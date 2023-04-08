KENDALL STANDFEST

Elk Rapids’ Kendall Standfest (11) drives past Hemlock’s Chloe Watson (11) in the second quarter of a state quarterfinal game in Gaylord.

 Jan-Michael Stump

2022-23 all-Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Deming, Boyne City

Abby Wright, Charlevoix

Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix

Lindsey Cross, East Jordan

Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids

Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids

Makayla Watkins, Grayling

Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs

Hailey Fisher, Harbor Springs

Lucy Hall, Kalkaska

Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis

Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis

Adrianna Spranger, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Braydin Noble, Boyne City

Bayani Collins, Charlevoix

June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan

Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids

Lily Morton, Elk Rapids

Cali D’Amour, Grayling

Sierra Kruzel, Harbor Springs

Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska

Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis

Allee Shepherd, TC St. Francis

