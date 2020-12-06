DREAM TEAM
Colin Blackport, Jr., midfield, TC West (Player of the year) — Logged 22 goals and added 20 assists in a crowded line of Titans looking to score goals. West had six players with 23+ points, and two with over 60. Blackport put up 64 en route to selection to the MIHSSCA's Dream Team of only 11 statewide players. His 12 assists in league play led the Big North Conference.
Gavin Michael, Sr., forward, TC West — One of the most dangerous goal scorers in northern Michigan, Michael obviously inherited the family gene. Put up 25 goals and 10 assists for the Titans to earn first-team all-state honors in Division 1. Second in the Big North Conference in goals (14) and points (34).
Tony Gallegos, Sr., forward, TC West — One of the best, if not the best, one-on-one players in northern Michigan, Gallegos seems able to take just about anyone off the dribble and generate an open shot for himself or a teammate. Closed out his senior campaign with 18 goals and 13 assists in 23 games, drawing third-team all-state honors in Division 1.
Henry Plumstead, Jr., forward, Glen Lake (Offensive Player of the Year) — Led all area plays in goals (by seven) with 48, adding 19 assists to show he's not one-dimensional. Third-team all-state selection in Division 4 seems like an oversight for someone with almost 50 goals. His season total for goals ranks 36th in state history and his 67 points is 23rd.
Hunter Hicks, Sr., forward, Petoskey — First-team all-state pick in Division 2 led the Northmen with 31 goals and 12 assists and won the Big North Conference scoring title with 15 goals and 5 assists in league play, edging out Michael by one point.
Preston Ball, Sr., forward, Elk Rapids — Injuries hampered last season's Player of the Year, but he still put up big-time numbers. Registered 21 goals and 11 assists, scoring 8 goals and assisting 5 others in the postseason. Scored game-winning goals to win the conference, district and regional championships. Scored 214 points in 98 career varsity games.
Everest Noyes, Jr., midfield, TC Central — The Trojans scoring leader put up 22 goals and 8 assists in just 17 games. Consistent scoring threat for Central, along with his brother Quinn, and Spike Peterson.
Marcus Rysztak, Sr., midfield, TC Christian — Attacking Mid put up 25 goals and 23 assists for the 16-3-2 Sabres, who allowed only 11 goals all season with a defense led by goalie Kobe Kolarevic and defender Freddy Kopplow.
Mahaney Vandekerkhof, Sr., midfield, Elk Rapids — Center midfielder and three-time all-conference pick often dictated the Elks' offense, even if the numbers aren't huge. Selected first-team all-state by the coaches association after scoring 2 goals and adding 8 assists this season.
Eliot Boik, Sr., midfield, Grayling — Second-leading goal scorer in the area put up a whopping 41 goals and also added in 12 assists this season as the Vikings program made big strides. The 41 goals ranks 62nd in state history for a single season.
Wyatt Sirrine, Sr., midfield, Leland — Produced 11 goals and 11 assists this season. A leader wherever he goes, he not only served as Leland's captain, but also his Northstorm club team. Posted career stats of 25 goals and 35 assists. First-team all-state pick.
Finn Durbin, Sr., defense, TC West — Physically imposing defender backs it up with skill as well. One of just five defenders to make the top two Division 1 all-state Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association teams. Also stood out as the kicker for TC West football.
Kadin Patterson, Sr., defense, Elk Rapids (Defensive Player of the Year) — Wins Defensive POY for the second year in a row, leading the Elks defense to a school-record 19 shutouts this season and 34 over the last two seasons. Played 101 varsity games over his career. Elk Rapids only allowed goals in 9 of 24 games this season.
JJ Popp, Sr., defense, Leland — Center back for the stingy Leland defense that put up 43 shutouts in his career and 14 this season. Scored 3 goals this season, all in the air, adding 2 assists. Kept Mr. Soccer Brennan Cook off the score sheet in a 2018 matchup.
Parker Waskiewicz, Jr., defense (holding midfielder), TC Central — The Trojans' field general had 2 goals and 4 assists in the midfield, as coach Mark Fiegl calls him "(our) smartest, toughest kid on the field."
Ryan Howard, Sr., defense, Leland — Four-time district champ and second-team all-state selection often man-marked the opposition's best offensive player, holding them all scoreless in conference play. Added a goal and 3 assists. Scored the winning PK against Muskegon WMC.
Parker McHugh, Jr., defense, Glen Lake — The Lakers central defender not only played tough defense (Glen Lake had seven shutouts and only allowed more than three goals three times to teams that weren't significantly larger schools), but added 2 goals and 10 assists to the offensive effort, earning all-district honors.
Gavin Miller, Sr., goalie, Leland — Three-time all-state goaltender earned first-team state honors twice, including this season. Posted 14 shutouts in 2020 to end up with 43 for his career. Won district titles all four seasons he played, plus two regionals and a state title in 2018.
