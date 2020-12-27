OFFENSE
QB — Josh Burnham, TC Central, Jr. (Player of the Year) — From Dream Team at linebacker to Dream Team at quarterback. Threw for 1,145 yards and 16 TDs (to only 2 INTs) and rushed for 833 yards (9.6 ypc) and 13 TDs. Caught one pass for 13 yards and a TD to bring his season total to 30 TDs.
QB — Hunter Ventline, Grayling, Sr. — Best QB hair in Northern Michigan (a lal Trevor Lawrence) also happens to be one of the best QBs. Passed for 1,206 yards and 14 TDs this season, adding 256 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.
RB — Owen Graves, Kingsley, Sr. (Offensive Player of the Year) — It’s the second straight season a Kingsley running back earned Offensive POY honors, following in the footsteps of Ayden Mullin. Named NMFL-Legends MVP after rushing for 1,043 yards and 16 TDs in 7 games. Added 9 catches for 205 yards and a TD and 36 tackles (32 solo) on defense at safety.
RB — Austin Bills, TC Central, Sr. — Bills was money when the Trojans needed yardage. The Saginaw Valley State commit ran for 882 yards in 8 games, scoring 12 TDs. Averaged 10.4 yards a carry. Added 29 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, an interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.
RB — Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Only one game where he didn’t reach 100 yards, and that was a 49-16 blowout where he had 70. Ran for 1,212 yards and 15 TDs in 8 games, averaging 10.2 yards a carry. First-team all-state by MHSFCA. NMFL-Legacy Division MVP. Added 115 tackles (62 solo), 2 INT, 1 sack, 1 FR, 5 TFL and 1 blocked kick at linebacker.
RB — David Millikin, Grayling, Jr. — Grayling junior put up a monster season, leading the Vikings to three playoff victories and earning NMFC-Legends Offensive MVP. Rung up 1,257 yards, averaging 9.5 a carry with 24 rushing TDs and 26 total TDs. Also a top linebacker, with 50 solo tackles and 58 more assists.
WR — Finn Hogan, Glen Lake, Sr. — Hauled in 34 passes for 744 yards and 7 TDs, averaging 21.9 yards a catch. Also ran for 105 (on only 6 carries) and a TD. On defense, led team with 3 INTs (tied with Luke Daniels), adding 21 tackles and three forced fumbles.
WR — Cole Spencer, Mesick, Sr. — Led all receivers in the area in catches (41) and yards (848), scoring 13 TDs as well. Added 83 rush yards and a TD and a kickoff return TD. Recovered four fumbles and picked off two passes (one returned for a TD) as a linebacker.
WR — Conrad Korte, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Moved around a lot, playing both RB and WR on offense. Ended up with over 700 yard rushing, 500 receiving and 5 interceptions on defense. Caught 11 receiving touchdowns, rushing for five more. Had 58 tackles on defense. Converted seven two-point conversions.
OL — Carson Briggs, TC Central, Sr. — Western Michigan signee gives the Trojans a big tackle to run behind. Also dependable in pass protection for an offense that averaged 9.0 yards per carry in its first eight games and completed 67% of its passes.
OL — Casey Donahue, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Mauler paved the way for an offense that averaged 5.6 yards a carry and 342 yards of total offense per game. Notched 40 tackles, 3.5 TFL and interception and 3 pass breakups on defense. Recovered one fumble and caused another.
OL — Brayton Ager, Boyne City, Sr. — Three-year starter plays way bigger than 6-0, 240 and was a leader for an offense totaled 2,268 yards rushing and 35 TD this season. All-region, all-conference selection produced 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks as and end on defense.
OL — Danny Rosa, TC West, Jr. — Second selection to the Dream Team for the Titan blocker, who anchored an offensive line for a team that produced 1,701 rushing yards, a 7.8 average per carry and 23 rushing TDs, plus another 617 passing yards and 6 TDs.
