2020 BASEBALL ALL-REGION
DREAM TEAM
Braden Brown, TC West, SS, Sr. – The Titan hit .375 as a junior, slugged .473 and totaled a .933 OPS. He finished with 37 runs scored, 42 hits, nine doubles and 27 RBI on the season. Was on track to break West's career stolen-base record before the spring season was canceled. Playing college ball at Aquinas.
Colin Sanderson, Bear Lake, utility/P, Sr. – Put up a nice junior season for the Lakers, striking out 58 batters in 37 innings, holding batters to a .221 average and hitting at a .351 clip with 19 RBIs and 23 runs scored in 26 games.
Nick Aown, Boyne City, C/P, Sr. – Making his third R-E Dream Team appearance this season, Aown’s presence created a 1-2 punch from the mound for Boyne City. The junior won 10 games in 2019 and struck out 88 with a 1.17 ERA.
Troy Macurio, Brethren, OF, Sr. – Speedy left fielder hit .453 with 24 runs scored, 39 hits, 19 RBI and 38 stolen bases for the Bobcats in 2019.
Ben Lentz, Charlevoix, SS/P, Sr. – Hit .500 on the 2019 season (2nd in the region). Had 29 hits, 21 RBI and scored 14 runs to lead the Rayders.
Chandler Bartig, East Jordan, SS/P, Sr. – Led a deep Red Devils lineup in 2019 hitting at .422 (.001 ahead of AJ Bartlett), driving in 16 runs, scoring 18 and stealing 11 bases. Fanned 91 on the mound.
Bill Stevens, Ellsworth, P/1B, Sr. – Drove in 17 runs, scored 16 more and hit .405 for the Lancers. Also posted great pitching numbers, allowing only three earned runs and 22 hits in 36.2 innings while striking out 79.
Jesse Hersha, Ellsworth, C/SS/2B, Sr. – Another versatile player who also brings it at the plate, Hersha hit .413 with 26 runs, 17 RBIs and seven steals for the Lancers.
Chase Ingersoll, Forest Area, SS, Sr. – Ingersoll was one of three players to hit .500 or better and finished the year at .558. Three-time All-Region pick scored 45 runs on 53 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, 31 runs driven home and 48 stolen bases. Only his RBI total was outside the top 10 players in each category. Named first-team all-state in Division 4.
Johnny Stosio, Forest Area, C, Sr. – Knocked around 38 hits (.396 average) with 40 runs scored, 27 RBI and 31 stolen bases.
Sam Gorno, Gaylord, SS/P, Sr. – Gorno's second Dream Team appearance this year (he was also on hockey), he hit .343 with 30 runs scored and struck out 32 in as many innings with a 2.59 ERA.
Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary, CF, Sr. – Three-sport Dream Team selection hit .414 with 41 hits, 47 runs scored (T-3rd in the area), 10 doubles, three home runs, 33 RBI and 25 stolen bases. Named first-team all-state in Division 4.
Drew Koenig, Gaylord St. Mary, P/C, Sr. – Koenig carried his weight in 2019 at the plate and from the mound. He batted .398 with 41 hits, 23 runs, 37 RBI (6th in the region). He stuck out 100 batters in 78 innings of work en route to an 11-5 record and 2.78 ERA.
Joseph Moeggenberg, Gaylord St. Mary, P/2B, Sr. – Moeggenberg never lost in 2019, going 9-0 on the season to help the Snowbirds reach their fourth straight state semifinal. He had a 1.46 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 48 innings. At the plate he hit .347 with 28 runs scored, 19 RBI and 12 steals.
Steven Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary, SS, Sr. – Slick-fielding shortstop drove in 25 runs, scored 33, walked 20 times and racked up 8 doubles. Hit .322 for the season with a pair of homers.
Nathan Szarapski, Glen Lake, OF, Sr. – Szarapski tied for fifth in the region with 46 runs scored for the Lakers, aided by solid base running. Nathan stole 20 bases to got with his 40 hits — 12 for extra bases, including a pair of homers. He batted .417 on the year. Picked second-team all-State in Division 4.
Sterling Shazri, Grayling, 3B/1B/P, Sr. – Big-hitting corner infielder batted .359 with 18 RBIs, 14 runs and 15 walks. Added a 4-2 record pitching with a 3.10 ERA.
Dan Runyan, Johannesburg-Lewiston, C, Sr. – Solid backstop hit .345 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBIs and 17 runs scored as a junior, helping the Cardinals reach the Super Regionals.
Nathan Smith, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, SS, Sr. – Team MVP put up an impressive .995 OPS (on base plus slugging) in addition to a .426 batting average.
Jacob Haun, Manton, SS/P, Sr. – Three-year starter in baseball (this year would have been his fourth), he hit .409 with 6 doubles, 3 triples and 30 stolen bases in 2019. Also on the basketball Dream Team, he's headed to Trine University to play basketball.
