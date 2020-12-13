2020 ALL- REGION CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS DREAM TEAM
Runner of the Year: Julia Flynn, Jr., Traverse City Central
Flynn earns her second Record-Eagle Runner of the Year award after taking the honor as a freshman. The junior was the top runner in the area all season long, defeating Big North Conference foe Emma Squires every time they met and ran an area-best 16:51.3 at the Pete Moss Invite. Placed third at the Division 1 state finals with a 17:59.2 after missing regionals due to quarantine.
Makenna Scott, Sr., Glen Lake
: Scott surprised herself with a first-place finish at the Division 4 state finals in 19:30.2, earning a police and fire truck escort to class the next school day. Placed third in the Northwest Conference and won seven meets this season, including running a personal-best 18:42 for a regional title.
Emma Squires, Sr., Petoskey
: Won five meets this season, including a state title in Division 2 with a 17:54 at Michigan International Speedway. Ran a personal-record 17:26 and was the Big North Conference runner-up behind Flynn.
Cambrie Smith, Sr., Petoskey
: The 2019 Record-Eagle Runner of the Year never finished outside top 10 and ran a season-best 18:07.6 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite. Posted a ninth-place finish at the D2 state finals after running in only six meets this season.
Avery McLean, Sr., TC Central
: The senior was a star in her final season, finishing outside the top five only once during the regular season. Ran a season-best 18:10.9 and was a powerful second punch for the Trojans behind Flynn. Finish at state finals (239th) was outlier after dehydration and a stumble happened late in the race.
Aiden Harrand, Fr., Buckley:
Freshman phenom won the individual Northwest Conference title with two first-place finishes (18:43 PR in final meet) and one second-place finish in conference meets. Won five straight meets at one point prior to a second-place finish at regionals and fifth-place spot at the D4 state finals (20:04).
Sarah Liederbach, Sr., Petoskey: Petoskey’s third senior leader helped lead the Northmen to a team state title and placed 28th at the state finals in 19:39.8. Finished seventh in the Big North and ran a personal-record 18:36.
Chloie Musta, Sr., Cadillac: Leader of the Vikings took 13th at states in 19:07 and claimed fifth in the BNC. Only finish outside the top 10 came at the state finals. Ran a 18:23 personal record at the Michigan Meet of Champions.
Ava King, Fr., TC West: Burst onto the Division 1 scene to take sixth place in a highly-contested Big North Conference. Took 55th at state finals as a freshman in 19:30 and ran the seventh fastest time in the area with a 18:32 at regionals and had six top-10 finishes.
Noel Vanderwall, Jr., Petoskey
: Vanderwall will be looked at to be the leader for the Northmen after three senior counterparts leave the state champion team. Placed fourth in the BNC and 17th at states with a 18:37 personal record at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite.
Mylie Kelly, Fr., Benzie Central: Kelly started her career at Benzie Central with an all-state eighth-place finish at the Division 3 finals in 19:06.6. Took second place in the Northwest Conference after taking different spots on the podium in each conference meet.
2020 ALL-REGION CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Madilyn McLean, Sr., TC Central: McLean took 48th at state finals in 19:25 and ninth in the BNC. Ran a 18:46 personal record at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite.
Kendall Schopieray, Jr., Cadillac: The junior was tied for the fifth fastest time in the area and with teammate Chloie Musta at 18:12.9. Placed 22nd at states and 11th in the Big North.
Elliott Smith, Jr., TC West: Smith ran a 19:11.4 at the regional finals before placing 86th at Division 1 state championships.
Elise Johnson, Jr., Benzie Central: The Huskies junior ran a season-best 19:34.8 and took 14th in the region. Johnson also placed 37th at the D3 finals.
Alison Hankins, Sr., TC Central: Hankins was steady all season until missing the regional final and adding almost two minutes onto her season-best 19:19.2 at state finals, taking 179th in 21:12.
Caroline Farley, Jr., Petoskey: Farley was the final piece to the Northmen state title run, clocking a 19:19 at pre-regionals and placing 36th at states.
Anna Nielson, So., TC St. Francis: Another young star from northern Michigan placed fourth at regionals with a 19:23.1 PR and 34th at states.
Ava Maginity, So., Boyne City: Maginity won five meets this season, and her lowest finish was second until a 20th-place result at state finals. Ran a season-best 19:15.1 at regionals.
Gwen Phillips, Sr., Cadillac: Phillips had three top-10s, including 10th at regionals and posted a 62nd-place finish at finals. Ran a personal-record 19:26.5 at pre-regionals.
HONORABLE MENTION: Alexis Ball, Fr., TC Central; Ella Thomas, So., TC West; Sophia Rhein, So., TC St. Francis; Kathleen VenHuizen, So., TC Central; Ella Kirkwood, Fr., TC Central; Cierra Guay, Sr., Benzie Central; Megan Bush, Sr., Charlevoix; Eleanor Cool, So., Cadillac; Lauren Wooer, Jr., Kingsley; Hayley VanWagoner, Jr., Benzie Central; Ruby Hogan, So., Glen Lake.
