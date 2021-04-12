tcr-032021-grayling-bb-at-tcsf

Traverse City St. Francis’s Wyatt Nausadis guards Grayling’s Cameron Ketchum in Traverse City on March 19.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

2020-21 all-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball

FIRST TEAM

Evan Solomon, Jr., Charlevoix

Jacob Mueller, Sr., Charlevoix

Caleb Stuck, Jr., Charlevoix

Preston Ball, Sr., Elk Rapids

Mason Travis, Jr., Elk Rapids

Wyatt Nausadis, So., TC St. Francis

Adam Gerberding, Jr., TC St. Francis

Aidan Brehm, Sr., Boyne City

Jack Neer, So., Boyne City

Preston Malpass, Fr., East Jordan

Dylan Cragg,Jr., Grayling

Grant Richardson, Sr., Harbor Springs

Travis Blasko, Sr., Kalkaska

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Putman, Sr., Charlevoix

Kadin Patterson, Sr., Elk Rapids

Gordie LaFontaine, Sr., Elk Rapids

Casey Donahue, Sr., TC St. Francis

Joey Donahue, So., TC St. Francis

Alex Calcaterra, So., Boyne City

Mason Malpass, Jr., East Jordan

Eliot Boik, Sr., Grayling

Jude Proctor, Jr., Harbor Springs

Glenn Morris, Sr., Kalkaska

