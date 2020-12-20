Player of the Year: Macy Brown, Sr., Cadillac, Outside Hitter
Brown tops the charts as the Record-Eagle Volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight year after putting up absolutely insane numbers in her senior season with the Vikings. Brown nearly doubled her closest area competitor’s kill count with 856, posting in a season what most players get in a four-year career. Her net presence led to 58 blocks and she tallied 69 aces, which was second and third in the area, respectively. What’s more impressive is that Brown also led the area in digs with 596 as an outside hitter. Earned AVCA Michigan Player of the Week honors, All-Big North Conference captain and first-team all-state. Played in every set of her high school career.
Emma Mirabelli, Jr., TC Christian, Outside Hitter
Was a do-it-all player for the Sabres, earning first team all-state after notching her 1,000th career kill as a junior. Tallied 438 kills this season with 269 digs, 34 aces, 23 blocks and 12 assists.
Emma Turnquist, Sr., TC Central, Outside Hitter
Second behind only Brown in the area in kills this season with 441, Turnquist averaged 4.55 kills per set and at over a 30-percent clip. Third-team all-state pick in D2 and captain of the Trojans also had 34.5 blocks, 14 assists, 69 aces and 222 digs.
Kaylin Poole, Sr., TC St. Francis, Outside Hitter
Poole earned third team all-state thanks to 394 kills, 291 digs and 34 aces. The senior leader notched her 1,000th career kill and added 49 assists and 8.5 blocks.
Olivia Lowe, Sr., Leland, Outside Hitter
Lowe led the Comets in her senior season with 363 kills and notched a second team all-state selection. Was second on the Comets with 338 digs and had the most digs out of any hitter except Brown. All-Northwest Conference and MIVCA all-region pick also had 70 aces (second best in area).
Becky Lane, Jr., TC West, Outside Hitter
Lane helped the Titans to a regional final with 347 kills in her junior season. Also impressed with 152 digs, 35 aces and 17 blocks in Division 1 play. Earned first team all-Big North Conference honors and MIVCA all-region honors.
Renee Brines, Jr., Cadillac, Setter
The junior setter earned second team all-state D2 and was a do-it-all force for the Vikings. Had an area-leading 1,096 assists and 102 aces. Tacked on 38.5 blocks and 246 kills from the setter position. Landed on first team all-BNC and MIVCA all-region second team.
Tori McIntosh, Sr., Kingsley, Outside Hitter
The Stags senior leader took hold of the offense with a team-leading 291 kills (7th best). Added 313 digs, 40 aces and six blocks, helping the Stags to a 7-0 conference record and 31-12 overall.
Tatum Kareck, Sr., Leland, Outside Hitter
Kareck and Lowe were a dangerous tandem for the Comets for the duration of their careers. Kareck missed a few matches because of COVID quarantine but still managed 278 kills, 272 digs, 55 aces, 4.5 blocks and three assists. Earned second team All-State in Division 4, all-NWC and MIVCA all-region honors.
Kristin Bonecutter, Sr., Onekama, Middle Blocker
Bonecutter led the area in blocks with 59.5 and was a force while notching 161 kills for the Portagers. The 6-foot-2 senior was arguably the best middle blocker in the area.
Sarah Elwell, Sr., Leland, Middle Blocker
Elwell kept her status as one of the top netminders in the area with 36.5 blocks and 273 kills as a premier middle blocker. A third team all-state selection also got all-NWC and MIVCA all-region honors. Also produced 17 aces and 43 digs.
Hannah Sidorowicz, Sr., TC St. Francis, Setter
Second-best mark for assists with 876 in her senior season, Sidorowicz broke the TCSF school record for career assists. The setter was named all-LMC and honorable mention all-state in D3 thanks to 69 aces, 302 digs, 84 kills and 22.5 blocks.
Sara Schermerhorn, Jr., TC West, Setter
Schermerhorn was the third best in the area in terms of assists with 732 and earned MIVCA all-region honors. The junior also had 15.5 blocks, 177 digs, 47 aces and had 39 kills to help the Titans to a regional title game.
Lexi Sattler, Jr., Kingsley, Libero
Sattler routinely kept the Stags ahead or in close matches with her defense. Amassed 573 digs, second to only Brown in the R-E coverage area. Also had 67 aces and 25 assists to help on offense.
Leah Allen, Sr., TC West, Middle Blocker
Allen made a mark in her senior season with 54 blocks and 57 aces. MIVCA all-region selection had 151 kills, 65 digs and 57 aces for the Titans.
Julia Jezak, Jr., Cadillac, Libero
One of the best defenders in the area notched 546 digs, third only behind teammate Macy Brown and Kingsley’s Lexi Sattler. Tallied 61 aces and 83 assists and will be a part of a strong senior class for the Vikings next season.
