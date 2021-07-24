Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.