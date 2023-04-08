TCC-boys1.jpg

TC Central junior Anthony Ribel (15) drives the lane as Petoskey senior Evan Rindfusz (3) defends Friday in Petoskey.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

2022-23 all-Big North Conference boys basketball

FIRST TEAM

Anthony Ribel, Jr., TC Central (Player of the Year)

Jaden Montague, Sr., Cadillac

Cade Trudeau, Sr., Petoskey

Charlie Howell, Jr., Cadillac

Luke Gelow, Jr., Gaylord

SECOND TEAM

Ben Habers, Jr., TC West

Shane Izzard, Jr., Petoskey

Jack Hogan, So., TC Central

Quinten Gillespie, Jr., TC West

Teegan Baker, Sr., Cadillac

HONORABLE MENTION

Jimmy Marshall, Jr., Petoskey

Colt Gray, Sr., Alpena

Landen Miller, Sr., TC Central

Tucker Bright, Jr., Alpena

Lincoln Lockhart, So., TC West

Gavin Goetz, So., Cadillac

Brayden Halliday, Sr., TC Central

Luke Enders, Sr., Gaylord

Eli Main, So., Cadillac

Michael Squires, Sr., Petoskey

Miles Smith, Sr., TC Central

JJ Dutmers, Sr., TC Central

Ian Robertson, Sr., TC West

Brady Pretzlaff, Jr., Gaylord