OL — Tommy Runyan, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — Only returning starter on a undefeated team that rushed for 3,189 yards and averaged 48.6 points per game. Three-year starter was first-team all-state by MHSFCA. Also made 61 stops as a nose tackle (24 solos) with 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
OL — Zach Nickel, Charlevoix, Sr. — Team captain and two-time all-Northern Michigan Football Conference blocker was a big key in the Rayders offensive attack all season long. Three-year starter at center anchored line that helped Charlevoix rush for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns. On defense, added 28 tackles, 3 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Specialist — Patrick O’Connor, TC West, Sr. — Jack-of-all-trade type helped the Titans in a multitude of ways. Ran for 537 yards and 6 TDs (with another 192 yards and 3 TDs receiving), with an interception and sack on defense.
K — Finn Durbin, TC West, Sr. — All-state soccer defender for Division 1 state finalists made 12 extra points and 1-1 on field goals (from 32 yards), but was also a weapon on kickoffs, with 21 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs.
Coach — Cody Mallory, Cadillac — Led the Vikings to a 6-2 campaign so far, with Cadillac’s only losses coming to TC Central and TC West. The Vikes earned an opening-round playoff bye or they’d likely be 7-2, and routed a quality Sault Ste. Marie team 34-14 for the district championship.
DEFENSE
DL — Michael Elliot, TC West, Sr. — Stalwart inside for the Titans put up 48 tackles (29 of the solo variety), 4 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a stout TC West defense that only surrendered an average of 15 points a game over its final seven contests.
DL — Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay, Sr. — He was virtually everywhere for the Norsemen, blocking on offense and making plays defensively. Ended up with 88 total tackles (52 solo), with 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also blocked two kicks this season and made three stops to prevent two-point conversions. Scored a defensive touchdown.
DL — Aiden Schmuckal, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Logged 10.5 tackles for loss this season among his 50 stops, adding three sacks and three pass break-ups. Scored 11 rush TDs, running for 483 yards and hauling in 120 yards in catches, with another TD to lead SF in scoring.
DL — Andrew Kanary, Grayling, Sr. — Perhaps the area’s best pass rusher, Kanary produced 50 solo tackles, 35 assists, a half dozen sacks and a whopping 26 tackles for loss for the Viking defense.
LB — Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis, So. — Only a sophomore, he led the Gladiators in solo tackles (31) and tackles for loss (18), putting up 70 total stops. Even scored a rushing touchdown, gaining 16 yards on three carries. Seemed to be in on almost every tackle for the Glads.
LB — Luke Snyder, Charlevoix, Sr. — Virtually everywhere on defense, recording 102 tackles this season in nine games. Added in 646 rushing yards and 12 TDs on offense. He was the heart and soul of a Rayders team making its longest playoff rush in program history.
LB — Bobby Hoth, Boyne City, Jr. — Helped team to district final appearance and five-game win streak down the stretch. Scored final TD and made game-saving tackle in overtime of district semi, delivering win over Glen Lake. Had two games of 200+ yards on the ground. All-NMFC pick (Defensive MVP), Dream Team All-Area. 1,016 yards, 8.7 avg., 16 TD, another 136 yards and 2 TDs receiving. 41 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT on defense.
LB — Michael Schermerhorn, TC West, Jr. — Missed a game, but was pructive in many ways for West. Had 22 tackles (17 solo) at middle linebacker, adding a pair of sacks, a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. Added another dimension to West’s run game as a tough blocker, and even filled in at kicker, putting up a higher kickoff average (56 yards) than Dream Team kicker and teammate Finn Durbin (55.3).
LB — Brady Harrand, Kingsley, Sr. — Tabbed the NMFC-Legends defensive co-MVP, the two-way starter for a Kingsley that posted an undefeated regular season posted 68 tackles in 8 games (47 solo) with 4 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. Also starts on the offensive line for a team that averaged 323 rush yards per game (7.34 per carry).
