Charlotte 4 12 .250 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 3 .786 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 3

Indiana 7 6 .538 3½

Chicago 6 9 .400 5½

Detroit 3 12 .200 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 9 6 .600 —

Memphis 9 6 .600 —

Dallas 8 6 .571 ½

San Antonio 6 9 .400 3

Houston 3 12 .200 6

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 10 4 .714 —

Denver 9 4 .692 ½

Utah 10 6 .625 1

Minnesota 7 8 .467 3½

Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 8 5 .615 —

Sacramento 7 6 .538 1

L.A. Clippers 8 7 .533 1

Golden State 6 8 .429 2½

L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans 113, Memphis 102

Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

New York 118, Utah 111

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Boston 126, Atlanta 101

Toronto 112, Miami 104

Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98

New Orleans 124, Chicago 110

Houston 101, Dallas 92

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phila., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phila., 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35

Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46

Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48

Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53

Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53

Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53

Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61

Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39

N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43

Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43

N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48

Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48

Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58

Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57

Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43

Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33

Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38

Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47

Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52

Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51

NHL

St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 39 52

Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42

Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63

Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45

Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58

Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50

San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62

Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70

Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4

Florida 5, Washington 2

New Jersey 5, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168

Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203

Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205

Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238

Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206

L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228

Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149

Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 8 1 0 .889 246 167

N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173

Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164

Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243

New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216

Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247

West

NFL

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241

San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258

L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Phila. at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Phila., 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 17

No. 21 Tulane vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois, Noon

No. 4 TCU at Baylor, Noon

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 6 LSU vs. UAB, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 16 UCLA, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay, Noon

No. 9 Clemson vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Washington vs. Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 17 UCF vs. Navy, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas St. at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Florida St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

No. 22 Cincinnati at Temple, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 2:15 p.m.

Deals

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with LHP Austin Davis on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien Davenport and TE Chris Pierce to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated G Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR Marquez Stevenson to return to practce from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Taco Charlton to the active roster from the New Orleans practice squad. Reinstated LB Matthew Adams from injured reserve to the active roster. Released LB A.J. Klein.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ben Stille from Miami’s practice squad. Signed DT Roderick Perry to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Antonio Callaway, C Brock Hoffman and DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad. Placed C Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad injured reserve. Released DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated WR D.J. Chark and DE Romeo Okwara to return to practice from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed LS Mithcell Fraboni on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Michael Dwumfour to return to practice from injured reserve. Claimed WR Amari Rodgers off waivers from Green Bay. Placed WR Tyron Johnson on waivers.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed Tyeler Davison. Placed DLs Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. Signed DL DAvid Moa to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp and OTs Chandler Brewer and Alaric Jackson on injured reserve. Designated G David Edwards to return to practice from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Hunter Thedford to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB David Johnson, DT Prince Emili, RB Derrick Gore and DE Niko Lalos to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Linval Joseph. Placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve. Reinstated TE Tyree Jackson to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad. Designated DE Janarius Robinson to return to practice from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DE DeMarvin Leal to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted K Josh Lambo from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Chris Conley.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Keith Kinkaid to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna and D Andreas Englund from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL) as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher and G Ryan Fanti from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Simon Lavigne and F Rory Kerins to Rapid City (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled Fs Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson from Newfoundland (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zany McIntyre from Iowa (AHL). Placed G Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Zach Berzolla to Cincinnati (ECHL). Recalled C Kohen Olischefski from Cincinnati.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Billy Constantinou from Wichita (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa F Alex Kromm for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Kansas City on November 15.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Krishan Renfrow from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Francis Marotte to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Nick Rivera from injured reserve then placed on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Paul McAvoy on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on reserve. Traded G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa.

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended D Bryce Reddick. Activated F Brannon McManus from reserve. Placed F Austin Eastman on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Owen Savory.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Fedor from reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F/D Chad Pietroniro from reserve. Placed D chris martenet on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Carter Robertson from injured reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi to a standard player contract (SPC).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Brian Hawkinson. Signed D Nolan Valleau and placed on reserve. Activated G Darion Hanson and F Marcus Kallionkieli from reserve. Placed G Jordan Papirny on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Thomas Sigouin from injured reserve. Activated D Francis Thibeault from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D chris Perna and G Colton Ellis from reserve. Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve. Suspended F Jack Doremus.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Conor Breen and F Jack Quinlivan on injured reserve. Placed F Zack Bross on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on family/bereavement leave.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Nolan Norris to a three-year contract with options for 2026 and 2027.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Declined contract options for F Darwin Quintero, M Memo Rodriguez and D Jose Carlos Cracco Neto (Zeca).

NAHVILLE SC — Exercised contract options for Ds John Bauer, Ahmed Longmire, Jack Maher and Taylor Washington Ms Luke Haakenson and M Fafa Picault, F Jacob Shaffelburg and G Joe Willis. Declined contract options for D Robert Castellanos, M Irakoze Donaisiyano and Gs Bryan Meredith and Will Meyer. Extended the contract of M Dax McCarty.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Ali Ahmed to an MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2023.

