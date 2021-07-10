TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Hunter Jones, So., Benzie Central 800, 1600, 3200
Jones’ marks as a sophomore astounded as he broke some of the area’s longest-standing boys records, including Ryan Shay’s record at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll meet in the 1,600 with a 4:14.65. The young speedster won the Division 3 state title in the 1,600 (4:17.18) and placed second in both the 800 (1:56.64) and 3,200 (9:33.22). Ran a career-best 8:59.55 in the 3,200 at the New Balance Invite and didn’t place outside the top five in any race, regardless of competition from Division 1 schools.
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Finn Hogan, Sr., Glen Lake 100, 200, 400, High Jump
The Central Michigan-bound football player showed his athletic prowess on the track as well, earning area-best marks in three events and second-best in another. Hogan was the top high jumper this season, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches in his first meet this season. He was the fastest area runner in the 100 in 11.05 seconds (tied with TC West’s Dominik Glew) and 400 in 49.68 seconds. Won the Division 4 state title in the 400 (49.98) and was all-state in the 100 (6th, 11.48), 200 (4th, 23.13) and high jump (2nd, 6’7”).
DREAM TEAM
Drew Seabase, Sr., TC Central
800, 1600 Seabase gave Jones some of his best competition this season when they met at the Honor Roll meet, placing third in 4:18.55 for a career-best time. Won every regular season 800-meter race he ran and placed fifth at the D1 state finals (1:57.26) and just missed all-state in the 1,600 with a ninth place finish in 4:23.55.
Luke VenHuizen, Jr., TC Central
1600, 3200
Premier distance runner won the regional and Big North Conference titles in the 3,200, making an all-state eighth place finish at D1 states (9:19.55, PR). VenHuizen also broke Ryan Shay’s record at the Honor Roll meet in 4:15.29 in the 1,600, finishing behind Jones.
Dominik Glew, Sr., TC West
100, 200
Glew took over the top spot as the fastest sprinter in northern Michigan with a 100-meter time of 11.05, tied with Hogan for an area-best. The senior won the 100 and 200 at the Honor Roll meet and helped lead the Titans to two all-state finishes in the 400 relay (6th, 42.86) and 800 relay (7th, 1:29.92).
Seth Stoltz, Sr., Benzie Central
100, 200, long jump
Stoltz was one of only two Huskies to make a state finals appearance and helped lead them to a school-best team runner-up finish in D3. Consistent performer in all three of his events, Stoltz earned all-state nods in the 100 (6th, 11.51) and 200 (4th, 23.41).
Tony Gallegos, Sr., TC West
100, 200
The 2019 Record-Eagle Track Athlete of the Year was outpaced by teammate Dominik Glew most of the season, but won the Big North Conference title in the 100 (11.58) and was a part of the all-state relays for the Titans.
Mateo Barnett, Sr., Manistee Catholic
100, 200, 400
Barnett, despite being from one of the area’s smallest schools, was second in the area in the 400 (50.92) and fourth in the 200 (22.87). Did not lose a race in the 100, 200 or 400 until regionals, where he placed second in each event. Finished fourth in the 400 in D4 (51.46) and qualified in the 100 and 200.
Zealand Tarrant, Sr., TC St. Francis
400, relays
Ran the area’s fourth-fastest 400 in 52.08 seconds, but his real value came in the Glads’ relays. He was part of the state title-winning 3,200 meter relay team, helped the Glads take some second in the 1,600 relay and 10th in the 800 relay at states. Helped break the school record in the 3,200 relay and win three Lake Michigan Conference titles and a regional crown.
Tyler McClure, Sr., Mancelona
800, 1600, 3200
Ran to an all-state finish in the 1,600 in Division 3 (5th, 4:25.95) and won over a dozen races for Mancelona. Set a career best when winning the 3,200 at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll Meet (9:40.55) and placed 13th in the 800 at states.
Preston Dion, Sr., TC West
110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 200
The area’s premier hurdler was the fastest in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. The only race he lost was at the Ken Bell Invite to East Kentwood’s Josh Hurt in the 110 hurdles. While he did not qualify for D1 state finals, he defeated every hurdler he faced in northern Michigan this season. Also placed second in 200 at regionals after only running the race twice all season.
Riley Brock, Jr., Kingsley
shot put, discus Dominated the Northwest Conference throwing events and was first in the discus and second in the shot put at the Honor Roll meet. Won dual NWC titles and placed 10th in the state at the D3 finals in the shot put (44’10”).
Christian Boivin, Sr., TC West
shot put, discus
Joined Brock as the only area thrower to finish in the top-5 in both disciplines with a pair of fourth place marks in the shot put (46’3”) and discus (136’7”).
Mason King, Sr., TC West
pole vault
Had the area’s best vault by 14 inches, making his career best mark of 14’2” at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll meet. King won the BNC title and placed second at regionals and MITCA D1 team states.
Jacob Patanella, Sr., TC West
long jump, high jump
Made all-state in both jumping disciplines and set his career-best long jump at 22’7” at the Big North Conference championships, where he took first and broke the school record. Took home seventh in the D1 high jump (6’3”) and third in long jump (22’2.75) at states after winning dual regional titles.
