prep hoops
2020-21 all-Northwest Conference boys basketball teams
First Team
Jack Stefanski, Frankfort (unanimous)
Beau LaTulip, Kingsley (unanimous)
Gavin Miller, Leland
Finn Hogan, Glen Lake
Nate Childers, Benzie
JJ Popp, Leland
Luke Hazelton, Glen Lake
Second Team
Quinn Zickert, Benzie
Kyle Kaczanowski, Buckley
Blake Miller, Frankfort
Evan Douglass, Kingsley
Jaxon Childers, Benzie
Gage Hessem, Kingsley
Honorable Mention
Sean Wilson, Suttons Bay
Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley
Connor Ciolek, Glen Lake
Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay
John Burtch, Onekama
Jayden Holston, Leland
Ben Falk, Onekama
Nick Stevenson, Frankfort
Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay
Jackson Ciolek, Glen Lake
Adam Mills, Frankfort
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Williams from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Jace Fry from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 7. Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andrew Young from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF Ty Kelly.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles Lakers G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Anunoby $30,000 and Los Angeles Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DB Nate Hairston.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Jaleel Johnson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed S Bennett Jackson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to a one-year tender for the 2021 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark to Florida in exchange for D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark in trade with Chicago.
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Acquired D Cliff Watson from loan to Rockford. Placed F Nic Pierog on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Josh Dickinson from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned D Kevin Davis to Colorado (AHL). Acquired D Cole Fraser in trade with South Carolina.
Southern Professional Hockey League
MACON MAYHEM — Suspended D Joe Masonius.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.
LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rio Hope-Gund to a one-year contract with club options in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.