Gaylord’s Avery Parker looks to make a pass at Traverse City Central High School in Traverse City on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

2022-23 all-Big North Conference girls basketball

FIRST TEAM

Avery Parker, Jr., Gaylord (Player of the Year)

Caroline Guy, Sr., Petoskey

Catelyn Heethuis, Sr., TC Central

Grayson Guy, Sr., Petoskey

Lucia France, So., TC Central

SECOND TEAM

Joslyn Seeley, Sr., Cadillac

Kenzie Bromley, Sr., Petoskey

Alexis Kozlowski, Sr., Gaylord

Meghan Keen, Sr., Gaylord

Reese Wisniewski, Jr., Alpena

Mikayla Thompson, Jr., TC West

HONORABLE MENTION

Avery Dubey, Jr., Alpena

Jakiah Brumfield, So., TC Central

Hope Wegmann, Sr., Petoskey

Sophie Simon, Sr., TC Central

Kiera Prue, So., Alpena

Reagan LaCross, So., TC West

Madalie Dickerson, Sr., Cadillac

Halli Warner, Sr., TC Central

Ainslee Hewitt, Sr., TC West

Alexis Shepherd, Jr., Gaylord

Lia Trudeau, Jr., Petoskey

Faith Dragiewz, So., Alpena

