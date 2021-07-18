DREAM TEAM
Brittany Steimel, P, TC West, Sr. (Player of the Year) — Probably the most feared pitcher in northern Michigan, Steimel continued to be a force as a senior. She struck out 218 batters in 119.2 innings, allowing only 67 hits, 21 earned runs and posting a 1.23 ERA and 0.769 WHIP. At the plate, she was equally dangerous, hitting .422 with 8 home runs, 28 RBIs and 48 runs. Added 9 doubles, two triples and eight steals.
Lydia Heymes, C, TC West, Jr. — Heymes broke out in a big way in 2020, following 2019 POY Heidi Walters as a dominating force behind the plate in Traverse City. Heymes blasted 9 home runs (3rd in the area) and drove in 60 runs (4th) while batting an even .500. Also hit 18 doubles, three triples, scored 50 runs and also stole 28 bases, leading the Titans in all of those categories.
Jayden Jones, SS/P, Gaylord, Fr. — One of many freshman phenoms in the area, the extra-base-hit machine belted the second-most home runs in the Record-Eagle coverage area with 11, driving in 68 runs and scoring 73. She batted .529 with a gigantic 1.704 OPS (on-base plus slugging). Jones hit nine doubles and 13 triples for 33 extra-base hits in 39 games. Also struck out 90 in 71 innings (with only seven walks) as a pitcher with a perfect 12-0 record, 0.59 ERA and 0.606 WHIP.
Avery Parker, SS/P, Gaylord, Fr. — Another one of Gaylord’s instant-impact freshmen, Parker hit nine home runs and drove in 62 runs this season. She added eight doubles, four triples, 50 runs and 15 steals, as well as batting .547 with a 1.487 OPS. Stuck out 83 in 80 innings in the circle with a 14-1 record, 0.79 ERA and 0.84 WHIP.
Cate Heethuis, SS, TC Central, So. — Cracked a half dozen home runs, batted in 42 runs and scored 52 more in her first season on varsity. The sophomore also hit 16 doubles, three triples, had six steals and batted .443 for the Trojans.
Lexi Hamstra, 1B, TC Central, Sr. — Somehow only received second-team all-Big North honors after leading the Trojans with 47 runs batted in. The rangy first baseman also whacked 17 doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs, scoring 42 runs. She batted .412 for the season with a 1.095 OPS.
Karly Roelofs, P, Kingsley, Jr. — Led the area in home runs with a dozen and RBIs at 77. The Northwest Conference MVP batted .553 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 steals and a 1.651 OPS. Struck out 109 batters in 95.2 innings, posting a 15-5 record, 1.94 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.
Kenzie Bromley, SS, Petoskey, So. — The Petoskey sophomore slugger led her team with eight home runs, driving in 25 runs, scoring 43 and collecting 19 extra-base hits (nine doubles, two triples) on the way to a 1.501 OPS. She also stole nine bases.
Brooke Bixby, C, Petoskey, Jr. — The other half of Petoskey’s potent 1-2 lineup punch, Bixby and Bromley will both be back in the PHS lineup next season. Bixby hit five home runs to go along with 10 doubles and three triples, driving in 38 runs and scoring 32 more. She batted .535 with a 1.461 OPS and stole 17 bases.
Sophie Wisniski, P, Onekama, Jr. — The Portagers junior and first-team all-Northwest Conference pick hit four home runs and drove in 23 with a .435 batting average and 1.487 OPS, but made an even bigger impact as a pitcher. Fifth among all area pitchers with 167 strikeouts (to just 15 walks in just 90 innings), she posted a 2.18 ERA and 1.167 WHIP.
Aysia Taylor, C, Manton, Sr. — The Rangers senior backstop drove in 39 runs and scored 42 more in 32 games. Her 19 extra-base hits led to a 1.373 OPS on top of a .521 batting average. She also stole 30 bases this season.
Maddy Wilkinson, OF, Kalkaska, Sr. — The first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference selection drove in 40 runs and scored 34 for the Blazers this season. She legged out 12 doubles in addition to a triple and two round-trippers. The center fielder batted .427 with a 1.12 OPS, stealing nine bases.
Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Fr. — Another of the area’s top freshmen, Marlatt pitched and hit well for the Cardinals in her first season. A first-team all-Ski Valley pick, she batted .476 with five home runs, 12 doubles, five triples, 36 RBIs and 46 runs scored, adding 22 steals to go with as 1.533 OPS. As a pitcher, she struck out 147 (with only 18 walks) in 80.1 innings for a 7-1 record, 1.31 ERA and 0.921 WHIP.
