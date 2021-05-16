2021 Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Dream Team
Player of the Year: Jack Stefanski, Frankfort
Defensive Player of the Year: Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids
Freshman of the Year: Preston Malpass, East Jordan
DREAM TEAM
Jack Stefanski, Frankfort, Sr. (Player of the Year) — Averaged a double-double for the Panthers, putting up 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest. A whopping 3.8 of those boards per game came on the offensive end. He shot 44.2% from the field and 31.1% behind the arc, despite commonly seeing multiple defenders thrown at him.
Jayden Alfred, Mancelona, Sr. — Dynamic player does a bit of everything for Mancelona. Averaged 19.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.3 steals per game. Ended his career with over 1,000 points and 600 rebounds. Recorded over 50 career dunks as the area's premier high-flyer the last few seasons.
Preston Ball, Elk Rapids, Sr. — One of the most complete guards in northern Michigan, Ball averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game. He hit 39.3% beyond the arc, 50.8% inside it and 79.1% from the free-throw line. Holds school records for all-time steals (222) and 3-pointers (176), and second in scoring (1,256), assists (269) and free throws made (222).
Kaleb Moore, Manton, Sr. — The leading scorer in the area at 23.5 points per game. Averaged 4.4 assists, 4.5 steals and produced a 4.0 GPA. Shot 80% at the free-throw line, and got there frequently. Scored 29, 36 and 32 points when the Rangers had other starters in quarantine.
Gavin Miller, Leland, Sr. — Finished his career with 1,207 points (15.7 per game), averaging 20.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in 2021. Had a 41-point game this season. Earned all-state in two sports this season already, in soccer and basketball.
Bruce Koopman, McBain, coach — Had the Ramblers ranked No. 1 in Division 3 for much of the season and put McBain in position to knock off Iron Mountain for a spot in the Final Four before Foster Wonders took over the game. He's closing in on 500 career boys basketball wins.
SECOND TEAM
Evan Solomon, Charlevoix, Jr. — One of the area's more dynamic scorers when healthy, he played through several injuries this season and still averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Hit 1,000 career points as a junior. Maybe the fastest player in the northern Michigan with the ball in his hands.
JJ Marshall, Petoskey, Jr. — Led the Big North Conference in scoring and paced the Northmen in 10 of 16 games. Scored 20 and 23 in back-to-back games against TC Central and TC West. Hit 37.7% from downtown and 43.3% overall.
Carson Bourdo, TC Central, Jr. — The Big North Conference Player of the Year averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and shot 44.4% from 3-point range and 51.9% overall from the field from his point guard position.
Jacob Mueller, Charlevoix, Sr. — Arguably the best true big man in the Record-Eagle's coverage area, although he expanded his repertoire this season. Muller provided imposing defense inside and surprising outside game on offense, stepping up big time when Solomon was hurt. Averaged 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.1 assists and shot 47% from 3-point range.
Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis, So. — Would have won Freshman of the Year last season if we had one. Followed up a great frosh campaign with a sophomore season of 15.7 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.
THIRD TEAM
Kaiden McGillis, McBain, Sr. — Led a balanced McBain team that was ranked No. 1 in Division 3 most of the season, averaging 14.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 9.3 rebounds a game. Shot over 50% from the field for the Ramblers.
Jon O'Connor, Traverse City West, Jr. — One of the Big North Conference's top scorers at 15.8 points a game. He added 3.2 rebounds and shot a whopping 61.2% inside the arc. Good for the occasional dunk as well.
Dylan Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So. — Half of the best sophomore tandem in northern Michigan, along with Shawn Bramer. Averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season, earning honorable mention all-state honors.
Josh Burnham, Traverse City Central, Jr. — Fierce dunker and imposing figure helped TC Central to an undefeated BNC showing. He averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game. He shot 51.9% overall from the field (35.7% from three).
Brock Broderick, Traverse City Christian, Sr. — One of only four players to average a double-double (along with Alfred, Trevin Winkle and Conrad Korte). He put up big numbers all season, averaging 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
FOURTH TEAM
Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, So. — Honorable mention all-state pick was a force inside, putting up 19.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, helping the Eagles to their first Sweet 16 appearance in 48 years.
