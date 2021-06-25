Prep softball
2021 all-Ski Valley Conference team
FIRST TEAM
Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Emma Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Sydney Townsend, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Jamie Burke, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Emily VanDaele, Inland Lakes
Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes
Kelsey VanDaele, Inland Lakes
Grace Bunker, Inland Lakes
Alexa Belongia, Mancelona
Makayla Orman, Mancelona
Ella Jones, Mancelona
Kyli Brewbaker, Onaway
Ellie Prow, Onaway
Macie Decker, Onaway
Alexis Cain, Central Lake
Kylie Grafenauer, Central Lake
Angel Shaw, Central Lake
Bree Kniss, Forest Area
Emily Perkins, Forest Area
Madison Brown, Pellston
MacKenzie Hoogerhyde, Bellaire
SECOND TEAM
Emily Crandell, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Kennedy Johnson, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Megan Vigneau, Inland Lakes
Ryann Clancy, Inland Lakes
Whitney Meyer, Mancelona
Beth Jenkins, Mancelona
Mackenzie Robbins, Onaway
Elissa Prow, Onaway
Sydney Fernandez, Central Lake
Katlyn Wolgamott, Central Lake
Graycie Shroeder, Forest Area
Trinity Perkins, Forest Area
Caroline Crenshaw, Pellston
Megan Bricker, Pellston
Kiersten Seaman, Bellaire
Delaney Goodwin, Bellaire
HONORABLE MENTION
Autumn Vermilya, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Alyssa Brynes, Inland Lakes
Madison Wilcox, Mancelona
Breya Domke, Onaway
Lexi Donaldson, Central Lake
Desjanea Perkins, Forest Area
Madison Hutchinson, Pellston
Katie Decker, Bellaire
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.
COLLEGE
AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.
SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.
SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.
WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.