2021 all-Ski Valley Conference baseball team

FIRST TEAM

Mason Myers, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Austin Brege, P, Inland Lakes

Chris Koscielniak, C Gaylord St. Mary

Sheldon Huff, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Lucas Newell, IF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Gavin Bebble, IF, Gaylord St. Mary

Spencer Nash, IF, Onaway

Preston Marlatt, OF, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Conrad Korte, OF, Gaylord St. Mary

Justin Ackler, OF, Mancelona

Sam Sircely, 1B, Gaylord St. Mary

Cody Lovelace, utility, Onaway

Cam Wallace, utility, Inland Lakes

SECOND TEAM

Chase Zink, P, Pellston

Tommy Runyan, P, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Colin Basinski, C, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Mason Blumke, IF, Inland Lakes

Trace Miller, IF, Mancelona

Dillion Croff, IF, Gaylord St. Mary

Ethan Landon, IF, Pellston

Kevin Pearson, OF, Onaway

Beau Vizina, OF, Inland Lakes

Domenic Hart, OF, Forest Area

Daniel Price, 1B, Onaway

Jason Kihn, utility, Mancelona

Bryce Baeckeroot, utility, Bellaire

HONORABLE MENTION

Brady Hoogerhyde, Bellaire

Cole Robinson, Bellaire

Evan Pearson, Bellaire

Garrett Purdy, Central Lake

Drayton Evans, Central Lake

Garrison Barrett, Central Lake

Alex Harvey, Central Lake

Josh Saylor, Forest Area

Dylan Dennis, Forest Area

Levi Dimon, Forest Area

Brody Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary

Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes

Dom Betke, Inland Lakes

Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Marshall Meyer, Mancelona

Jayden Alfred, Mancelona

Austin Veal, Onaway

Cole Selke, Onaway

Bridger Peel, Onaway

Sage LaLonde, Pellston

Nicholas Dankert, Pellston

Aiden Klungle, Pellston

