2022-23 all-Big North Conference boys basketball
FIRST TEAM
Anthony Ribel, Jr., TC Central (Player of the Year)
Jaden Montague, Sr., Cadillac
Cade Trudeau, Sr., Petoskey
Charlie Howell, Jr., Cadillac
Luke Gelow, Jr., Gaylord
SECOND TEAM
Ben Habers, Jr., TC West
Shane Izzard, Jr., Petoskey
Jack Hogan, So., TC Central
Quinten Gillespie, Jr., TC West
Teegan Baker, Sr., Cadillac
HONORABLE MENTION
Jimmy Marshall, Jr., Petoskey
Colt Gray, Sr., Alpena
Landen Miller, Sr., TC Central
Tucker Bright, Jr., Alpena
Lincoln Lockhart, So., TC West
Gavin Goetz, So., Cadillac
Brayden Halliday, Sr., TC Central
Luke Enders, Sr., Gaylord
Eli Main, So., Cadillac
Michael Squires, Sr., Petoskey
Miles Smith, Sr., TC Central
JJ Dutmers, Sr., TC Central
Ian Robertson, Sr., TC West
Brady Pretzlaff, Jr., Gaylord