DB — Christian Boivin, TC West, Sr. (Defensive Player of the Year) — A mainstay for West all season, he particularly stood out against Petoskey, putting up 27 rushes for 221 yards and 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 14 tackles (13 solo) and blocked a punt; the last INT came at the goal line in the final 5 seconds to preserve a road win. Ran for 940 yards in 7 games, averaging 7.8 per carry and scoring 11 TDs, plus seven catches for 41 yards. On defense, had 72 tackles (61 solo), 2 blocked kicks, 1 sack.
DB — Carson Bourdo, TC Central, Jr. — Game-changing cornerback ended the season with 9 interceptions (two returned for TDs), recording six of those in the first three games (two in each). Added two more picks in playoff win at Midland. Also grabbed 20 catches for 303 yards and 3 TDs as a receiver.
DB — Phillip Sterrett, Charlevoix, Sr. — Really could go just about anywhere on this team. Played DB, LB, RB and was the team’s returner and punter. Averaged 8.6 yards a carry, gaining 684 yards and scoring 10 TDs at RB.
DB — Will Whims, Kingsley, Sr. — Helped quarterback Kingsley’s defense, with 26 solo tackles and five tackles for loss. Also gained 178 yards and scored 6 TDs as part of the Stags’ offensive backfield.
P — Landen Powers, Manistee, Sr. — Averaged nearly 40 yards a punt. Ran for 846 yards, averaging 7.1 yards a carry and scoring 12 TDs in 7 games. All-conference and all-region in addition to Division 5-6 all-state punter by Associated Press.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix, Jr. — Took over at QB and ran with the job, throwing for 1,088 yards and 16 TDs and running for 503 yards and 6 more TDs.
QB — Gabe Parrish, Mesick, Sr. — Led area QBs in passing with 1,545 yards through the air. Tossed 24 touchdowns to eight INTs and rushed for 301 yards and a TD. Also played defense, with 63 tackles and 7 tackles for loss.
RB — Owen Mueller, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Ran for 523 yards, averaging 6.8 yards a carry. Scored five rushing TDs and added 112 receiving yards. Led TCSF with 6 pass break-ups.
RB — Sam Ross, Benzie Central, Sr. — Averaged over 100 rush yards a game, gaining 615 in five contests and scoring 7 TDs. Added 47 tackles (19 solos), 6 sacks and an interception on defense.
RB — Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay, Jr. — Averaged 10.2 yards per carry for the undefeated Norsemen, scoring 13 touchdowns and gaining 799 yards. Also had 217 yards and 3 TDs receiving and 21 tackles and 3 tackles for loss at defensive back.
WR — Evan Solomon, Charlevoix, Jr. — 10 of his 17 catches this season went for touchdowns, as he hauled in 413 yards worth of receptions.
WR — Jason Richter, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr. — All he does is catch touchdowns. Evelend of his 13 catches this season resulted in TDs, totalling 449 yards. The 6-2 receiver and track athlete is a matchup nightmare for opponents.
WR — Kaleb Moore, Manton, Sr. — A top offensive threat, Moore reeled in 18 receptions for 406 yards and 7 touchdowns this season for the Rangers.
WR — Dylan Cragg, Grayling, Jr. — Standout basketball player also made his presence known on the football field, reeling in 364 yards of receptions and scoring 6 TDs.
WR — Lane Lindsay, Forest Area, Sr. — Caught 36 passes for 715 yards and 9 TDs, adding 580 rush yards and eight more TDs. Earned all-conference honors for his efforts.
OL — Reid Cvitkovich, Grayling, Sr. — Makes his second appearance on the All-Region team. Graded out at 92% blocking with 50 knockdowns at the center of the Vikings O-line. Not huge, but makes up for it with toughness, effort and technique.
OL — Jack Bemis, Charlevoix, Sr. — Three-year starter for the Rayders was a physical force and a big part of Charlevoix’s deepest postseason run in program history.
OL — Tucker Hubbard, Frankfort, Jr. — Graded out at over 80 percent as a blocker this season, starting on both sides of the ball for the Panthers. Will be counted on as a big part of next season’s team.
OL — Joe Lewis, Kingsley, Sr. — Starts on the offensive line for a team that averaged 323 rush yards per game (7.34 per carry). Also an outstanding D-lineman, with 41 tackles, 5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.