Blade Kalbfleisch, Sr., goalie, TC West — Posted 8.5 shutouts (he shared one with Aidan Rapin) for the Titans, making 73 saves on 94 shots (78% save percentage) for a 1.06 goals-against average.
Nate Plum, coach, Elk Rapids — Pushed the Elks past the regionals, which had been a bugaboo in recent years. Guided a team that pushed into overtime and eventually penalty kicks in the state semifinals.
SECOND TEAM
Ian Busch, Jr., center midfield, Gaylord — First-team all-Big North Conference selection led the Blue Devils with nine goals and 12 assists this season, especially when forward Garrett Duncan missed a significant part of the season with an injury.
Jack Spencer, Jr., goalie, Elk Rapids — Started in goal in 17 of the Elks' 19 shutouts this season. He's put up 32 shutouts in two seasons and only allowed goals in eight of 24 games this season. Didn't allow a non-PK goal in the Elks' run to the state semifinals. Second-team all-state selection in Division 3.
Sam Vukasovich, Jr., goalie, North Bay — The junior made more than 120 saves this season, recording three shutouts and five games allowing only one goal.
Mason Travis, Jr., forward Elk Rapids — Already all-conference three times as a junior, Travis produced 21 goals and 4 assists. Scored goals against TC West and Grosse Ile, both of whom appeared in their division's state finals.
Henry Reineck, So., forward, TC Christian — Young player who figures to only move up on this team in future seasons. Led the Sabres in goals with 27, and also produced 11 assists.
Bryhn Fisher, Jr., forward, Glen Lake — Battled injuries this season and still produced 11 goals and 8 assists to make the all-district team.
Jayden Holston, Sr., midfield, Leland — Led the balanced Comets attack with 12 goals, plus a PK goal in Leland's regional shootout win over defending state champ Muskegon WMC.
Dylan Aldridge, Jr., midfield, Petoskey — Fourth in the Big North Conference in scoring (and third in goals with 10), first-team all-Big North Conference and honorable mention all-state.
Kaden Ales, Sr., midfield, TC West — Second-team all-Big North Conference pick had 9 goals and 11 assists, third on the state finalists' squad in assists and fifth in points.
JJ Marshall, Jr., midfield, Petoskey — Honorable mention all-state pick in Division 2 put up 10 goals and 6 assists for the Northmen. Second-team all-Big North selection.
Terran Peterson, Sr., midfield, Elk Rapids — Started as a freshman and played a school-record 104 career varsity games. Selected honorable mention all-state in Division 3, scoring 2 goals with 8 assists this season.
Jack Holtgren, Sr., midfield, Manistee — Center midfielder logged 13 goals and 13 assists for the Chippewas, drawing first-team all-Lakes 8 honors and honorable mention all-state in Division 3.
Luke Montney, Sr., midfield, TC Christian — Defensive midfielder was often the player setting up the goals. Finished the season with 9 goals and 10 assists.
Anthony Harrington, Sr., midfield, Grayling — One of the top assist leaders in northern Michigan, logging 26 helpers this season. Added five goals. Two-time honorable mention all-state pick.
Josh Hirschenberger, Jr., defense, TC West — First-team all-Big North pick scored 11 goals this season as a defensive midfielder, throwing in 9 assists as well.
Drake Collins, Sr., defense, Elk Rapids — Elks outside back and honorable mention all-state Division 4 selection. Contributed heavily to 34 shutouts over last two seasons, earning all-Lake Michigan Conference both seasons.
HONORABLE MENTION
Landen Knight, Sr., midfield, Elk Rapids; James Vandermolen, Sr., defense, TC West; Bryan Farley, Sr., forward, Cadillac; Brady McLaurin, Sr., midfield, Cadillac; Payson Fraser, Sr., TC Central; Josiah Krommendyk, Sr., TC Central; Marek Beckering, Jr., Petoskey; Cam Adams, Jr., Petoskey; Michael Iverson, Sr., Petoskey; Max Werner, Sr., defense, TC Central; George Abner, Sr., defense, TC Central; Kobe Kolarevic, Sr., goalie, TC Christian; Freddy Kopplow, Sr., defense, TC Christian; Finn Mankowski, Fr., forward, North Bay; Nate Kleinsorge, Sr., midfield, Gaylord; Garrett Duncan, Sr., forward, Gaylord; Daniel Resendiz-Nunez, So., midfield, Leland; Spencer Ball, So., midfield, Elk Rapids; Ben Kiessel, Jr., forward, Leland; Fischer Alonzi, Jr., midfield, Glen Lake; Alex Loeffler, Sr., midfield, Glen Lake; Jake Dezelski, Sr., defense, Glen Lake; Cooper Bufalini, Fr., midfield, Glen Lake; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales, Fr., goalie, Kalkaska; Ben Wednieski, So., defense, Kalkaska; Brady Collins, So., goalie, Charlevoix; Ryan Lopez, So., defense, Charlevoix; Cameron Ketchum, Jr., defensive midfield, Grayling; Jacob Schade, Sr., forward, Grayling.