Olivia Mikowski, IF, Glen Lake, So. — The Northwest Conference batting champ broke Glen Lake’s school record for RBIs with 55. Her 28 extra-base hits led to a 1.939 OPS that was second only to Central Lake’s Alexis Cain among area hitters. Batted .655 overall and .667 in Northwest play. Hit seven home runs, a whopping 13 triples and eight. doubles.
Ashlyn Lundquist, P, Cadillac, Jr. — She led all area pitchers in strikeouts with 273 across 174.1 innings, posting 15 wins (second only to Frankfort’s Taylor Myers). Added a 3.01 ERA and 1.222 WHIP for the Vikings. Also added a prime bat to the Cadillac lineup with eight home runs, eight double, six triples, 39 RBIs, 54 runs and 28 steals in 34 games. Batted .545 with a 1.499 OPS.
Camryn Craig, P/3B, TC St. Francis, Fr. — “Hammerin’” Camryn lived up to the billing with seven round-trippers to tie with fellow Gladiators freshman Leah Simetz for the team lead. Craig added 54 RBIs, 43 runs, 17 doubles and a triple, batting .448 with a 1.319 OPS.
Maggie Napont, SS, TC St. Francis, So. — Napont impressed in her first varsity season at TCSF, driving in 51 runs and scoring 68 in addition to great defense at shortstop. She batted .495 with 12 doubles, five triples and a home run for the Glads, posting a 1.311 OPS.
Alexis Kozlowski, 3B, Gaylord, So. — Another big-time run producer in Gaylord’s loaded lineup, Kozlowski belted six home runs, drove in 48 runs and scored 67 more. Her 19 doubles were second in the area behind Cain, and she added five triples and six home runs, stealing 10 bases. She batted .523 with a 1.444 OPS.
Alexis Cain, P, Central Lake, So. — Put up some massive stats as a sophomore, leading the area in doubles with 20 and OPS at 1.959. Added eight triples and six home runs, 52 RBIs and 57 runs. Her .640 batting average is 4th in the area, behind only Judy Veldboom (.663), Mikowski and McBain’s McKenna Gilde (.644).
Grace Quiggin, P/1B, Mesick, Sr. — The powerful Bulldogs first baseman and pitcher put up good numbers at the plate and mound, but especially at bat. She hit .429 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 50 RBIs, 24 runs and produced a 1.319 OPS. She also won the home run derby at the Record-Eagle Summer Classic with four long balls on 10 swings. As a pitcher, she struck out 79 in 90.1 innings with a 14-4 record and 1.297 WHIP.
Emma Boonstra, 3B, McBain, Sr. — All-around McBain athlete hit five home runs this season for the Ramblers, driving in 44 runs and scoring another 39. Added in 15 doubles and three triples for a 1.750 OPS. Batted .627 with 12 steals on the season with a 1.060 slugging percentage. Helped McBain to a 23-9 record and Highland Conference championship.
McKenna Gilde, P, McBain, Sr. — Third among all players in the area in batting at .644, she had seven doubles, seven triples and two homers to drive in 37 and score 42 runs. Also stole 10 bases and ended the season with a 1.653 OPS. Pitched 83.1 innings for a 12-1 record and three saves, striking out 139 with a 1.85 ERA and 1.056 WHIP.
Avery Zipp, C, Charlevoix, Sr. — A big part of Charlevoix producing the program’s best season, Zipp drove in 57 runs to earn first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference honors. Belted 18 doubles to go with two triples and four homers. Batted .547 and logged a 1.486 OPS.
Madelyn Sandison, P, Charlevoix, Sr. — Pitched Charlevoix to its best softball season in school history, and also added a formidable bat. Second among all area pitchers in strikeouts with 238 this season over 137.1 frames. Ended with a 2.09 ERA and 1.209 WHIP. Also batted .471 with 29 RBIs, 35 runs, 16 doubles and a home run.
Maggee Behling, C, Boyne City, Sr. — Another in a long list of quality catchers in the area, Behling batted .474 this season with a .523 on-base percentage, 0.859 slugging percentage and 1.382 OPS on 19 extra-base hits. She earned first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference honors.
Kinzee Stockdale, C, Frankfort, So. — The Panthers sophomore blasted six home runs among 17 extra-base hits, batting .462 and earning first-team all-Northwest Conference honors. Drove in 33 runs, scored 38 and produced a 1.405 OPS while stealing 12 bases.
