TC St. Francis' Wyatt Nausadis drives as Elk Rapids' Mason Travis, left, defends.

 BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

2019-20 All-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Pete Calcaterra, Boyne City

Max Vondra, Boyne City

Evan Solomon, Charlevoix

Jacob Mueller, Charlevoix

Jackson Raymond, East Jordan

Preston Ball, Elk Rapids

Marlin Starkey, Elk Rapids

Dylan Cragg, Grayling

David Harrell, Harbor Springs

Nathan Blasko, Kalkaska

Brendan Chouinard, TC St. Francis

Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

Patrick Mackey, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Aidan Brehm, Boyne City

Luke Stuck, Charlevoix

Ben Lentz, Charlevoix

Cooper Stevenson, East Jordan

Mason Travis, Elk Rapids

Garrett Reilly, Grayling

Grant Richardson, Harbor Springs

Ben Fitch, Kalkaska

Aidan Bramer, TC St. Francis

Dominic Carter, TC St. Francis

