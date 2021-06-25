Prep baseball
2021 all-Ski Valley Conference team
FIRST TEAM
Mason Myers, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Austin Brege, P, Inland Lakes
Chris Koscielniak, C, Gaylord St. Mary
Sheldon Huff, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Lucas Newell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Gavin Bebble, IF, GSM
Spencer Nash, IF, Onaway
Preston Marlatt, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Conrad Korte, OF, Gaylord St. Mary
Justin Ackler, OF, Mancelona
Sam Sircely, 1B, Gaylord St. Mary
Cody Lovelace, utility, Onaway
Cam Wallace, utility, Inland Lakes
SECOND TEAM
Chase Zink, P, Pellston
Tommy Runyan, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Colin Basinski, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Mason Blumke, IF, Inland Lakes
Trace Miller, IF, Mancelona
Dillion Croff, IF, Gaylord St. Mary
Ethan Landon, IF, Pellston
Kevin Pearson, OF, Onaway
Beau Vizina, OF, Inland Lakes
Domenic Hart, OF, Forest Area
Daniel Price, 1B, Onaway
Jason Kihn, utility, Mancelona
Bryce Baeckeroot, utility, Bellaire
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire
Cole Robinson, Bellaire
Evan Pearson, Bellaire
Garrett Purdy, Central Lake
Drayton Evans, Central Lake
Garrison Barrett, Central Lake
Alex Harvey, Central Lake
Josh Saylor, Forest Area
Dylan Dennis, Forest Area
Levi Dimon, Forest Area
Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary
Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes
Dom Betke, Inland Lakes
Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marshall Meyer, Mancelona
Jayden Alfred, Mancelona
Austin Veal, Onaway
Cole Selke, Onaway
Bridger Peel, Onaway
Sage LaLonde, Pellston
Nicholas Dankert, Pellston
Aiden Klungle, Pellston
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Columbus (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Austin Pruitt, Enoli Paredes and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Traded 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham (Triple-A East).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Tucker Davidson and C Alex Jackson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark from Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Ben Braymer outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Brady Christensen to a rookie contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RG David DeCastro. Agreed to terms with OG Trai Turner on a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed OL Matt O’Donnell.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced DB Courtney Stephen retired.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.
COLLEGE
AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.
SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.
SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.
WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.