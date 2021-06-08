2021 all-Ski Valley Conference baseball team
FIRST TEAM
Mason Myers, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Austin Brege, P, Inland Lakes
Chris Koscielniak, C Gaylord St. Mary
Sheldon Huff, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Lucas Newell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Gavin Bebble, IF, Gaylord St. Mary
Spencer Nash, IF, Onaway
Preston Marlatt, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Conrad Korte, OF, Gaylord St. Mary
Justin Ackler, OF, Mancelona
Sam Sircely, 1B, Gaylord St. Mary
Cody Lovelace, utility, Onaway
Cam Wallace, utility, Inland Lakes
SECOND TEAM
Chase Zink, P, Pellston
Tommy Runyan, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Colin Basinski, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Mason Blumke, IF, Inland Lakes
Trace Miller, IF, Mancelona
Dillion Croff, IF, Gaylord St. Mary
Ethan Landon, IF, Pellston
Kevin Pearson, OF, Onaway
Beau Vizina, OF, Inland Lakes
Domenic Hart, OF, Forest Area
Daniel Price, 1B, Onaway
Jason Kihn, utility, Mancelona
Bryce Baeckeroot, utility, Bellaire
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire
Cole Robinson, Bellaire
Evan Pearson, Bellaire
Garrett Purdy, Central Lake
Drayton Evans, Central Lake
Garrison Barrett, Central Lake
Alex Harvey, Central Lake
Josh Saylor, Forest Area
Dylan Dennis, Forest Area
Levi Dimon, Forest Area
Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary
Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes
Dom Betke, Inland Lakes
Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marshall Meyer, Mancelona
Jayden Alfred, Mancelona
Austin Veal, Onaway
Cole Selke, Onaway
Bridger Peel, Onaway
Sage LaLonde, Pellston
Nicholas Dankert, Pellston
Aiden Klungle, Pellston