Jayden Alfred, Sr., Mancelona
high jump, long jump, 100, 200
The only time Alfred placed outside the top three in an event was at the D3 state finals, where he took fifth with a personal best-long jump of 21’11.5”. Also earned all-state in the high jump with a third place 6’4” and won 20 events for the Ironment this season.
Noah Morrow, Jr., Manton
1600, 3200
Took home third place in the 3,200 at the Division 3 state finals (9:40), winning the Highland Conference title in both the one- and two-mile races. Had a top-five time in both distance races and helped the Rangers in their 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Gavin Allen, Sr., Buckley
300 hurdles, relays
Allen was a monster for opponents in the 300 hurdles, winning every race he ran in until the D4 state finals, where he placed 11th. Ran a career-best 41.13 at regionals, which won him a title, and was a part of the 800 relay and 1,600 relay teams at Buckley that earned all-state in D4.
Kadyn Warner, Jr., TC Central
shot put
Shot put specialist had the best toss in the area (51’9”) at the Big North Conference Championships to take home the crown.
Ryan Sanders, So., Cadillac
shot put, discus Sanders trailed only Warner in the BNC throwing race, placing second in both disciplines at the conference level. Was top-10 in both throwing disciplines in the area and set personal bests in both events this season.
TC West — Dominik Glew, Tony Gallegos, Patrick O’Connor, Remy Schulz 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay The fastest sprinters in northern Michigan earned an all-state worthy sixth place finish at the D1 finals in 42.86 in to 400 relay. The same squad also took home seventh place at the finals in 1:29.92 in the 800 relay.
Buckley — Gabe Luther, Gavin Allen, Cameron Carpenter, Nick Simon 4x200 relay
A seventh place all-state finish at the D4 finals in a time of 1:33.67 was good enough for third fastest in the area behind the two D1 schools.
TC St. Francis — Judge Morgan, Bryson Ellalasingham, Thomas Richards, Zealand Tarrant 4x400 relay
Placed second in the state in Division 4 in 3:30.11, only 0.22 seconds behind the state title winner Jonesville. Was the fastest 1,600 meter relay team in northern Michigan, finishing one second ahead of TCC and two second ahead of TCW.
TC St. Francis — Zealand Tarrant, Jacob Heeringa, Bryson Ellalasingham, Thomas Richards 4x800 relay
The Gladiators found the right group at the right time and ran season best times in the last two events they ran and won the D4 state title in 8:16.64. Broke the long standing school record in the 3,200 relay in 8:12.16 at the Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll Meet, defeating TC Central, Kalkaska, Benzie Central and TC West.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Brown, TC West
Brown helped lead West to one of its best seasons, defeating rival TC Central in its dual meet and winning the Big North Conference thanks to a very strong sprinting core. Had three school records fall at the Division 1 state finals and qualified several sprinters.
SECOND TEAM
Trevor Lewis, Kingsley, Jr., 100, 11.24,
Brenden Endres, TCSF, Jr., pole vault, 13-0
Nolan Breithaupt, TC Central, Sr., long jump, 21-6.25; 100, 11.26
Patrick O’Connor, TC West, Sr., 200, 22.95; 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay
Remy Schulz, TC West, Jr., 100, 11.29; 200, 22.95; 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay
Gage Hessem, Kingsley, Jr., 400, 51.96; high jump, 5-11.75
Ben Kohler, Cadillac, Sr., 400, 52.37; pole vault, 10-6
Sam Peterson, Charlevoix, Jr., 1600, 4:20.34; 3200, 10:03.47; 4x400 relay
Tyler Guggemos, Kalkaska, Jr., 1600, 4:38.87; 3200, 10:00.36
Isaac Stone, TC West, 1600, 4:27.56; 3200, 10:01.22
Micah Bauer, TC Central, So., 1600, 4:39.55; 3200, 9:46.13
Mel Frechette, TC West, Sr., 110 hurdles, 16.50; 300 hurdles, 42.11; high jump, 6-1
Jackson Menard, Boyne City, Jr., 110 hurdles, 16.3; 300 hurdles, 42.55
Avery Timm, Petoskey, Jr., 110 hurdles, 16.23
True Beeman, Kingsley, Jr., 110 hurdles, 16.33; 300 hurdles, 42.74; 4x100 relay; 4x200 relay
Caleb Melton, Elk Rapids, Jr., shot put, 45-2; discus, 124-9
Lee Nemecek, East Jordan, Jr., shot put, 44-0; discus, 138-1
Donny Crossman, Benzie Central, shot put, 42-4.5; discus, 132-0
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Kaczanowski, Jr., Buckley; Jaeger Griswold, Sr., Ellsworth; Josh Hirschenberger, Jr., TC West; Phoenix Mulholland, Sr., Forest Area; Josh Burnham, Jr., TC Central; Ben Wilson, Jr., TC Central; Luke Kooy, Jr., Manistee; Noah Murphy, So., Benzie Central; Hunter Laven, Jr., GT Academy; John O’Connor, Jr., TC West; Owen Graves, Sr., Kingsley; Noah Murphy, So., Benzie Central; Ben Wilson, Jr., TC Central; Preston Malpass, Fr., East Jordan; Sparty Skillern, Jr., Grayling; Dante Williams, TC Central; Ben Habers, TC West; Josiah Krommendyk, Sr., TC Central; Zennor Tarrant, Sr., TCSF; CJ Hibbler, Fr., Petoskey; Garrett Duncan, Sr., Gaylord