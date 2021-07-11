TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Julia Flynn, Jr., TC Central 800, 1600, 3200
Flynn continued her dominance in distance running as she rakes in her third Record-Eagle athlete of the year honor as as junior (two cross country and one track). Won every race she participated in except for state finals where she placed second in the 1,600 and third in the 4x800 relay with her team while dealing with injury. Ran a personal-best 4:41.87 in the mile when in a dual meet with TC West, won regional titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200 and dual BNC championships.
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Leah Doezema, Sr., TC Central Shot put, Discus
Doezema shattered her personal best in the discus by nearly five feet (145-4) at the Division 1 state finals, where she took first. Only lost two meets throwing the discus and earned a spot at states in the shot put after placing second at regionals. Took home third at states in the shot put (44-6.75) and only finished outside the top three in either event one time.
DREAM TEAM
Emma Squires, Sr., Petoskey
800, 1600, 3200
The senior continued to stay at the top of the leader boards in the distance categories, winning Division 2 state titles in the 800 (2:14) and 1,600 (4:55.05), while taking second in the 3200 (11:03.80). Squires was a part of the 4x800 relay team that won the D2 title for Petoskey. The only area runner faster than Squires was Flynn, who won each time they raced head-to-head.
Avery McLean, Sr., TC Central
400, 800, 1600
The Michigan State-bound runner impressed every time she touched the track. Took home a Division 1 regional crown in the 800, placing fifth at state finals. McLean also placed ninth in the 1,600 at states while running in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay for the Trojans, the latter of which placed third in D1.
Lexie Coxon, Sr., Kingsley
100, 200
The senior speedster led northern Michigan and tied with Arianna Stallworth for the fastest 100 with a time of 12.64 seconds. Consistently placed in the top three in both the 100 and 200 and helped run legs of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay for the Stags.
Arianna Stallworth, So., TC West, 100, 200, relays
Helped break long-standing records with her 4x200 and 4x100 Titan relay teams. Tied for the fastest 100 meter dash with Coxon at 12.64 seconds and placed second in both the 100 and 200 in the Big North Conference championships in her first season on the track.
Tara Townsend, Jr., Frankfort
100, 200, Pole Vault, 4x100 relay Defended her Division 4 pole vaulting state title with a personal-best vault of 12 feet at the state finals. Won another title with the Panthers’ 4x100 relay team and placed second in both the 100 and 200 at D4 states. Won three individual Northwest Conference titles (100, 200, pole vault), three regional titles and had four all-state finishes. Won 41 different events for Frankfort this year.
Mackenna Burkholder, Sr., TC Central, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Northern Michigan’s fastest hurdler earned the top area spot in both the 100 (16.04) and 300 hurdles (46.42). Occasionally helped the Trojans in short relays and excelled in all events. Won both hurdles events at the Honor Roll meet and won dual BNC titles.
Aiden Harrand, Fr., Buckley, 800, 1600
Harrand burst onto the scene and put Buckley back on the map as a place to look out for. Harrand won the Division 4 state title in the 1,600 (5:14.91) and placed second in the 800 (2:24.02). Won all but two races she ran this season.
Sara Schermerhorn, Jr., TC West
, 100, 200, relays
The fastest 200 runner in northern Michigan set her personal best of 25.64 in the 200 at the Honor Roll meet, tying a decades-old record. Placed 15th in the 200 at D1 states and won BNC titles in both the 100 and 200. Also ran a leg in the record-breaking 4x200 relay for the Titans.
Emily Norkowski, Sr., Forest Area
100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay, high jump
Norkowski’s hops and speed led Forest Area for the last four seasons as she qualified for four events at the D4 state finals. The senior had an all-state eighth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (17.38), took 12th in the 300 hurdles (50.83) and 13th in high jump (4’7”) in D4. Won regional titles in both hurdle races and a Ski Valley title in the 100 hurdles.
Katelyn Dix, Jr., Grand Traverse Academy
, 100, 300 hurdles, Long Jump
Jack of all trades for the Mustangs landed inside the top five area finishers in all three events she participated in. Led the area in long jumping with a career best of 17’2” and was behind only TC Central’s Burkholder in the 300 hurdles (47.7). Placed fourth in the state in D4 in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump.
Isabel Spearing, Sr., TC West
, 400, 4x200 relay
The Titan’s premier 400 runner led the area with a career-best time of 57.10 at the Division 1 state finals, where she earned an all-state fifth-place finish. Ran a leg in three relays for the Titans and helped the 4x200 relay team place 12th at D1 states.
Chloie Musta, Sr., Cadillac
400, 800
Won regional titles in both the 400 and 800 and placed second at the Division 2 finals in the 800, where she set her personal best time of 2:16.05. The senior also anchored the 4x800 relay team that placed third at states.
