The Record-Eagle sports department selected hypothetical All-Region teams for baseball, softball and soccer based off of last year’s stats and coach recommendations after spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19.
DREAM TEAM
Jordan Noble, Jr., F, Boyne City
The 2019 Record-Eagle girls soccer Player of the Year still has one season left in a Rambler uniform. Noble dominated the offensive side of the pitch like no other area player in 2019, scoring a remarkable 43 goals and notching 26 assists. She earned first-team All-State honors in Division 3 as the Ramblers repeated as Lake Michigan Conference champions and won their first district and regional championships ever.
Taylor Noble, Jr., F, Boyne City
Taylor, Jordan’s twin sister, netted 34 goals and added 20 assists in 2019 to supplement her sister’s outlandish scoring pace. Noble earned second-team All-State honors in Division 3, helping the Ramblers to their deepest ever postseason run.
Jaelyn Dobrowolski, Sr., F, TC West
One of the most dominant players in the area each of the last three years, Dobrowolski earns her fourth Record-Eagle Dream Team nod after missing her final season due to COVID-19. She earned Record-Eagle POY as a sophomore and scored 33 goals in her junior season.
Paige Kohler, Sr., M, North Bay
Of of North Bay’s premier athletes across several sports in her high school career, Kohler racked in the awards in her time at Suttons Bay. Kohler was named all-district, all-regional, first-team all-Northwest Conference and Division 4 All-State honorable mention as a junior after scoring 14 goals and tallying 14 assists.
Inanna Hauger, Jr., M, Boyne City
Hauger makes up the third leg of a trio with the Noble sisters that are set to return for their senior seasons at Boyne City in 2021. Hauger had 24 assists in 2019 (second most) and added 23 goals on top of that.
Megan Scholten, Sr., M, Charlevoix
Scholten was another athlete everyone was excited to see in her final year with the Rayders. She put up 24 goals and 15 assists as a junior, being named first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference, all-district and Division 4 first-team All-State in the process. (Wasn’t going to play as a senior)
Reigan Buttleman, Sr., D, TC West
Buttleman was named a first-team all-Big North Conference defender for the Titans in 2019. West coach Chelsey Griesinger called the senior "the No. 1 reason" West only allowed seven goals in conference play last season.
Aspen Reamer, Sr., D, Kingsley
Reamer helped lead the Stags to the program's first Northwest Conference championship in 2019. Reamer was the back line defender who helped the Stags pitch six shutouts last year. She was also Kingsley's No. 1 penalty kick shooter and went 3-for-3 on the season.
Emma Lemerand, Sr., F, Charlevoix
Lemerand scored 14 goals and notched eight assists before being named an all-district player for the Rayders in 2019. The Rayders will miss their two highest scorers (Scholten) after their final season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Bella Smith, So., F, Cadillac
The sophomore burst onto the scene for the Vikings in her freshman season with 13 goals and five assists. The young forward earned Division 2 All-State honorable mention in 2019.
Lauren Collins, Sr., M, TC West
Collins would have been a four-year starter on the Titans’ varsity squad had the 2020 season taken place. She was a difference maker in her career in the midfield, was named first-team all-Big North, all-district, all-regional and was tabbed with Division 1 All-State honorable mention. She scored two goals and tallied four assists in her junior season.
Haeli Petty, Sr., D, Gaylord
Petty was a first-team All-Big North Conference performer and all-district player for the Blue Devils as a junior.
Novia Dalzell, Sr., M, Benzie Central
All-district or all-conference in some form all three years she played on varsity. The left-footed midfielder has started since her freshman year and became the team manager for the varsity boys and middle school soccer teams.
Jenna Cole, Sr., GK/S, Benzie Central
Cole made 317 saves as a junior in 16 games after stepping in for her all-state predecessor and saved nearly 85 percent of the shots she faced.
Cassidy Short, Sr., F, TC Central
Kalamazoo College commit labeled as the most ”passionate” player by head coach Charley Needham. Three-year starter was integral part of the Trojans’ attack.
Emma Ranger, Sr., M, TC Central
Hard-working midfielder made set up the Trojan offense for the last several seasons.
Annie Ferguson, Jr., GK, TC Central
Ferguson broke the TC Central school record for saves in a season as sophomore.
Miranda Acre, Sr., M, Kingsley
Acre led that Stags with 11 goals in 2019 from the midfield position after changing from forward. All-Northwest conference and all-district selection.
Shelby Scott, Sr., M, Elk Rapids
Third-year on varsity player was a dynamic and versatile force on the soccer field according to head coach Andrea Krakow.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Gustafson, Sr., F, TC West; Jessica Robbins, So., F/M, Glen Lake; Jenna Wilkinson, Sr., F/M, Elk Rapids;; Sara Baarstad, Sr., M, Glen Lake; Ally Jo McKenna, So., M, TC West; Jayden Rawlin, Sr., M, TC West; Sarai DeKorne, Sr., D, Glen Lake; Monika Gregorski, So., D, Elk Rapids; Alexandrea Herrick, Jr., D, Boyne City; Anna Kate Smith, So., D, Charlevoix; Emily Johnson, Sr., S, Benzie Central; Allie Barker, So., M, Benzie Central; Rowan Janis, Sr. GK, Elk Rapids; Emmy Halkola, Sr., Benzie Central; Christina Bosieo, Sr., D/M, TC St. Francis; Brooke Alcero, Sr., F, TC St. Francis; Stella Warnes, Sr., M, TC St. Francis ; Rachel Dow, Sr., D, TC. St. Francis; Maggie Molter, Sr., D, Leland; Jane Dunlap, D, Sr., Kingsley; Avrie Martell, So., M, Kingsley.
