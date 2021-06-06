BOYS SKIER OF THE YEAR: Aiden Lewandowski, Jr., TC West
Lewandowski repeats as the Record-Eagle boys skier of the year after taking home the Division 1 individual championship in giant slalom (48.22 seconds) and helping lead the Titan boys to their first team state title. While Lewandowski fell in the slalom at states, he led the Big North Conference all season in both disciplines while taking top individual honors in each.
GIRLS SKIER OF THE YEAR: Elle Craven, Jr., TC Central
The junior helped the Trojans to their first team state title since 2013 with a top-three finish in both disciplines. Craven took second place in the slalom (70.81) and third in giant slalom (52.91).
BOYS DREAM TEAM
Andy Hill, Jr., TC West
First-team all-state in slalom with a second place finish in Division 1 with a time of 68.45. Tied for eight place in D1 in GS with a time of 49.38, just ahead of Lober.
Luke Wiersma, So., TC West
The sophomore helped the Titans to a title with a eighth-place finish in the slalom (69.48) while getting all-BNC honors. First-team all-state in slalom and giant slalom, where he placed seventh in 49.37.
Max Werner, Sr., TC Central
Werner earned first-team all-state in slalom with a sixth place in 69.02 seconds and was on the Big North Conference’s first team. Placed 23rd in the GS in 50.42.
Anders McCarthy, Jr., Petoskey
McCarthy had a pair of top-five finishes at states after being named an all-BNC skier. The junior took third in the giant slalom (62.13) and fifth in the slalom (84.91) at D2 states where his team took the title.
Sully Husband, Sr., Great North Alpine
The GNA leader placed fourth in GS in the D2 finals (62.41) and sixth in the slalom (84.98) to get dual all-state nods. Husband was first team all-LMSC the last two years and a dream team member.
Ayden Ferris, Sr., Great North Alpine
Ferris earned first-team all-state in the slalom with a seventh place 85.72. Took home second-team all-state honors for Great North Alpine with a 13th place 64.32 and was first-team all-conference.
Quincy Thayer, Sr., Benzie Central
Took home the Lake Michigan Skiing Conference individual titles in both disciplines and continued his domination into the state finals. Thayer was first team all-state in both the slalom (7th, 63.31) and GS (8th, 86.06) in D2.
Connor Abraham, Jr., Gaylord
The Gaylord junior placed third in the slalom in D2 (83.31) and was an all-Big North Conference selection.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Lober, Jr., TC West
Finished just behind Hill in the giant slalom for 10th place (49.46) and first team all-state. Named all-BNC as a junior.
Wyatt Mattson, So., Petoskey
Mattson was first-team all-Big North Conference and helped the Northmen to a title with a fifth place 62.86 in the giant slalom. Named second-team all-state in the slalom with a 13th place finish.
Ben Meyer, Jr., Cadillac
First-team all-state in the D2 slalom with a time of 63.12.
Will Goelz, Jr., Petoskey
Had a pair of fantastic finishes on the way to a title. Placed 10th in the slalom (86.99) and 12th in GS (64.02).
Caleb Lewandowski, Fr., TC West
Placed seventh in the D1 slalom state finals (69.33), earning first team all-state honors.
Nolan Walkerdine, So., Petoskey
An 11th-place finish in the slalom (87.18) helped the Northmen reclaim the D2 state crown.
Michael Booher, Jr., TC Central
Took 13th-place in the D1 slalom (71.07), good enough for second-team all-state.
Will Russell, Sr., TC Central
The senior all-BNC selection placed just ahead of Booher in 12th in the slalom in 70.38 seconds.
Kylar Thomas, Jr., Onekama
Thomas was an individual qualifier for D2 states for Onekama and took 12th in the slalom (87.20)
Seth Johnson, Sr., Benzie Central
Johnson earned second team all-state in both disciplines with a 20th place in slalom (90.32) and 17th in GS (64.73).
HONORABLE MENTION: Gus Dutmers, TC Central; Corbin Murphy, GNA; Shane Pilate, GNA; Austin Sill, TC Central; Jack Robel, Gaylord; Drew Humphrey, TC Central; Michael Iverson, Petoskey; Elliot Lavigne, Cadillac; Spencer Opperman, Gaylord; Remy Schulz, TC West
GIRLS DREAM TEAM
Onalee Wallis, Fr., Cadillac
Wallis placed second in the giant slalom with a time of 60.05 seconds, just 0.52 seconds of the title. Wallis fell in the slalom at the D2 finals but earned the first team All-State nod in GS.
Avery Meyer, Fr., Cadillac
The freshmen phenom nearly had two top-10 finishes with a eighth-place GS (60.43) and 12th in the slalom (95.07). Earned all-BNC as a freshman.
Sarah Beattie, Sr., TC Central
Beattie had a fantastic senior season with a team state title in part because of pair of fifth-place finishes. She ran the slalom in 73.43 seconds and giant slalom in 53.27.
Maddy Cox, Jr., TC Central
Cox was an all-BNC selection and tied for sixth place at the D1 finals in the giant slalom (53.43). Placed just outside the top-10 at No. 11 in the slalom in 76 seconds.
Lila Warren, Fr., TC West
The Titan freshman finished fourth in the state in D1 in the slalom (73.39) and tied with Cox for sixth in the GS with a identical time of 53.43.
Lauren Rothman, Jr., Petoskey
Won dual BNC individual titles at the Big North Conference championships but fell in the slalom at states. Placed ninth in the GS in D2 with a time of 60.54 seconds.
Marley Spence, Fr., Petoskey
Spence took second place in D2 states in the slalom in 88.07 seconds. The all-BNC pick placed 10th in the GS (60.70), good enough for dual first team all-state honors.
Georgette Sake, So., Cadillac
The Gaylord sophomore had a great season with an all-BNC selection, seventh place in the D2 slalom (93.0) and 11th place in the GS (60.89).
SECOND TEAM
Lily Kuberski, Jr., TC Central
The state champion junior helped with a 17th-place finish in the slalom (77.16) and earned first-team all-BNC.
Aada Tukiainen, Jr., Onekama
The foreign exchange student placed 10th in the slalom (94.32) and 15th in the GS (61.35) as an individual entrant to the D2 state finals.
Mahrle Siddall, Sr. Glen Lake
Siddall took home second-team all-state honors thanks to a 13th place finish in the slalom (95.32).
Charlie Schulz, Fr., TC West
The Titan freshman placed 13th in the GS (54.05) and just outside another second-team all-state finish at 23rd in the slalom (78.01).
Kate Klinger, Sr., Charlevoix
Klinger led Charlevoix with a 22nd-place finish in the GS (62.15).
Remi Robel, Sr., Gaylord
The Gaylord senior finished just behind Klinger in the giant slalom in 62.22.
HONORABLE MENTION: Ellen Roggenbeck, GNA; Kaija Lazda, Gaylord; Olivia Memec, Petoskey; Avery Sill, TC Central; Josie Warren, TC West; Pearl Hale, TC Central; Cassidy Whitener, Petoskey; Mairyn Kinnie, Cadillac; Gretchen Woodbury, Petoskey; Maija Thompson, GNA; Emily Mason, Cadillac.