OL — Nick Weaver, Manistee, Sr. — Left tackle led the Chippewas to a top seed in districts and the program’s first playoff victory and first home postseason games. All-conference in Lakes 8 and all-region. Offensive line as a whole didn’t allow a sack until the last game of the year against Grayling. Team averaged nearly 200 rush yards per game, averaging 6.2 yards a carry.
OL — Anthony Beccaria, Brethren, Sr. — Six-foot-9, 350-pound three-year starter hasn’t missed the playoff s since making varsity. Blocked for four 1,000-yard running backs in an offense that broke multiple single-season records over his career.
OL — Keenan O’Neill, East Jordan, Sr. — Three-year starter on offensive line didn’t allow a sack in the Red Devils’ pass-first offense. First-team all-Northern Michigan Football Conference pick in Legacy Division.
Specialist — Bryce Harless, Bear Lake, Jr. — All-state from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, he rarely left the field. Served as QB, kicker, punter and defensive back.
Specialist — Mateo Barnett, Manistee Catholic, Sr. — Did a bit of everything for the Sabres, throwing for 340 yards and 4 TDs, rushing for 438 yards and 6 TDs and catching 4 passes for 134 yards and 2 more TDs. Had three kickoff returns for TDs called back by penalty. Added 47 tackles, 3 INTs (1 for a TD) and a fumble recovery for a TD on defense.
K — Bryce Kempf, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Made all 35 extra points this season and hit his only field goal try this season (made from 25 yards).
Coach — Eric Tunney, Grayling — Has the Vikings still alive in the playoffs after postseason wins over Benzie Central, Manistee and Boyne City.
DEFENSE
DL — Bryce Beck, Petoskey, Sr. — Bryce Beck- SR, DE. Our most disruptive defensive player. 32 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 6 TFL’s, 1 FR
DL — Caleb Melton, Elk Rapids, Jr. — Top defender for the Elks produced a great season with 62 tackles, 11 stops for loss and 5 sacks.
DL — Jayden Inthisone, Kingsley, Sr. — Made 15 tackles for the Stags and also scored a rushing TD, but impressively snagged three interceptions for Kingsley. Selected a first-team all-NMFC punter as well.
DL — Cam Alberts, Suttons Bay, Jr. — Big-play defensive lineman for the Norse produced a team-leading 16.5 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.
DL — Caleb Boyer, East Jordan, Sr. — The Red Devils defensive end racked up 61 tackles with team-leading 8 quarterback sacks. Also picked off a pass. Earned first-team all-NMFC Legacy Division honors.
LB — Collin Johnston, Cadillac, Jr. — Helped lead the Vikings to the regional championship game, which Cadillac hosts against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern. Put up 65 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and a sack in six contests. Also gained 212 rushing yards, scoring a pair of touchdowns.
LB — Jacob Pleva, Glen Lake, Sr. — Made 76 stops with 3 sacks and 11 tackles for loss and added 194 rushing yards and 4 TDs, also catching a pass for a TD.
LB — Dimitrii Bell-Chavez, Charlevoix, Jr. — Missed three games with injury, but still put up 53 tackles and four sacks as a key part of the Rayders’ undefeated regular season.
LB — Dylan Acevedo, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Amassed 109 tackles, to go along with 3 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 pass break-ups for the Snowbirds.
LB — Logan May, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr. — NMFC-Legacy Defensive Player of the Year had 69 tackles from his outside linebacker spot, helping the Cardinals into the regional championship game.
LB — Brody Allen, Glen Lake, Sr. — Garnering college interest after a senior season in which he was third on a stout defense with 38 tackles (20 solo), 4 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Also led the Laker in rush yards, averaging 5.25 yards a carry and scoring 5 TDs.
DB — Chris Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr. — Hard to pronounce, easy to find on the field. Koscielniak played equally well on both sides, rushing for 1,040 yards and 23 TDs, throwing for 922 yards and 10 TDs and putting up 109 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 5 pass break-ups.
