DREAM TEAM
Heidi Walters, TC Central, Sr., C — Senior catcher was the 2019 Record-Eagle softball Player of the Year. Monstrous season in 2019 included leading all area players in home runs and RBIs, as well as being top-10 in hits, runs, slugging and OPS. Walters batted .521 with 13 doubles and stole 23 bases last season.
Haley Myers, Frankfort, Sr., SS — Myers was named Miss Softball runner-up in Division 4 this year after coaches state-wide voted on the season that never happened. In her junior campaign, she smacked seven homers and 14 doubles as part of 58 hits. She was a first-team all-state selection in 2019.
Brittany Steimel, TC West, Jr., P — A return dream teamer was hampered by injuries in her sophomore season but still made a difference for the Titans from the circle and batters box. Steimel ripped five home runs and 30 RBIs while striking out 117 batters in 2019.
Olivia Fiebing, TC Central, Sr., P/IF — A four-year player for the Trojans impacted every game she played in during her high school career. Notched 10 wins from the circle fanning 107 batters all while racking up impressive hitting numbers. Fiebing hit .468 in 2019 with 29 RBIs, 24 steals, nine doubles and three home runs.
Erin Vander Weele, Manistee, Sr., SS — Vander Weele’s production from the batter’s box in 2019 was phenomenal. She led all area players with a .667 batting average while only striking out one time all of 2019. Also led the area in on base percentage while noticing 10 doubles and three home runs.
Lark Jankewicz, Kingsley, Sr., SS — Led all northwest Lower Michigan players with 21 doubles in 2019, and was in the top 10 in hits (64), RBIs (43) and runs (45). Batted .542 and put up a 1.325 OPS to earn first-team all-Northwest Conference honors as a junior.
Katelyn Gabos, Boyne City, Sr., SS — Gabos hit nine home runs last season and drove in 29 runs, scored 35 and batted .413 to earn first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference. Was solid in the field for the Ramblers with a .925 fielding percentage.
Summer Sullivan, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr., P — Hit .566 in 2019 to go with a .906 slugging percentage and 1.499 OPS. She had 8 doubles, two triples and a pair of homers. From the circle, she struck out 127 in 91 innings with a 2.33 ERA and 1.099 WHIP.
Reagan Middleton, Glen Lake, Sr., 1B/P — Middleton was an extra base hit machine in 2019 with 16 doubles, hitting .462 with 35 RBIs and a 1.115 OPS. Also struck out 90 in 83.2 innings with a 2.59 ERA.
Jessalyn Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr., P — Posted the area’s best ERA at 1.79 and second-best WHIP at 1.01 in 2019, striking out 116 batters in 98 innings. Also batted .367 with 24 RBIs and a .923 OPS in her final high school campaign.
Laura Hursey, Suttons Bay, Sr., SS — Multi-sport leader tallied 48 hits, five doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs and 38 runs in 2019. Hursey hit .522 and stole 36 bases last year (fourth among area players) to earn first-team all-Northwest Conference honors.
Aurora Sears, Petoskey, Sr., P — Sears lit up competition for 15 doubles, a .398 average, 30 RBIs, 38 runs in her last season with the Northmen. She pitched in every game but one for the Northmen, amassing an area-high 164 innings and 242 strikeouts, along with a 2.22 ERA and 1.293 WHIP.
Sydney Broderick, GT Academy, Sr., P/1B — Broderick hit .487 with 37 hits, six doubles, four triples and a home run as a junior, striking out only five times all season. Scored 31 runs and drove in 13, stealing 18 bases while marking a slugging percentage of .640.
McKensey Kendall, Mesick, Sr., SS — Led all area players in 2019 with 77 runs scored and was second with nine triples. Had a balance of power and contact with a .397 average, eight doubles, 34 RBIs, 20 steals and a 1.062 OPS.
Kaiya Willson, Central Lake, Sr., P/1B — Posted excellent pitching numbers in her final season with a 2.04 ERA, 133 strikeouts and 127 innings pitched. Also batted .422 with 13 doubles, 26 RBIs and 25 runs.
Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix, Sr., 3B — Brodin batted in 65 runs as a junior, showing speed on the base paths with 16 steals and 44 runs scored. She hit .533 with 57 hits, 13 doubles, a pair of homers and triples.
Bahley Glynn, Ellsworth, Sr., C — Batted .561 with a .690 on-base percentage, 1.073 slugging percentage and 1.783 OPS, 28 steals and six triples. Scored 30 runs and had 13 extra-base hits out of 23 while splitting time behind the plate as a junior.
Karly Roelofs, Kingsley, So., P/SS — First-team all-Northwest pick as a freshman, Roelofs posted a 2.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. Contributed 26 RBIs, 33 runs, 42 hits and 13 steals offensively in her first season with the Stags.
Grace Quiggan, Mesick, Jr., P — 2019 first-team all-West Michigan D pick scored 55 runs and had plenty of power at the plate. She notched 16 doubles, six triples and three home runs, driving in 39 runs. Struck out nearly one batter per inning with 124 whiffs in 131 innings.
SECOND TEAM
Addison Letts, Manton, Sr., 3B/P — Letts belted 14 doubles, hit three triples, drove in 33 runs and scored 36 with a .398 batting average in her final season leading the Ironmen.
Emma Witkowski, Manistee, Sr., P — First-team all-Lakes 8 pick was seventh among area pitchers with 137 strikeouts in 126.1 frames in 2019. She also drove in 28 runs, batted .422 and had 11 doubles and 10 steals.
Sophie Wisniski, Onekama, So., P — First-team all-Northwest pick as a freshman struck out 172 in 123.1 innings and added a .471 batting average, eight extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 26 runs and 18 steals.
Lily Briggs, TC Central, Sr., OF — Speedy outfielder had 52 hits leading to 40 runs and 15 steals, batting .460. Hit 10 doubles and two triples for the Trojans and earned first-team all-Big North honors as a junior.
Ariana Heath, Glen Lake, Jr., C — Heath notched 18 doubles, batting .393 with a home run, 48 hits, 27 RBIs and 39 runs in 2019.
Maggee Behling, Boyne City, Jr., 3B —Scored 56 runs last year and had 51 hits, batting .464. Hit a home run and drove in 20, stealing 21 bases along the way.
Megan Cordes, Brethren, Sr., C — Had she played a full season there is almost no doubt she would have broken through to the dream team. In 2019, she rocked two triples, two homers, 26 RBIs and 23 runs in only 14 games.
Jenna Schwartz, Grayling, Sr., C — Schwartz made it into the Vikings’ record books in only three seasons. She is first for career triples (13) and homers (12) and hit 12 of those triples as a junior.
Mackenzie Hoogerhyde, Bellaire, Jr., 1B — One of the region’s top power hitters has one season left as an Eagle. Hoogerhyde blasted seven home runs as a sophomore and added 40 RBIs to go along with a .481 average and 1.420 OPS.
Kaci Sowers, TC West, So., 3B — Became an immediate factor for the Titans in her first year, smacking six home runs with 29 RBIs and 27 runs. She hit .337 as a freshmen and had a 1.022 OPS.