Liathano Ramirez, Jr., Benzie Central
, shot put, discus
Field specialist qualified for states in both throwing categories, where she had a pair of 10th-place finishes in Division 3. Had her career-best shot put come at state finals (34’8”) and tossed a PR in discus (108’6”) this season.
Mady McLean, Sr., TC Central
, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, 800
McLean was a mainstay in an otherwise rotating group of relay runners in the Trojans’ elite 1,600 relay. Helped lead the team to five wins in six races in the 1,600 relay and a third place finish at D1 states in the 3,200 relay. Placed fourth at regionals in 2:22.82 in the 800. Committed to Michigan.
Mackenzie Bohrer, Sr., TC Central, shot put, discus
Bohrer was the daily competition for Doezema and pushed the state champion to new heights in practice. Took home the Big North Conference title in the shot put and had a best throw of 48-0.75. Placed fourth at D1 states in the shot put and won eight meets for TCC this season.
Mylie Kelly, Fr., Benzie Central
, 1600, 3200
The freshman earned two all-state finishes in Division 3 with a seventh place 5:14.08 in the 1,600 and fifth place 11:31.14 in the 3,200 at states. Won the Northwest Conference title in the 3,200. Also helped the Huskies to a fourth place finish at states in the 3,200 relay.
Mackenna Scott, Jr., Glen Lake
1600, 3200
Scott took home the Division 4 state title in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11:24.55. She wrecked Division 4 competition throughout the regular season and ran to a second-place finish at states in the 1,600.
Frankfort — Keyan Clapp, Reagan Thorr, Grace Wolfe, Tara Townsend, 4x100 relay
State championship winning relay in Division 4 with a time of 52.05. Had the third-fastest time in the area behind only TC West and Elk Rapids.
TC West — Isabel Spearing, Rylee Herban, Sara Schermerhorn, Madalen Ferrill 4x200 relay
This combo was the fastest 800-meter relay team in northern Michigan by over six seconds, coming in with a 1:45.22 at the D1 state finals, where they placed 12th. The Titans beat a 44-year-old record at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll meet with a 1:45.68.
Benzie Central — Ellen Bretzke, Elise Johnson, Madison Teichman, Matilda Thoernqvist, 4x400 relay The Huskies were only 0.14 seconds off an all-state finish at the D3 state finals, where they placed ninth in 4:17.96. They placed third at the Honor Roll meet behind TC Central and TC West and had a season-best time of 4:16.26 at regionals, where they took home the crown.
Petoskey — Noel Vanderwall, Sarah Liederbach, Caroline Farley, Emma Squires 4x800 relay Had substantial improvement as one of the area’s most consistent 3,200 relay teams this season while finding the proper order. Shaved 30 seconds off of its time from the first meet of the season until its state title winning time of 9:27.33. Won the Big North Conference crown as well.
coach of the year karen starkey, PetoskeyLed Petoskey to an overall team championship in Division 2 and had several events win titles.
SECOND TEAM
Ava Warren, Sr., TC West, pole vault, 10-3
Angela Mo, Sr., Cadillac, shot put, 34-8; discus 101-0
Ava King, Fr., TC West, 800, 2:19.4; 1600, 5:06.18
Gretchen Woodbury, So., Petoskey, 100, 13.01; 200, 27.14; 100 hurdles 17.43
Nevada Molby, Jr., Elk Rapids, 100, 13.05; 200, 27.68, 4x100 relay
Sophia Ellalasingham, Fr., TCSF, 100, 13.16; 200, 28.50
Gloria Stepanovich, So., Benzie Central, long jump, 16-10.25; 4x100 relay
Rylee Herban, So., TC West, 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay
Ava Maginity, So., Boyne City, 200, 27.82; 400, 1:02.55
Elliott Smith, Jr., TC West, 1600, 5:06.80
Noel Vanderwall, Jr., Petoskey, 1600, 5:09.25
Sophia Sy, Jr., Mancelona, 400, 1:07.78; 100 hurdles, 17.45
Lauren Wooer, Jr., Kingsley, 400, 1:02.92; 300 hurdles, 48.41
Morgan Hurd, So., Frankfort, shot put, 32-11.5; discus, 84-7
HONORABLE MENTION
Anna Curry, Jr., TC West; Madalen Ferrill, So., TC West; Addison Swanson, Jr., TC Central; Meagan Lange, So., Forest Area; Libby Rodriguez, Fr., Mancelona; Olivia Esman, Sr., Kingsley; Bailey Murrell, Jr., 15-6; Mikayla Sharrow, So., Charlevoix; Lindsey Tonello,, Jr., Cadillac; Grace Moeggenberg, Fr., TC West; Kara Sickle, Jr., TC West; Paige LaMott, So., TC Central; Grace Dawson, Jr., Boyne City; Emily Grant, Jr., Suttons Bay; Madison Teichman, So., Benzie Central; Peace Odiase, Sr., Cadillac; Caroline Farley, Jr., Petoskey; Alison Hankins, Sr., TC Central.