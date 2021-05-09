Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Wilmoth, Traverse City St. Francis, Jr., D4-152
Wilmoth went 34-1 on the season on his way to the Division 4 state title at 152 pounds. He defeated A.J. Baxter from Clinton by major decision in the final and made a huge step up from a 42-9 record as a sophomore. D4 All-State selection was on the Dream Team in 2020 and still has a year to defend his title.
DREAM TEAM
Name/Grade/School/Weight Class/Record/State Finish
Remy Cotton, So., TC Central, D1-189, 28-1, 2nd
Gavyn Merchant, Fr., Kingsley, D3-112, 28-1, 2nd
Kyan Fessenden, So., Kingsley, D3-160, 29-3, 4th
Sampson Ross, Sr., Benzie Central, D3-140, 22-2, 5th
Lydia Krauss, Jr., Boyne City, D3-145, 24-7, 3rd
Justin Grahn, So., Kingsley, D3-130, 22-8, 1 win
Aiden Shier, Jr., Kingsley, D3-152, 27-6, 8th
Sam Goethals, So., Kingsley, D3-189, 23-8, 5th
Jordan McBee, Jr., Boyne City, D3-130, 30-6, 8th
Austin Bills, Sr., TC Central, D1-171, 27-7, 0 wins
Tim Bowman, Jr., Boyne City, D3-119, 31-6, 1 win
Wyatt Fleet, Jr., Mancelona, D4-135, 19-9, 1 win
Gage Tipton, Sr., Mancelona, D4-119, 20-10, 8th
Joe Armstrong, Sr., Grayling, D4-112, 27-5, 1 win
Katelyn Moore, Sr., Grayling, D4-132, 16-3, 8th
Trevor Swiss, So., Petoskey, D2-140, 20-4, 8th
Quinn Schultz, Sr., Gaylord, D2-171, 17-8, 6th
Coach of the Year: Corey Crew, Kingsley
While the Stags fell in the regional tournament as a team, Crew managed to get seven wrestlers to the Division 3 state finals and four selected to the Dream Team during a turbulent year.
SECOND TEAM
Jacob Bush, Jr., Boyne City, D3-171, 28-7, 0 wins
Josh Saylor, Sr., Forest Area, D4-189, 11-9, 0 wins
Tanner Martindale, Sr., Kingsley, D3-140, 19-9, 0 wins
Josiah Schaub, So., TC St. Francis, D4-130, 27-7, 1 win
Gavin Hernandez, Sr., Boyne City, D3-285, 22-7, 0 wins
Keith Barke, Sr., Manistee, D3-215, 23-8, 0 wins
Alex Smith, Jr., Kingsley, D3-215, 19-7, 0 wins
Logan Malonen, Fr., Grayling, D4-285, 26-9, 0 wins
Christian Boivin, Sr., TC West, D1-215, 13-7, 0 wins
HONORABLE MENTION
Remington Soper, So., TC Central; Zach Duncan, Sr., Grayling; Ethan Ramsay, Jr., TC Central; Dutch Ballan, So., TC Central; Zach Nickel, Sr., Charlevoix; Gabe Thompson, Jr., Gaylord; Gabe Weaver, Sr., TC Central.