DREAM TEAM SINGLES
James Turner, Sr., TC Central (Player of the Year) — Northern Michigan boasted quality at No. 1 singles this season, and only Turner produced a winning record against all the top contenders. The Trojans senior came out on the good end of matchups against Charlie Schmude (TC St. Francis), Will Pizzuti (Petoskey) and David Fischer (TC West) to earn Player of the Year honors. All-state in Division 1, team captain and Big North Conference champion produced a 20-6 record overall.
Charlie Schmude, Sr., TC St. Francis — Gave Turner a run for Player of the Year honors as the only northern Michigan player invited to the No. 1 singles finals, where the top eight in each division were chosen for an individual championship. Posted a 30-11 record and earned all-state honors. Patient play wore down opponents this season.
August Sack, Sr., Leelanau Tennis — Sack turned an 11-3 overall record to earn the No. 2 seed at the district finals behind Schmude. Only losses on the season came twice to Schmude and once to TC West’s Fischer, a Division 1 opponent.
Tristan Bonanni, Fr., TC St. Francis — Posted a 35-5 record to earn all-state honorable mention in Division 4. Moved into the No. 2 singles flight as a freshman, and looks to take one more step up next season into Schmude’s spot.
Will Pizzuti, Sr., Petoskey — Posted a 13-6 record at No. 12 singles, including a 1-2 mark against Turner. Started the season 9-1, including splitting with Turner and wins over Charlie Schmude and Fischer.
Dane Fosgard, coach, TC St. Francis — Led the Gladiators to the state semifinals as teams across Michigan had to adapt to a different format under COVID restrictions. The Glads won dual matches to advance to the final four teams in the state. Fosgard has posted a 53-25-3 career record in two seasons, posting a state-best 31 team victories in 2020. TCSF hosted five tournaments this season and won all five.
DOUBLES
Drew Humphrey (Jr.)/Ryan O’Connor (Jr.), TC Central — The Trojans’ top doubles flight posted a 20-6 record this season, earning all-state honors and winning the Big North Conference.
Jackson Wade (Sr.)/Grant Manker (Sr.), TC Central — The common record among Central’s top two doubles flights is 20-6. Wade and Manker also win a BNC championship along the way.
Jack McNamara (Sr.)/Dominic Palamara (Sr.), TC Central — The Trojans dominated doubles play this season, and McNamara and Palamara contributed to that with a 19-7 record. Central’s ability to consistently win doubles matches in duals led to a great team record.
Cody Richards (Jr.)/Ben Schmude (Jr.), TC St. Francis — St. Francis’ top duo earned an All-State nod at No. 1 doubles and amassed a 32-3 overall record.
Jack Britten (Jr.)/Anthony Spranger (Jr.), TC St. Francis — The junior pair tallied the most wins as a doubles team in the state in 2020, going 33-7. Earned All-State at No.2 doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
David Fischer, Sr., TC West; Ethan Rindfusz, Sr., Petoskey; Evan Rindfusz, So., Petoskey; Fisher Moore, Jr., Cadillac; Grant Hedley, Fr., TC St. Francis; Noah Lamb, So., Leelanau Tennis; Luke Bobrowski, Fr., TC St. Francis; Wyatt McGarry-Costello, Sr., TC West; Kyle Warnes (Jr.)/Tommy Puetz (Jr.), TC St. Francis; Chris Bobrowski (Fr.)/Charlie King (So.), TC St. Francis; Drew Barber (Sr.)/Jackson Ciolek (Sr.), Leelanau Tennis; Nate Mitchell (Sr.)/Connor Ciolek (Jr.), Leelanau Tennis.