Mia Osorio, Sr., Leland, Libero
First-team all-state selection in D4 has been a defensive force for years, helping the Comets to three straight Final Four appearances in her career. Osorio had 396 digs and 62 aces while adding 51 assists as a senior.
Tara Madej, Sr., Joburg, MH
Madej led the Cardinals with 374 kills on her way to an all-conference pick. The senior also had 125 digs and 55 aces on her way to her second straight Record-Eagle Dream Team selection.
Peyton Miller, Sr., Petoskey, Setter
Miller was the catalyst of the Northmen offense and had 811 assists and 124 kills. Miller added 26 blocks, 215 digs and 81 aces. First-team all-BNC pick was a leader for the Northmen and earned all-state HM.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Stacy Quiggin, Mesick
Quiggin helped the Bulldogs make the most out of an odd season, leading them to the schools first regional title. The Bulldogs ran to a 23-2 overall record and are still alive in the playoff race that will resume Jan. 5 against Fowler.
SECOND TEAM
Sophie Wisniski, Jr., Onekama, Outside Hitter
Wisniski had 166 kills, 151 digs, 53 aces and 11.5 blocks in her junior season with the Portagers.
Grace Bradford, Jr., Glen Lake, Setter/Middle Blocker
Bradford spread the stats around with 226 assists as a setter. She also played at the net with 164 kills, 40 blocks, 139 digs and added 27 aces.
Emma Baron, Sr., Lake City, Setter
The all-conference pick had 454 assists, 109 kills, 103 digs, 41 aces and 20.5 blocks.
Linde VanderVlucht, So., McBain, Middle Blocker
All-state honorable mention pick had 147 kills, 57 digs, 11 aces and five assists.
Caliey Masserang, Jr., Cadillac, Middle Hitter
The junior helped the Vikings deep into the playoffs with 168 kills, 57 digs, 43.5 blocks and added 27 aces.
Sophie Stowe, Sr., North Bay, Setter
A senior season hampered by injury still saw 389 assists, 223 digs, 72 kills, 31 aces and 13.5 blocks out of the North Bay leader.
Kailey Parks, Jr., TC Central, Outside Hitter
Parks had 295 digs and 180 kills from the outside spot. Also added 36 aces, 10.5 blocks and nine assists as a junior.
Natalie Bourdo, Fr., TC Central, Libero
The freshman was an outstanding defender with 450 digs and added 30 aces and 29 assists.
Ally Jo McKenna, Jr., TC West, Libero
The junior libero had 416 digs in Division 1 play. She added 33 assists and 32 aces to her season totals.
Grace Quiggin, Sr., Mesick, Outside Hitter
Quiggin had 75 kills and 23 aces in seven conference matches. Served at over 75 percent in conference with 50 percent of those scoring as aces.
Faith Bailey, Jr., Petoskey, Middle Hitter
All-state honorable mention pick had 330 kills and 80 blocks.
Emily Norkowski, Sr., Forest Area, Outside Hitter
Norkowski finished her career with the Warriors with 156 kills, 88 blocks and a .202 attack percentage.
Lexi Coger, Sr., TC St. Francis, Libero
Coger was an all-LMC HM and all-state HM pick with 499 digs, 61 aces, 59 assists and seven kills.
Macy Turner, Sr., Forest Area, Libero
Turner turned in 202 digs and 18 aces while serving at 93 percent in her final season.
Ava Tarsi, Fr., Boyne City, Setter
Tarsi made an immediate impact with 629 assists, 43 aces, 226 digs and 41 kills.
Grace Dawson, Jr., Boyne City, Outside Hitter
Dawson led the Ramblers with 212 kills and an hitting percentage of 86. She added 38 aces, 357 digs and was first team all-LMC.
Morgan Deming, So., Boyne City, Middle Hitter
Deming led the team in blocks with 18 and had 137 kills while notching 57 digs on her way to an all-LMC selection.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hailey Helling, Sr., Glen Lake, OH; Emma Schierbeek, Jr., McBain, OH; Zoe Brodin, Sr., Charlevoix; Avery Zipp, Sr., Charlevoix; Kelsey Quiggin, So., Mesick, MH; Kaylee O’Neill, Sr., Mesick, L; Lexy Abraham, Jr., Mesick, S; Noel Mann, Sr., Bellaire, Libero; Jacey Somers, So., MH, Bellaire; Jana Molby, Sr., Leland, S; Maggee Behling, Sr., Boyne City, OH; Bella Cosier, Jr., Boyne City, L; Sydney Miller, Sr., Frankfort, S; Abby Zimmerman, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary, S; Jamie Burke, Jr., Joburg, OH; Ellie Wagner, Sr., Grayling, L.