Trevin Winkle, McBain NMC, Jr. — He, Broderick and Conrad Korte were the only double-double averages in the area this season. Winkle put up 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Preston Malpass, East Jordan, Fr. — The Red Devils have a bright future, with the Malpass brothers leading a young roster. Six-foot-6 Preston averaged 15.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Shot 54.5% from the field and 71.1% at the line.
Aidan Brehm, Boyne City, Sr. — The Ramblers leader put up 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals a game and shooting 56% from the field, despite being the focus of opposing defenses right from the start of the season.
Beau LaTulip, Kingsley, Sr. — Four-year starter for the Stags averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 steals a game, earning first-team all-Northwest Conference selection twice.
FIFTH TEAM
Finn Hogan, Glen Lake, Sr. — Led a potent interior tandem along with Luke Hazelton, averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game and helping the Lakers to two conference titles.
Evan Borr, Cadillac, Sr. — Led the Vikings to a 41-18 record over his 3-year varsity career, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals as a senior while guarding the other team's best player every night.
Luke Hazelton, Glen Lake, So. — Banger underneath put up averages of 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal per game, helping the Lakers win a district crown this season.
JJ Popp, Leland, Sr. — Continued a stellar career at Leland by averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, forming one of the top one-two combinations in the area with Gavin Miller.
Conrad Korte, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Double-double machine averaged 17.4 points and 10.9 rebounds, adding in 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for good measure. Led the Snowbirds to a 12-6 record.
SIXTH TEAM
Dylan Cragg, Grayling, Jr. — Grayling's recent history of producing solid big men kept course with the 6-4 Cragg, who averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest. Shot 31% from 3-point range as well.
Phoenix Mulholland, Forest Area, Sr. — Does just about everything for the Warriors, averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3.3 assists and 2.9 blocks per game. Team captain played all five positions at one point or another this season.
Jaeger Griswold, Ellsworth, Sr. — The 6-foot-4 Griswold averaged 17.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks, leading the Lancers to the school's first district championship since 2009.
Matthew Fuller, Mesick, Sr. — Led all Record-Eagle coverage area players in assists at 7.3 per game. Added in 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and shot 62% for the Bulldogs, guiding the way to a West Michigan D co-championship.
Anthony Beccaria, Brethren, Sr. — Massive 6-foot-9 center averaged 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shot 65% from the floor, helping the Bobcats to a West Michigan D co-championship.
Honorable mention
Shelby Cade, Buckley, Sr.; Cole Jenema, Cadillac, Jr.; Skylar Wojciechowski, Brethren, Sr.; Brayden Dawson, Bellaire, Sr.; Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth, Jr.; Nate Childers, Benzie Central; Mateo Barnett, Manistee Catholic, Sr.; Corey Deer, Gaylord, Sr.; Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.; Blake Dezeeuw, McBain NMC, So.; Kyle Kaczanowski, Buckley, Jr.; Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley, So.; Ben Wagar, Petoskey, Sr.; Mason Malpass, East Jordan, So.; Carson Whipple, TC West, Sr.; Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis, Jr; Quinn Zickert, Benzie Central, Jr.; Jaxon Childers, Benzie Central, Fr.; Kadyn Warner, TC Central, Jr.; Anthony Ribel, TC Central, Fr.; Elijah Mleko, TC Christian, Sr.; Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids, So.; Mason Travis, Elk Rapids, Jr.; Blake Miller, Frankfort, Jr.; Oumar Sy, Mancelona, Jr.; John Burtch, Onekama, Sr.; Luke Puffer, Manton, Jr.; Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix, Jr.; Kenny King, Brethren, Sr.; Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, So.; Dylan Aldridge, Petoskey, Jr.; Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City, So.; Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls, Sr.; Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis, So.; Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary, So.; Domenic Hart, Forest Area, Sr.; Mekhi Marsh, Forest Area, Sr.; Jaden Montague, Cadillac, So.; Carter Simmer, Mesick, So.; Eliot Boik, Grayling, Sr.; Caleb Caul, Grayling, Jr.; Kelan Pletcher, Ellsworth, So.; Chris Grody, Alba, Sr.; Brock Bootz, Alba, Sr.; Hunter Bisballe, Lake City, Sr.; Sean Wilson, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Levi Schultz, TC Bulldogs, Fr.; Travis Blasko, Kalkaska, Sr.; Evan Douglass, Kingsley, Jr.