Taylor Myers, P, Frankfort, Jr. — One of only four area pitchers to record 200 strikeouts, she fanned 207 in 152 frames, pitching every inning this season for the Panthers. Ended the season with a 1.28 WHIP and better than a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
SECOND TEAM
Zoe Brodin, 3B, Charlevoix, Sr. — Repeat All-Region selection batted .519 for the Rayders, driving in 34 with nine doubles, a triple and two round-trippers. First-team all-Lake Michigan Conference selection also has a big arm at third.
Lexie Coxon, C, Kingsley, Sr. — Second in the area in steals with 33, Coxon put up nice numbers at Kingsley with nine doubles, two triples, three homers, 31 RBIs, 42 runs and acquitted herself well in the Summer Classic as well.
Janie Sulecki, SS, TC West, So. — Power-packed sophomore flashed a good glove at short and a big bat as well. Hit two home runs and seven doubles on the way to 26 RBIs and a first-team all-BNC pick.
Sam Powers, OF, Manton, Sr. — The Rangers senior stole 26 bases on the way to scoring 45 runs this season. She added in eight doubles, two triples, a home run and a .458 batting average as well.
Grace Lentz, SS, Charlevoix, Jr. — Powerful junior shortstop almost hit .500 on the season, batting .486 with eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. Drove in 30 runs and scored 26, with 1.208 OPS.
Leah Simetz, P/1B, TC St. Francis, Fr. — Took home first-team all-Lake Michigan honors as a freshman, hitting seven home runs and driving in 33 runs. Scored 21 and added eight doubles and two triples. Batted .418 and also struck out 97 in 84 innings as a pitcher with a 2.91 ERA.
Kate Klinger, 1B/P, Charlevoix, Sr. — Part of Charlevoix’s history-making team that won the program’s first regional title, Klinger batted .446 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 RBIs in 33 games.
Leslie Hamilton, OF, Kingsley, Jr. — Stags leadoff hitter set the table and delivered 52 runs this season, stealing 18 bags along the way. Added a .528 batting average, 17 doubles, a homer and 33 RBIs for first-team all-Northwest honors.
Kelsey Quiggin, P, Mesick, So. — Double threat for the Bulldogs struck out 127 in 86.1 innings with an 11-6 record and 1.77 ERA, holding opponents to a .226 average. Batted .384 with 63 runs scored (4th among area players), six doubles, three triples, two homers, 23 steals and 24 RBIs.
Harmony Harris, SS, Mesick, Fr. — Took over at shortstop right away for the Bulldogs, and didn’t disappoint. Produced a .394 batting average with six doubles, six triples, four homers, 15 steals, 36 RBIs and 55 runs. Chalked up a 1.162 OPS as well to earn first-team all-conference.
Brooke Meeker, C, TC St. Francis, So. — One of the area’s top defensive catchers, she also has some pop at the plate. Threw out 12 of 27 runners trying to steal this season, then hit .470 with 37 RBIs and 32 runs for the Glads to earn first-team all-LMC.
Abby Radulski, P/1B, Gaylord, So. — Registered a 1.81 ERA and 1.03 WHIP for the Blue Devils in 62 innings on the mound, striking out 41. Also batted .347 with four home runs and 41 RBIs for the young Blue Devils.
Violeta Serrano, 3B, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr. — Spark plug for district champion Eagles batted .492 with 16 steals, 25 RBIs and 24 runs in only 19 games. Added six doubles, two triples, three home runs and a .542 on-base percentage.
Mia Miller, P, Kalkaska, Jr. — Struck out 164 batters for the Blazers this season across 111 innings of work. Added a 2.08 ERA and 1.25 WHIP and 15-1 record. Also helped Kalkaska at the plate with a .409 average, two homers, 12 doubles, 28 RBIs and 31 runs.
Zoe Harmon, P, Boyne City, Sr. — Produced 19 extra-base hits as a senior and struck out 92 on the mound to earn first-team all-Lake Michigan status. Drove in 32 runs and hit .378 for the Ramblers with a 1.317 OPS.
Jordyn Disbrow, OF, Kalkaska, Jr. — First-team all-Lake Michigan Conference selection hit .451 for the Blazers, scoring 41 runs and stealing a dozen bags. Posted a 1.007 OPS over 33 games.
Avery Hawkins, OF, Kingsley, Sr. — A big part of a loaded Stags offense, Hawkins drove in 41 runs with a .426 batting average this season. Racked up six doubles and scored 23 runs, adding nine steals.
Emily Crandell, 2B, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — Joburg junior led the area in steals with 40, adding in 35 RBIs, 33 runs, five doubles, .375 batting average and .505 on-base percentage.