2020 ALL-REGION CROSS COUNTRY BOYS DREAM TEAM
Runner of the Year: Hunter Jones, So., Benzie Central
Jones continued to dominate this season, earning back-to-back Division 3 state championships and consecutive Record-Eagle Runner of the Year honors. The sophomore started the season with a school-record 15:00.7, but proceeded to break or match that mark seven times, running a personal-record 14:56.02. Jones only lost one race this season, placing second, winning 18 total meets.
Drew Seabase, Sr., TC Central
: Seabase pushed Jones to the limit in the Pete Moss Invite, running a personal-record 15:15.1. Was limited to only six meets this season, missing regionals before taking 13th place at Division 1 state finals (15:46.5). The only runner Seabase lost a race to during the regular season was Jones.
Luke VenHuizen, Sr., TC Central: The senior placed inside the top five in every regular season race he ran, including second in the BNC championship and first in both races that Seabase missed. VenHuizen placed 18th at the state finals and ran a PR 15:30 when taking home the regional crown.
Tyler Guggemos, Jr., Kalkaska
: Guggemos won 10 events in his junior season but was unable to race at the state finals because of COVID quarantine rules. Won the Lake Michigan Conference championship and pre-regional race. Had a personal best at the pre-regional before breaking it at the Michigan Meet of Champions (16:11.9).
Joe Muha, So., TC Central
: Fourth fastest time in the area with a 16:14 as a sophomore. Took sixth place in the Big North Conference and 50th at the state finals with a 16:19.4. Had six top-10 finishes in his sophomore season.
Noah Morrow, Sr., Manton: Swiping eighth place at Division 3 finals was Morrow’s lowest finish of the entire season. Morrow won every regular season race he ran (10) and ran a PR 16:18 at pre-regionals.
Isaac Stone, Jr., TC West: Ran the area’s eighth-fastest time with a 16:20.5 at the Division 1 finals, good enough for 53rd. Took fifth in the Big North and produced seven top-10 finishes.
Micah Bauer, So., TC Central
: The sophomore had five top-10 finishes and placed third in the competitive Big North Conference with a 17:12.8. Ran a PR 16:22 at state finals, where he finished 56th.
Tyler McClure, Sr., Mancelona
: McClure has been as consistent as they come, progressively improving his times over the course of his career. Took home the Ski Valley Conference title, a regional crown and 16th at D3 states. Won eight events this season and broke his personal record with a 16:24.5 at regionals.
Zeland Tarrant, Sr., TC St. Francis: Tarrant led the Gladiators in his senior season, finishing five times in the top five and fourth in the LMC. Ran a PR 16:44 early in the season and took 19th at the state finals.
Wesley VanPoortfliet, Sr., Benzie Central: Ran behind Jones to a second-place finish in the NWC. Notched six top-five finishes, including three second-place marks behind Jones. Missed regionals and finals due to COVID quarantine.
2020 ALL-REGION CROSS COUNTRY BOYS SECOND TEAM
Jonah Hochstetler, So., TC West: Ran the sixth-fastest time in the area with a 16:17 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite. Took seventh in the BNC and 67th at states.
Thomas Richards, Jr., TC St. Francis: Richards placed third in the Lake Michigan Conference and inside the top six in all but one race prior to a 35th-place finish at the D3 finals.
Luke Anderson, Sr., TC West: A fourth-place winner in the BNC, Anderson became better as the season went along. Following a PR 16:34.9 on Oct. 3, he ran three sub-17-minute races.
Sam Peterson, Jr., Charlevoix: Peterson took second place in the LMC, narrowly edging out Richards. Placed inside the top-5 in all five races prior ro a 100th place finish at the D3 finals.
Cooper Rokop, Jr., Petoskey: Five top-10 finishes leads to a second-team selection for Rokop. Placed third at pre-regionals with a season-best 16:38.6.
Matt Ritter, Sr., TC Central: Ritter took eighth place in a loaded Big North Conference championship prior to running a personal-best 16:48.5 at pre-regionals.
Gavin Carson, Sr., Boyne City: Won the Bulldog Invite and ran a season-best 17:24.3 at regional finals. Ramblers’ senior leader placed ninth in the LMC Championships and 113th at states.
Evan Beane, Sr., Charlevoix: Beane placed second in both Lake Michigan meets he ran and top 10 in his other four races. Placed 130th at the state finals, adding nearly a minute to his average time.
Lachlan Beebe, Sr., Elk Rapids: Beebe’s senior season included a two wins, eight top-10 finishes and a berth in the state finals. Ran a career-best 17:15.5 at regionals.
Hunter Bentley, Sr., Bear Lake-Onekama: Bentley placed inside the top five nine times this season, making the most of home meets. Bentley placed third in both regional rounds hosted at Buckley and fourth at the West Michigan D championships.
HONORABLE MENTION: Nolan Nixon, Fr., Cadillac; Carter Dean, Jr., TC West; Dylan Odenbach, Fr., Petoskey; Bryson Ellalasingham, Sr., TC St. Francis; Charlie Ward, Jr., Elk Rapids; Craig Seger, Sr., Benzie Central; Brenden Endres, Jr., TC St. Francis; Jonathen Traxler, Jr., Manton.