Lane Helsel, Manton, C/1B/P, Sr. – Hit .374 last season with 10 doubles and 28 RBIs. Three-year starter batted third all season and moved from first base to catcher after his freshman year and became a defensive leader.
Tanner Ford, Mesick, CF/2B/P, Sr. – Posted 52 steals (2nd in the region behind his teammate), 48 runs, 49 hits and 16 RBI behind a .434 average. A .536 on-base percentage, on top of his speed, played a big role in scoring all those runs.
Luke Mauntler, Onekama, C/SS/2B/P, Sr. – Versatile player gave the Portagers production no matter where he played. Hit .364 with five doubles, a home run and 20 RBIs in 44 at-bats.
Austin Harper, Onekama, P/1B, Sr. – Hit a whopping .477 with 21 hits in 44 at-bats and driving in 19 runs. Posted a 1.91 ERA with 58 Ks in 36 innings. Has played for the Manistee Saints for several seasons against older competition.
Drew McCall, TC Central, P/OF, Sr. – Posted a 3-1 record and 2.52 ERA as a pitcher and added value at the plate as well, batting .320 with 13 runs, 15 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
Jacob Blanco, TC Christian, P/SS, Sr. – Led the Sabres in a boatload of statistical categories as a junior, including batting average (.440), RBIs (11), runs (20), steals (20) and hits (22).
Kolin Endres, TC St. Francis, P/3B, Sr. – Endres was St. Francis’ ace in 2019 and won 90% of his decisions with a 9-1 record. The junior struck out 77 in 54 innings of work and finished with a sub-1.00 ERA (0.91). He also hit .363. He drove in 19 runs and scored 18 runs.
Andy Soma, TC West, P, Sr. – The numbers aren't the whole story on Soma, who was one of the area's top pitchers playing on a team against a lot of high-level competition. Put up a 4-4 record with 39 strikeouts in 49 innings as the Titans' No. 1 starter. Committed to Lake Superior State for basketball.
Jack Beltinck, TC West, 2B, Sr. – West's sure-handed second baseman also hit for a nice average at .336, scoring 24 runs on a .484 on-base percentage.
Wyatt Danilowicz, TC West, P, So. – Hasn't ever played an inning of high school baseball, but he definitely belongs on this list. Missed his freshman year with a knee injury and his sophomore campaign because of COVID, but the hard-throwing left-handed pitcher has already committed to the University of Louisville for baseball.
Cole Spencer, Mesick, SS, Jr. – Call Spencer the region’s Ricky Henderson, stealing 64 bases. The infielder was only eight RBI short of a 40-40-40-40 season in 2019 as he finished with 43 runs, 48 hits and 32 RBI, in addition to all the bags he swiped. He added 12 doubles to swell his slugging percentage to .629 and OPS to 1.137.
Skylar Wojciechowski, Brethren, OF, Jr. – Referred to as ‘Wojo’ even on the official Bobcats roster, batted .443 on the season with 39 runs, 42 hits, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases. He was picked first-team all-state in Division 4.
Owen Graves, Kingsley, SS/2B, Jr. – Graves helped the Stags grab their first Northwest Conference baseball championship in 13 years, putting together an all-around strong season as an infielder, scoring 43 runs, collecting 34 hits and 20 RBI and stealing 36 bases on top of a .362 average.
Jake Griffis, Bear Lake, C/IF, So. – Griffis made his freshman push to the Dream Team tough to argue. The Lakers freshman burst onto the scene, hitting .471 with a 1.091 OPS in 2019. Scored 30 runs, had 32 hits and stole 25 bases.
Gabe Parrish, Mesick, SS, Jr. – Nearly a 40-40-40-40 season with 43 runs, 49 hits, 40 steals and 38 RBI on a .462 average.
Luke Linder, TC Central, SS, Jr. – Posted a .394 average to go with 35 runs, 39 hits, 15 RBI and 19 steals.
Joe Lewis, Kingsley, P/OF, Jr. – Lewis was the Northwest Conference MVP and batting champion, hitting .524 in conference play, but he was an absolute star on the mound. Went 7-2 on the season, striking out 80 in 50 innings of work with a 0.70 ERA. He allowed just five earned runs on the year.
SECOND TEAM
Isaac Heyd, Cadillac, CF/SS, Sr. – Hit .329 with nine runs batted in for the Division 2 regional finalist Vikings.
Stephen Orban, Boyne City, OF, Sr. – Played a nice role in the Ramblers' 2019 postseason run and upset of TC St. Francis. Batted .364 with 10 RBIs, six steals and a pair of doubles.
Jackson Raymond, East Jordan, OF, Sr. – The Devils' center fielder is playing football and basketball at Alma College, but also stood out in baseball. Hit .317 with five home runs, 20 RBIs, eight steals and 17 runs.
Cole Regnerus, Manton, 1B/C, Sr. – Moved to Manton for his junior year and his smooth swing fit right in, hitting .310 with 8 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, 21 RBIs and 27 steals.
