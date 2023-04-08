2022-23 all-Big North Conference girls basketball
FIRST TEAM
Avery Parker, Jr., Gaylord (Player of the Year)
Caroline Guy, Sr., Petoskey
Catelyn Heethuis, Sr., TC Central
Grayson Guy, Sr., Petoskey
Lucia France, So., TC Central
SECOND TEAM
Joslyn Seeley, Sr., Cadillac
Kenzie Bromley, Sr., Petoskey
Alexis Kozlowski, Sr., Gaylord
Meghan Keen, Sr., Gaylord
Reese Wisniewski, Jr., Alpena
Mikayla Thompson, Jr., TC West
HONORABLE MENTION
Avery Dubey, Jr., Alpena
Jakiah Brumfield, So., TC Central
Hope Wegmann, Sr., Petoskey
Sophie Simon, Sr., TC Central
Kiera Prue, So., Alpena
Reagan LaCross, So., TC West
Madalie Dickerson, Sr., Cadillac
Halli Warner, Sr., TC Central
Ainslee Hewitt, Sr., TC West
Alexis Shepherd, Jr., Gaylord
Lia Trudeau, Jr., Petoskey
Faith Dragiewz, So., Alpena
