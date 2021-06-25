LLSM-FA6.jpg

Forest Area's Emily Perkins, left, and Bree Kniss, right, celebrate after getting out of an inning in the district championship game against Lake Leelanau St. Mary. Both Perkins and Kniss made first-team all-Ski Valley Conference this season.

Prep softball

2021 all-Ski Valley Conference team

FIRST TEAM

Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Emma Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Sydney Townsend, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Jamie Burke, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Emily VanDaele, Inland Lakes

Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes

Kelsey VanDaele, Inland Lakes

Grace Bunker, Inland Lakes

Alexa Belongia, Mancelona

Makayla Orman, Mancelona

Ella Jones, Mancelona

Kyli Brewbaker, Onaway

Ellie Prow, Onaway

Macie Decker, Onaway

Alexis Cain, Central Lake

Kylie Grafenauer, Central Lake

Angel Shaw, Central Lake

Bree Kniss, Forest Area

Emily Perkins, Forest Area

Madison Brown, Pellston

MacKenzie Hoogerhyde, Bellaire

SECOND TEAM

Emily Crandell, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Megan Vigneau, Inland Lakes

Ryann Clancy, Inland Lakes

Whitney Meyer, Mancelona

Beth Jenkins, Mancelona

Mackenzie Robbins, Onaway

Elissa Prow, Onaway

Sydney Fernandez, Central Lake

Katlyn Wolgamott, Central Lake

Graycie Shroeder, Forest Area

Trinity Perkins, Forest Area

Caroline Crenshaw, Pellston

Megan Bricker, Pellston

Kiersten Seaman, Bellaire

Delaney Goodwin, Bellaire

HONORABLE MENTION

Autumn Vermilya, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Alyssa Brynes, Inland Lakes

Madison Wilcox, Mancelona

Breya Domke, Onaway

Lexi Donaldson, Central Lake

Desjanea Perkins, Forest Area

Madison Hutchinson, Pellston

Katie Decker, Bellaire

ODDS

MLB

Friday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at MILWAUKEE -225 Colorado +189

at N.Y. METS (gm 1) OFF Philadelphia OFF

Atlanta -116 at CINCINNATI -105

at MIAMI -130 Washington +115

at N.Y. METS (gm 2) -240 Philadelphia +198

at ST. LOUIS -165 Pittsburgh +148

at SAN DIEGO -262 Arizona +218

at L.A. DODGERS -165 Chicago Cubs +148

American League

at TORONTO -215 Baltimore +183

N.Y. Yankees -125 at BOSTON +108

Houston -270 at DETROIT +225

at TAMPA BAY -141 L.A. Angels +110

Kansas City -114 at TEXAS -103

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -176 Seattle +154

at MINNESOTA -127 Cleveland +112

Interleague

Oakland -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +103

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at MILWAUKEE 7½ (226) Atlanta

NHL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at TAMPA BAY -170 NY Islanders +144

Deals

Thursday’s Transactions

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.

SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.

SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.

WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.

