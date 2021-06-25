tcr-062421-summer-classic
2021 all-Ski Valley Conference team

FIRST TEAM

Mason Myers, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Austin Brege, P, Inland Lakes

Chris Koscielniak, C, Gaylord St. Mary

Sheldon Huff, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Lucas Newell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Gavin Bebble, IF, GSM

Spencer Nash, IF, Onaway

Preston Marlatt, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Conrad Korte, OF, Gaylord St. Mary

Justin Ackler, OF, Mancelona

Sam Sircely, 1B, Gaylord St. Mary

Cody Lovelace, utility, Onaway

Cam Wallace, utility, Inland Lakes

SECOND TEAM

Chase Zink, P, Pellston

Tommy Runyan, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Colin Basinski, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Mason Blumke, IF, Inland Lakes

Trace Miller, IF, Mancelona

Dillion Croff, IF, Gaylord St. Mary

Ethan Landon, IF, Pellston

Kevin Pearson, OF, Onaway

Beau Vizina, OF, Inland Lakes

Domenic Hart, OF, Forest Area

Daniel Price, 1B, Onaway

Jason Kihn, utility, Mancelona

Bryce Baeckeroot, utility, Bellaire

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire

Cole Robinson, Bellaire

Evan Pearson, Bellaire

Garrett Purdy, Central Lake

Drayton Evans, Central Lake

Garrison Barrett, Central Lake

Alex Harvey, Central Lake

Josh Saylor, Forest Area

Dylan Dennis, Forest Area

Levi Dimon, Forest Area

Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary

Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes

Dom Betke, Inland Lakes

Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Marshall Meyer, Mancelona

Jayden Alfred, Mancelona

Austin Veal, Onaway

Cole Selke, Onaway

Bridger Peel, Onaway

Sage LaLonde, Pellston

Nicholas Dankert, Pellston

Aiden Klungle, Pellston

Deals

Thursday’s Transactions

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Austin Pruitt, Enoli Paredes and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Traded 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Tucker Davidson and C Alex Jackson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark from Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Ben Braymer outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Brady Christensen to a rookie contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RG David DeCastro. Agreed to terms with OG Trai Turner on a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed OL Matt O’Donnell.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced DB Courtney Stephen retired.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach.

SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel.

SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas.

WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.

