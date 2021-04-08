tcr-040221-divison-4-regional

2020-21 all-Northwest Conference boys basketball teams

First Team

Jack Stefanski, Frankfort (unanimous)

Beau LaTulip, Kingsley (unanimous)

Gavin Miller, Leland

Finn Hogan, Glen Lake

Nate Childers, Benzie

JJ Popp, Leland

Luke Hazelton, Glen Lake

Second Team

Quinn Zickert, Benzie

Kyle Kaczanowski, Buckley

Blake Miller, Frankfort

Evan Douglass, Kingsley

Jaxon Childers, Benzie

Gage Hessem, Kingsley

Honorable Mention

Sean Wilson, Suttons Bay

Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley

Connor Ciolek, Glen Lake

Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay

John Burtch, Onekama

Jayden Holston, Leland

Ben Falk, Onekama

Nick Stevenson, Frankfort

Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay

Jackson Ciolek, Glen Lake

Adam Mills, Frankfort

Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Williams from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 7. Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andrew Young from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF Ty Kelly.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles Lakers G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Anunoby $30,000 and Los Angeles Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DB Nate Hairston.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Jaleel Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Bennett Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to a one-year tender for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark to Florida in exchange for D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark in trade with Chicago.

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Cliff Watson from loan to Rockford. Placed F Nic Pierog on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Josh Dickinson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned D Kevin Davis to Colorado (AHL). Acquired D Cole Fraser in trade with South Carolina.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Suspended D Joe Masonius.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.

LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.

