2022-23 all-Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Deming, Boyne City
Abby Wright, Charlevoix
Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix
Lindsey Cross, East Jordan
Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids
Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids
Makayla Watkins, Grayling
Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs
Hailey Fisher, Harbor Springs
Lucy Hall, Kalkaska
Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis
Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis
Adrianna Spranger, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Braydin Noble, Boyne City
Bayani Collins, Charlevoix
June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan
Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids
Lily Morton, Elk Rapids
Cali D’Amour, Grayling
Sierra Kruzel, Harbor Springs
Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska
Brooke Meeker, TC St. Francis
Allee Shepherd, TC St. Francis