Jarrod Heethius, TC Central, C/1B, Sr. – Trojans backstop put up a solid .305 average with 10 runs batted in.
Cole DuPuis, Manton, P, Sr. – Junior season cut short by a broken collarbone, but was very productive when healthy. Pitched to a 2.52 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 36 innings, walking only 14. Also hit .279 with four doubles.
AJ Bartlett, East Jordan, Utility, Sr. – Hit a hefty .421 in 2019, stealing 11 bags as well as he played a variety of roles for the Red Devils.
Spencer Steeves, Benzie Central, 3B/1B/P, Sr. – Posted a 1.55 earned-run average in seven appearances, striking out 12 in 17.1 innings. Also a solid contributor at the plate.
Cooper Stevenson, East Jordan, OF, Sr. – Second Dream Team appearance this year, as he was also on the football squad. Signed with Aurora University for football. Also shined in baseball (as well as starting in basketball) with a .415 batting average.
Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay, OF, Sr. – Hit .355 with 18 runs scored, 16 RBI and 14 steals. Also on the football Dream Team, leading the Norse to the eight-player state finals at quarterback.
Adam Skrocki, East Jordan, 1B, Sr. – Red Devils infielder hit .345 for the 2019 season, adding 11 steals and three doubles to his stat line.
Garrett Tremble, Glen Lake, 3B, Sr. – Lakers third sacker made a living driving in runs, piling up 29 RBIs on a .273 batting average.
Jared Roy, TC Central, OF, Sr. – Did a little bit of everything for TC Central as a junior, hitting .287 with 16 runs, 14 RBIs and 10 steals.
Parker Dole, Grayling, P/C/OF, Sr. – Versatile player drove in 14 runs, scored 12 and stole 11 bags for the Vikings, hitting .284. He had a 3.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings as a pitcher.
Griffin Weatherholt, TC Central, 3B/SS/2B, Sr. – Guy who can play all over the field chipped in offensively as well, hitting .293 with 12 runs and 10 RBIs.
Evan Douglass, Kingsley, Utility, So. – Sixty-four strikeouts in 55 innings and a 1.66 ERA. 6-2 record on the season with two saves.
Kurt Baehr, TC Central, P, Sr. – Likely wouldn't have pitched an inning in 2020 after elbow surgery, but enjoyed a fantastic 2019 season. During his junior campaign, which netted an 8-2 record, opposing hitters only mustered a .172 average. Baehr struck out 55 hitters, posted a 1.26 WHIP and 1.47 ERA. Committed to Lawrence Tech.
Alex Pudvan, Gaylord St. Mary, 1B/OF, Sr. – Drove in 35 runs to go with 23 runs, 32 hits and nine steals.
Dylan Bates, Benzie Central, IF, Jr. – Batted .312 with 20 RBIs, 19 runs, three doubles and six steals as a sophomore in 2019.
Austin Carroll, Johannesburg-Lewiston, OF, Sr. – Plays virtually mistake-free in the outfield, and also made big contributions with the bat in 2019. Scored 35 runs with 23 driven in and 15 stolen bases on a .346 average.
Luke LaCross, TC West, C, Sr. – Headed to Muskegon CC after a solid junior season behind the plate in which he threw out 28.3 percent of attempted base stealers and scored 25 runs.
Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay, SS/P/OF, Sr. – All-around athlete was a football Dream Teamer as well. Batted .319 with 7 RBIs, 22 steals, 18 runs, 10 walks and a .410 on-base percentage.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Stefanski, Frankfort, SS, Jr.; Ben Porter, Kalkaska, C, Sr.; Troy Miller, Cadillac, P, Sr.; John VanHorn, Kingsley, Sr.; Tyler Inthisone, Kingsley, CF, Sr.; Xavier McKillip, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr.; Jonathan Gregory, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, OF, Sr.; Wade Sedlar, 3B/P, Onekama, Sr.; Pete Smith, TC St. Francis, 3B/OF, Sr.; Andrew Zielinski, Gaylord St. Mary, IF, Sr.; Gavin Centala, Elk Rapids, P, Sr.; Aidan Schmuckal, TC St. Francis, C, Jr.; Luke Kleinrichert, TC St. Francis, P, Sr.; Dylan Bates, Benzie Central, IF, Jr.; Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, P, Jr.; Aaron Bess, Boyne City, C, So.; Quinn Schultz, Gaylord, 1B, Jr.; Gabe Whitmore, Petoskey, OF, Sr.; Carter Binkley, Boyne City, 2B, Sr.; Devon Hayden, Boyne City, OF/SS, Sr.; Brady Butka, Boyne City, OF, Sr.; Jake Snyder, Charlevoix, P/CF, Sr.; Luke Stuck, Charlevoix, 1B/OF, Sr.; Chris Dunlop, Benzie Central, IF, Jr.
