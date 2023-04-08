2022-23 all-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball
FIRST TEAM
Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City
Mason Wilcox, Boyne City
Jacob Johnson, Boyne City
Joe Gaffney, Charlevoix
Devon Olstrom, East Jordan
Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids
Caleb Kerfoot, Elk Rapids
Ethan Kucharek, Grayling
Braeden Flynn, Harbor Springs
Rider Bartel, Harbor Springs
Cooper Swikoski, Kalkaska
Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis
John Hagelstein, TC St. Francis
Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Neer, Boyne City
Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City
Troy Nickel, Charlevoix
Korbyn Russell, East Jordan
Ryan McGuire, Elk Rapids
Fletcher Quinlan, Grayling
Jack Clancy, Harbor Springs
Thorston Booy, Kalkaska
Drew Breimayer, TC St. Francis
Henry Reineck, TC St. Francis
