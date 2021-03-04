5D0CAFE1-943A-4134-958B-A46D63999602.jpeg

Petoskey’s Wyatt Mattson runs the slalom course at Boyne Mt. during a Big North Conference meet in 2021.  

2021 Big North Girls All-Conference 

Name/Grade/School 

Sarah Beattie, Sr., TC Central 

Maddy Cox, Jr., TC Central 

Elle Craven, Jr., TC Central 

Pearl Hale, So., TC Central 

Lily Kuberski, Jr., TC Central 

Avery Meyer, Fr., Cadillac

Remi Robel, Sr., Gaylord

Lauren Rothman, Jr., Petoskey

Charlie Schulz, Fr., TC West

Marley Spence, Fr., Petoskey

Lila Warren, Fr., TC West

Cassidy Whitener, So., Petoskey 

Honorable Mention 

Kaija Lazda, So., Gaylord

Olivia Memec, So., Petoskey

Georgette Sake, So., Cadillac 

Avery Sill, Fr., TC Central 

Josie Warren, Jr., TC West. 

2021 Big North Boys All-Conference

Name/Grade/School 

Connor Abraham, Jr., Gaylord

Will Goelz, Jr., Petoskey

Aiden Lewandowski, Jr., TC West

Ben Lober, Jr., TC West

Wyatt Mattson, So., Petoskey

Anders McCarthy, Jr., Petoskey

Jack Robel, So., Gaylord

Will Russell, Sr., TC Central 

Austin Sill, Jr., TC Central 

Nolan Walkerdine, So., Petoskey

Max Werner, Sr., TC Central 

Luke Wiersma, So., TC West 

Honorable Mention 

Drew Humphrey, Jr., TC Central 

Michael Iverson, Sr., Petoskey

Elliot Lavigne, Jr., Cadillac

Spencer Opperman, Sr., Gaylord

Remy Schulz, Jr., TC West 

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you