DB — Dan Gray, Cadillac, Sr. — Picked off a pair of passes and forced two fumbles, also adding 52 tackles and a tackle for loss for the regional finalist Vikings.
DB — Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix, So. — Picked off four passes for Charlevoix, and also provided another weapon in the passing game with 20 catches for 269 yards and 3 TDs.
DB — Josh Groves, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Led St. Francis with 71 tackles and also came up with a team-high 2 interceptions in the secondary.
DB — Hayden Peck, East Jordan, Jr. — Paced the Red Devils with 5 interceptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, adding 28 tackles. Earned all-NMFL status on special teams.
P — Jon Popp, Glen Lake, Sr. — Averaged 38.7 yards per boot, but also added a lot in other areas. Served as the Lakers’ backup QB (completing 60% of passes for 413 yards and 4 TDs), running for 3 TDs and also played on defense, contributing all over the place. Had 30 tackles and a INT returned for a TD on defense.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carson Hall, WR/DB, TC Central, Sr.; Blake Swiger, OL/DL, Cadillac, Jr.; Kadyn Warner, DL, TC Central, Jr.; Nate Devol, QB/S, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Jake Murphy, TE/DB, Suttons Bay, Sr.; Josh Saylor, QB, Forest Area, Sr.; Matt Zoutendam, DB, TC West, Jr.; Beau Harriger, OL, Glen Lake, Jr.; Charlie Peterson, QB, TC St. Francis, Jr.; Aden Gurden, QB, Cadillac, Jr; Noah Cochrane, RB/LB, Cadillac, Sr.; Connor Ciolek, QB, Glen Lake, Jr.; Rippin Vining, LB, Petoskey, Jr.; Gavin Wargel, RB/DB, Petoskey, Jr.; Bryce Baeckeroot, RB/LB, Bellaire, Sr.; Grant Klepadlo, DB/KR, Petoskey, Sr.; Shawn Bramer, RB, Suttons Bay, So.; Jake Claflin, DE, Charlevoix, Jr.; Jack Stefanski, QB/DB, Frankfort, Sr.; Ben Falk, DL, Onekama, Sr.; Ethan Putnam, RB, Charlevoix, Sr.; Jack Cook, DB, Bear Lake, Sr.; Johnny Neph, QB/DB, Onekama, Sr.; AJ Goodwin, OL, Petoskey, Sr.; Blake Buchannan, OL, Petoskey, Jr.; Jake Schaub, OL, Kalkaska, Jr.; Corbin Domres, OL, TC St. Francis, Sr.; Josh Saylor, QB/LB, Forest Area, Sr.; Brayden Dawson, QB, Bellaire, Sr.; Ian Cool, DL, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; Sam Sircely, OL, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.; Adam Pierce, WR/P, Manistee Catholic, Sr.; Lucas McKernan, DB/QB, Manton, Jr.; Anthony Fisher, DB, Grayling, Jr.; Matthew Fuller, CB/WR, Mesick, Sr.; Logan Wienclaw, P/K, Mesick, Jr.; Logan Thomas, RB/DB, Mesick, Sr.; Shawn Ziobron, OLB, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Henry Baker, DB, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.; Preston Marlatt, QB/DB, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.; Corey Deer, QB, Gaylord, Sr.; Quinn Schultz, RB/FS/OLB, Gaylord, Sr.; Austin Vanderveer, OG/ILB, Gaylord, Jr.; Spencer Oppermann, OLB/DB, Gaylord, Sr.; Zander Johnecheck, LB, East Jordan, Jr.; Ethan Putman, DB, Charlevoix, Sr.; Ryan Warner, DL, Cadillac, Sr.; Luke Enyeart, LB, Cadillac, Sr.; Connor Rischel, WR/DB, Manistee, Jr.; Matthew Blevins, OL, Manistee, Sr.; Jacob Gregware, DL, Boyne City, Sr.; Sean Little, DB, Boyne City, Sr.; Kaden Jewett, KR/PR, Boyne City, Jr.