Makayla Orman, 1B, Mancelona, Sr. — First-team all-Ski Valley Conference selection batted .372 for the Ironmen, and played in the Summer Classic. She hit four home runs in addition to two doubles and five. triples.
Kaci Sowers, 3B/CF, TC West, Jr. — Titans junior overcame a near-death experience last year to have a productive season. Belted two home runs and seven doubles, scoring 41 runs and stealing 16 bases for TC West and providing important pitching depth.
Daisy Brewer, OF, TC Central, Fr. — Played more and more as the season went on, ending up with a .432 average, 35 runs, 15 RBIs, 13 steals and a .516 on-base percentage to earn first-team all-Big North Conference.
Judy Veldboom, SS, Ellsworth, Sr. — Came out for the team late after starting the season on the track team. The Lancers took off when the joined, and the senior ended up hitting .663 with eight doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs, 24 steals and a home run in her final game.
Jessica Behler, 2B, TC Central, Sr. — Second-team all-Big North Conference pick batted .371 for the Trojans, scoring 47 runs and driving in 30. Six doubles and two triples on the season.
Gabby Haddix, C, TC Central, Sr. — Trojans senior added good defense to a solid bat, driving in 29 runs, scoring 28 and batting .315 with eight doubles for an honorable mention spot on the all-BNC team.
Alyssa Bode, 1B, McBain, Sr. — Eleven extra-base hits contributed to a 1.213 OPS over 25 games. Seven doubles, two triples and two homers drove in 32 runs and allowed her to score 33 more, with nine steals.
Mattie Akom, C, Mesick, Jr. — A big part of the potent Bulldogs offense, Akom batted .430 with eight triples, four doubles, 36 RBIs and 52 runs this season, stealing 10 bases. She ended with a 1.086 OPS.
Sydney Townsend, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Senior speedster for the Cardinals scored 45 runs and stole 22 bases, batting .388 with 11 doubles and a pair of triples. Also drove in 31 runs and had a 1.109 OPS.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jessie Stiner, OF, Kingsley, Sr.; Sophie Hardy, 2B, TC St. Francis, Fr.; Addison Wangler, OF, Gaylord, Fr.; Shelby Bundy, P, Manton, Jr.; Maggie Kelly, IF, Frankfort, Sr.; Alana Hoffert, OF, Cadillac, Sr.; Mady Smith, IF, Cadillac, Jr.; Ondrea Ream, OF, TC Central, Sr.; Layke Sims, IF, Cadillac, So.; Lauren Hartman, 2B, Grayling, So.; Delana Kirt, SS, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr.; Emma Johnson, OF/2B, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Kennedy Johnson, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.; Katelyn Wolgamott, C, Central Lake, Sr.; Hannah Grahn, SS, Kingsley, So.; Braleigh Miller, OF, Gaylord, Fr.; Mackenzie Hoogerhyde, 1B, Bellaire, Sr.; Jasmine Youngblood, 3B, Grayling, Jr.; Leah Fleis, 1B, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr.; Hannah Dashner, P, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.; Genevieve Bramer, C, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.; Brooklyn Hoffert, C, Cadillac, Jr.; Audrey Smith, 2B, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 2B; Emilee Bellant, OF, Glen Lake, Sr.; Ariana Heath, UT, Glen Lake, Sr.; Kayleigh Paulus, 1B, Grayling, Sr.; Alexa Sweat, 2B, Kingsley, Jr.; Angel Shaw, C, Central Lake, Sr.; Alexis Shepherd, 2B, Gaylord, Fr.; Ella Flores, IF, Glen Lake, Fr.; Michelle Michelin, P/OF, Kalkaska, Jr.; Stephanie Schichtel, OF, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Loagen Rader, OF, Boyne City, Sr.; Anna Kemp, OF, Charlevoix, Fr.; Rachel Clausen, SS, Boyne City, So.; Cora Scott, 2B, Frankfort, Sr.; Ava Tiesworth, IF, TC West, Jr.; Bree Kniss, P, Forest Area, Jr.; Kaylyn Johnson, P/3B, Manistee Catholic, So.; Halle Richardson, 3B, Brethren, Jr.; Emily Perkins, 1B, Forest Area, Jr.; Kaylin Sam, C, Onekama, Jr.; Emma Maury, 3B, Cadillac, Sr.; Delaney Goodwin, SS, Bellaire, Sr.; Quinn Boyle, DP, TC St. Francis, Fr.; Taylor Merrill, P, Bear Lake, So.; Jamie Burke, 1B, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.