Player of the Year: Olivia Lowe, Leland
Defensive Player of the Year: Jessica Robbins, Glen Lake
Freshman of the Year: Lauren Wilder, Manton
DREAM TEAM
Olivia Lowe, Leland, Sr. — Rebounding machine and first-team all-state selection averaged a double-double (and a half) with 18.5 points and 15.2 boards a game. Added in 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.
Grace Bradford, Glen Lake, Jr. — Early front-runner for next season’s POY, Bradford put up 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game, shooting 49% from the field, 75% from the stripe and hitting a team-high 18 3-pointers.
Molly Anderson, Cadillac, Sr. — Last year’s Player of the Year adapted to a new position, running the point for the Vikings. She chipped in 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Second in Big North Conference scoring at 14.4 points a game. Committed to Grand Valley State.
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix, Sr. — Faced nearly constant double and even triple teams, but still averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, while knocking down 85 percent from the line.
Ellen Bretzke, Benzie Central, Sr. — Led a Benzie team with only one other returning player to a winning season, averaging 16.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Her average jumped to 18.7 points a game in the competitive Northwest Conference.
Brad Fischer, Bellaire, coach — Coached up a team to field a deep core with seven players averaging 3.7 points a game or more. The Eagles overcame quarantined players and injuries in the playoffs to make the Division 4 state championship game.
SECOND TEAM
Megan Lautner, TC West, Sr. — Led Big North Conference in scoring at 15.3 per game. Averaged 15.5 overall, along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
Olivia Bellows, Lake City, Sr. — Hope College commit put up big numbers for Lake City, averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.5 assists a game.
Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis, So. — Surged into being the Gladiators’ top option as a sophomore, averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Reagan Thorr, Frankfort, Sr. — Unanimous All-Northwest Conference selection put up averages of 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist per contest.
Lauren Wilder, Manton, Fr. — The top freshman in northern Michigan this year (although Avery Parker gave her a run), Wilder stepped right into her older sister’s shoes at point guard and led Manton, averaging 18 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.2 steals a game.
THIRD TEAM
Emma Schierbeek, McBain, Jr. — Probably the best 3-point shooter in all of northern Michigan. Averaged 14 points, 4.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals a game. Can hit bombs from anywhere inside half court.
Jessica Robbins, Glen Lake, Jr. — Northern Michigan’s Ben Wallace is one the best one-on-one defenders the area has seen in awhile. Averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.4 blocks and 2.8 assists a game.
Jacey Somers, Bellaire, So. — Second-team all-state pick in Division 4 averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.2 steals a game, helping lead the Eagle to the Division 4 state championship game.
Aliah Diehl, TC West, Sr. — Third-leading scorer in the BNC at 12.8 per game earned first-team all-BNC selection. Averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals a game.
Judy Veldboom, Ellsworth, Sr. — Put up big numbers all season long, averaging 18.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Honorable mention all-state.
FOURTH TEAM
Maddie Bradford, Glen Lake, So. — Broke out as a sophomore, making the Lakers lineup even more dangerous. Averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 46 percent on 3-pointers and 44 percent overall. The Bradford sisters combined for 30 of Glen Lake’s 57 made triples this season.
Peyton Carlson, TC Central, Sr. — Senior center averaged 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 42 percent from the field to lead TC Central, finishing 5th in the league in scoring.
Emily Grant, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Jr. — Led the Eagles all season long, putting up 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
Avery Parker, Gaylord, Fr. — Freshman led the Blue Devils with 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game shooting 52 percent from the field and finishing 4th in BNC in scoring at 10.9 per game.
Gloria Stepanovich, Benzie Central, So. — The heir apparent to Bretzke at Benzie, Stepanovich exploded onto the scene as a sophomore, averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks.
FIFTH TEAM
Elly Sexton, Brethren, Fr. — Finished in the top three in Frosh of the Year voting after Wilder and Parker, after averaging 10.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals a game. Earned honorable mention all-state honors.
Jordyn Disbrow, Kalkaska, Sr. — A standout that didn’t get a lot of attention on a 4-11 team, but Disbrow averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals a game for the Blazers.
Alexis Danforth, Ellsworth, Sr. — One of only three area players to average a double-double (along with Lowe and Sexton), Danforth put up averages of 13.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Kinzie Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — The Snowbirds’ floor general dealt with some injuries this season, but still managed to average 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals a game.
Grace Fosmore, Glen Lake, Sr. — Three-year starter at Glen Lake averaged 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.1 assists, earning unanimous first-team all-Northwest honors.
SIXTH TEAM
Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey, So. — The young Petoskey team has a bright future ahead, with Bromley and three of the four Guy sisters all sophomores. Bromley averaged 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds to earn second-team all-BNC.
Tara Madej, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — The Cardinals spread out their scoring fairly evenly between Madej, Kennedy Johnson, Sydney Townsend and Jayden Marlatt. Madej still averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game.
Lexi Abraham, Mesick, Jr. — Led a Bulldogs team that started 1-5, but rebounded to finish 7-7. She averaged 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.
Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Put up averages of 12.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks on a team that went 10-2 and spread its scoring around quite a bit.
Megan Bennett, McBain NMC, Jr. — Led the Comets to an 11-4 record after a 1-2 start. Bennett averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the field.
HONORABLE MENTION
AJ Krick, McBain NMC, Sr.; Colleen Hegewald, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis, So.; Hailey Helling, Glen Lake, Sr.; Catelyn Heethuis, TC Central, So.; Mackenzie Bisballe, Lake City, Fr.; Sydney Townsend, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Chloe Bisballe, Lake City, Jr.; Jillian Hillier, Mesick, Jr.; Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids, So.; Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids, Fr.; Bailey Murrell, Gaylord St. Mary, Jr.; Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary, So.; Delana Kirt, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr.; Leah Fleis, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Fr.; Noel Mann, Bellaire, Sr.; Emersyn Koepke, Bellaire, Sr.; Katie Decker, Bellaire, Sr.; Caroline Guy, Petoskey, So.; Grayson Guy, Petoskey, So.; Kaylyn Johnson, Manistee Catholic, So.; Grace Kidd, Manistee Catholic, Fr.; Madi Drabik, Cadillac, Sr.; Olivia Meyer, Cadillac, Sr.; Melissa Hatch, Grand Traverse Academy; Claudia Burley, Grand Traverse Academy; Katelynn Dix, Grand Traverse Academy; Sara Schermerhorn, TC West, Jr.; Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix, So.; Elise Johnson, Benzie Central, Jr.; Halle Richardson, Brethren, Jr.; Grace Dawson, Boyne City, Jr.; Jordan Noble, Boyne City, Sr.; Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake, So.; Aysia Taylor, Manton, Sr.