Boyne7.jpg

Boyne City senior Alex Calcaterra (13) drives in between TC St. Francis seniors Wyatt Nausadis (1) and John Hagelstein (23) in Tuesday's boys basketball game in Boyne City.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

2022-23 all-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball

FIRST TEAM

Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City

Mason Wilcox, Boyne City

Jacob Johnson, Boyne City

Joe Gaffney, Charlevoix

Devon Olstrom, East Jordan

Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids

Caleb Kerfoot, Elk Rapids

Ethan Kucharek, Grayling

Braeden Flynn, Harbor Springs

Rider Bartel, Harbor Springs

Cooper Swikoski, Kalkaska

Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

John Hagelstein, TC St. Francis

Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Neer, Boyne City

Gavin Hewitt, Boyne City

Troy Nickel, Charlevoix

Korbyn Russell, East Jordan

Ryan McGuire, Elk Rapids

Fletcher Quinlan, Grayling

Jack Clancy, Harbor Springs

Thorston Booy, Kalkaska

Drew Breimayer, TC St. Francis

Henry Reineck, TC St. Francis

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you