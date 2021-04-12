2020-21 all-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball
FIRST TEAM
Evan Solomon, Jr., Charlevoix
Jacob Mueller, Sr., Charlevoix
Caleb Stuck, Jr., Charlevoix
Preston Ball, Sr., Elk Rapids
Mason Travis, Jr., Elk Rapids
Wyatt Nausadis, So., TC St. Francis
Adam Gerberding, Jr., TC St. Francis
Aidan Brehm, Sr., Boyne City
Jack Neer, So., Boyne City
Preston Malpass, Fr., East Jordan
Dylan Cragg,Jr., Grayling
Grant Richardson, Sr., Harbor Springs
Travis Blasko, Sr., Kalkaska
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Putman, Sr., Charlevoix
Kadin Patterson, Sr., Elk Rapids
Gordie LaFontaine, Sr., Elk Rapids
Casey Donahue, Sr., TC St. Francis
Joey Donahue, So., TC St. Francis
Alex Calcaterra, So., Boyne City
Mason Malpass, Jr., East Jordan
Eliot Boik, Sr., Grayling
Jude Proctor, Jr., Harbor Springs
Glenn Morris, Sr., Kalkaska