DREAM TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lilly Bobrowski, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis
Bobrowski helped lead the Gladiators to a state runner-up finish with her runner-up finish at No. 1 singles in Division 4. Her 26-5 record included two losses to the undefeated state champ and three losses to opponents from much larger schools. The regional and conference champ bounced back from a torn ACL that took her sophomore season to earn the No. 1 spot on the Glads’ best team ever and is headed to Ave Maria to play tennis in college.
SINGLES
Jillian Sodini, Sr., TC St. Francis
Part of the senior trio that led St. Francis, winning the D4 state title at the No. 3 singles flight. Went undefeated with a 31-0 record, won the Lake Michigan Conference title and the D4 regional crown.
Alexi Lewis, Sr., TC St. Francis
The state champion in Division 4 at No. 2 singles rounded out the three-headed monster the Glads had in singles. Lewis had a perfect 31-0 record on the way to her conference, regional and state championship and plans to play tennis at Hope College next season.
Mary Chittle, So., TC St. Francis
The youngest singles player on the loaded TCSF team was no slouch. Chittle went 18-3 with conference and regional titles to her name. Made it to the state semifinals at No. 4 singles.
Chelsea Shampine, Sr., Petoskey
Shampine returns to the dream team with an 18-6 record at the No. 2 singles spot. Four of Shampine’s six losses came to Division 1 opponents and she won a D2 regional crown, along with a BNC title.
Macy Brown, Sr., Cadillac
Brown won the D3 regional at No. 2 singles, the only Viking to win an individual crown. She went 14-3 with two losses to Shampine throughout the season.
Ivy Walker, Sr., TC Central
Walker won the Big North Conference crown at No. 1 singles and went 18-9 on the season. Won one match at the state finals and helped TCC comeback to tie TC West for the team BNC title in the final match.
DOUBLES
Michelle Xia, Jr./Audrey Lee, Jr., TC St. Francis
The junior pairing at No. 3 doubles reached the state semifinals before bowing out of the D4 tournament. Went 23-5 as a team and won regional and Lake Michigan Conference championships.
Kyla Welch, Sr./Natalie Bourdo, So., TC Central
Welch had a stellar record of 24-6 at the No. 2 double flight for the BNC Champion Trojans and the pair won 18 matches together. They won one match at D1 state finals and a conference title at No. 2 doubles.
Maria Linck, Sr./Carly Galsterer, So., TC Central
Played in 24 matches together where the pair went 19-6 at No. 4 doubles and won two matches for TCC at states. Won the Big North Conference crown and helped lead the Trojans back to tie the Titans for the team title.
Ella Cerny, Sr./Madelyn Johnson, Sr., TC West
Cerny and Johnson combined for a 20-5 record, while Cerny went 22-6 overall at the No. 3 doubles spot. The Titans fell just short of qualifying for states as a team, but the senior tandem won the Big North Conference crown at No. 3 doubles.
Alexa Wonacott, Sr./Hailey Siles, Sr., TC West
The No. 1 doubles duo went 21-9 on the season, claiming a BNC title in their flight.
Wonacott and Siles fell in the regional title match and went undefeated in conference dual matches.
COACH OF THE YEAR Lisa Seymour, TC West
Seymour led the Titans to their first Big North Conference crown since 2003 and second in school history, tying with TC Central in the BNC Championships.
TC West went undefeated in BNC duals and placed fourth at regionals with the schools highest ever point total of 14.
Had an overall record of 13-1-3 in her third season as head coach and led the Titans to three tournament wins.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sarah David, Jr., TCSF; Caroline Lee, Sr., TCSF; Ava Pomaranski, TCSF; Sage Lambdin, TCSF; Ella Croftchik, Sr., Elk Rapids; Anabella Wilcox, Sr., Petoskey; Lindsey LaGrou, Sr., Petoskey; MaRynn Corey, Sr., Petoskey; Ines Latorre, Jr., Elk Rapids; Ayva Johnstone, So., Elk Rapids; Lily Brown, Sr., Elk Rapids; Caitlin Siles, Jr., TC West; Alena Fritch, Sr., TC West; Emma Kroupa, Sr., TC West.