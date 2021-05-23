BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR
Hunter Haldaman, TC Christian, Sr.
Haldaman followed up a Division 4 state championship in 2020 with a third place finish in the state finals in 2021.
He led the GNHSBC in every category this season averaging 204 per game and rolling a season high game of 247 and series of 482 and won the conference title.
The senior fell in the semifinals but rolled the highest series of any finals competitor (391).
GIRLS BOWLER
Ella Wendel,
TC Christian, Sr.
Wendel helped lead TC Christian to the school and area’s first girls bowling team state championship with a team-high 192 in the final.
The senior won a league high eight matches during GNHSBC play and earned the No. 1 seed in the D4 individual finals, where she placed second.
She set the GNHSBC conference record with a 276 high game this season and had a high series of 430.
BOYS DREAM TEAM
Michael Deming, Boyne City, Sr.
Deming surprised at the D3 finals by making a run to the podium after qualifying as the No. 12 seed.
Deming fell to the eventual state champion by only three pins. Won the Northern Michigan Bowling Conference championship, regional title, and was named First Team All-State. Had a perfect 300 game, averaged 200.6 pins per game and bowled a season high series of 515.
Jeremy Decker, TC West, Jr.
Bowled a perfect 300 game at regionals to become the only area D1 boys entrant to the state finals.
Placed second in the GNHSBC tournament behind Haldaman with a 1,272 series that included games of 255 and 225.
Dylan Vermilyea, Cadillac, Jr.
Was second to only Haldaman in GNHSBC play with a season average of 206 pins.
Bowled a season best 244 game and 448 series while making it to state finals, where he placed 29th in Division 2.
Brian Wilkinson, TC Central, Sr.
Third in the GNHSBC with a 189 average and 444 high series.
TC Central’s high scorer helped lead the Trojans to a team conference tournament title and bowled the regular season conference high game of 253.
Kalen Klinglesmith, TC West, Sr.
Klinglesmith matched Wilkinson’s average of 189 to tie for third-best in GNHSBC play.
Had a season high series of 438 and rolled a high game of 245.
HONORABLE MENTION: Dray Hewitt, Benzie Central; Jeremy Hansen, TC Christian; Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire; Kenneth Plamondon, Glen Lake; Isaac Flask, Glen Lake; Zach Hardy, Boyne City; Drew Coleman, Boyne City; Hank Archey, Boyne City; Tyler Stoessel, TC Central; Dominic Lopez, Benzie Central; Paco Haas, TC West; Cooper Phillips, TC West; Keagan Klinglesmith, TC West.
GIRLS DREAM TEAM
Jordan LaFleur, TC West, Fr.
The Titans’ and overall points leader in the GNHSBC averaged 173 pins per game and rolled a 739 in regionals. LaFleur won the Class A Michigan State USBC Youth state championship following her high school season.
Taylor Phillips, TC West, Fr.
Qualified for state finals with a 728 series and was second to only LaFleur in conference scoring.
Averages 169 pins per game and bowled a season high 237 game in regionals.
Won the conference tournament and helped West win a regular season conference title.
Brooke Smith, TC Christian, So.
Smith made history as part of the Sabres team to win the state title and helped them get there with a top-15 finish in regionals and a 168 game in the championship match.
The sophomore was third in average (168), high game (205) and high series (371) in the GNHSBC.
Ondrea Ream, TC Central, Sr.
Ream fell just short of state finals but led the Trojans all season long with an average of 169 and placed second in the GNHSBC tournament behind Phillips.
Xzandria Jozwiak, Boyne City, Sr.
The first female bowler in Boyne City history to qualify for regionals and took seventh place.
Named All-Conference in the Northern Michigan Bowling Conference with an average pinfall of 166.1, a high game of 211 and a high series of 379.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brent Wheat, TC Christian — Coached the school’s first state championship team and helped rally the Sabres to beat an Ishpeming Westwood team that defeated them only one week prior.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ava Wendel, TC Christian; Hannah Elenbaas TC Christian; Rebekah Burch, TC Christian; Chloe Crick, Glen Lake; Xzandria Jozwiak, Boyne City; Alyssa Hopkins, Grayling; Kayla Tondreau, Benzie Central; Camrey Walker, Petoskey; Angela Liske, Benzie Central.